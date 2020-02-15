Emerging Tech

Mars 2020 rover leaves home on 2300-mile journey to Florida for launch

By

NASA’s Mars 2020 rover has completed its fabrication and assembly stages and is almost ready for its launch to Mars in a few months.

Before final launch preparations can take place, the rover needed to be transported from its home at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, California, to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida from where it will launch. For the rover’s 2300-mile trip, it was carried aboard an Air Force C-17 Globemaster cargo plane on which landed in Florida earlier this week.

The event was rather bittersweet for the JPL scientists who have been working on the rover for years. “Our rover has left the only home it has ever known,” John McNamee, Mars 2020 project manager, said in a statement. “The 2020 family here at JPL is a little sad to see it go, but we’re even more proud knowing that the next time our rover takes to the skies, it will be headed to Mars.”

The rover will shortly be joined in Florida by the mission’s cruise stage and the Mars Helicopter, a small experimental helicopter that will be sent to Mars to see whether it is possible to achieve autonomous flight in the thin Martian atmosphere.

With all components for the mission in place, the final assembly stages can now begin. This involves the deployment of parts like the rover’s aeroshell, a protective covering that will keep the delicate instruments inside the rover safe during the extreme temperatures and impacts caused by launch, space travel, and landing. Other parts that had to be assembled include the descent stage and mission support equipment, which were brought first to the Air Force’s March Air Reserve Base by truck before being loaded onto C-17 planes.

The facility used for final spacecraft processing for Mars 2020 is the same on that processes the Curiosity rover, currently on Mars and exploring the Gale Crater. The next step is for all of the Mars 2020 components to be tested to ensure that no issues occurred during transport. Then the final stage of assembly and testing can begin, which will take several months.

The rover is scheduled to be enclosed within its aeroshell in late June, before being delivered to the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station’s Launch Complex 41 to be attached to a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket for launch to the red planet in early July this year.

Editors' Recommendations

NASA’s newest Deep Space Network antenna will receive laser signals from Mars

Deep Space Network This artist's concept shows what Deep Space Station-23, a new antenna dish capable of supporting both radio wave and laser communications, will look like when completed at the Deep Space Network's Goldstone, California, complex.

Four proposed NASA missions could reveal unknown secrets of the solar system

Artist concept of the solar system.

NASA hasn’t been to the moon in almost 50 years. Now, it’s going back annually

2020 tech trends for the decade nasa artemis moon mission

SpaceX reportedly eyeing May 2020 for first crewed flight of its spacecraft

Crew Dragon capsule

Smart microneedle insulin patch could make it easier to treat diabetes

microneedle diabetes patch smart insulin cab

Nevada Democrats abandon caucus app after Iowa election fiasco

episode 308 ap 20035663633789 iowa app 1580842984 e1580843073101

Apple adds Siri integration to its election coverage features

Job opening: NASA hiring new astronauts for moon and Mars missions

Boston Dynamics’ remarkable robot dog has landed its first gig

I tried a plant-based corned beef sandwich and it held up to the real thing

Semitransparent solar cells could power tomorrow’s self-sustaining greenhouses

Solar cells greenhouses

Automated app helps ordinary citizens sue pesky robocall scammers

New lawsuit accuses Juul of targeting kids on Nick Jr. and Cartoon Network sites

Juul

MIT’s latest artificial intelligence can rewrite outdated Wikipedia pages

Researchers create artificially intelligent ears for cars to improve road safety