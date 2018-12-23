Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Mars Express captures image of an icy crater on the surface of Mars

Georgina Torbet
By

The Mars Express Orbiter has captured images of a huge crater full of ice on the surface of Mars, just in time for the holiday season.

The European Space Agency’s (ESA) Mars Express mission was launched back in June 2003 and entered orbit around the red planet in December of the same year. Since then, the probe has been surveying the surface of Mars using a high resolution camera as well as other tools like radars and spectrometers. The discovery of water beneath an ice cap on Mars earlier this year was a major achievement which stemmed from data collected by the mission.

Now the orbiter has captured images of a huge crater, measuring 51 miles across and located in the northern lowlands of Mars. Although it might look like the crater is full of snow, it is actually full of water ice, and scientists estimate that the ice must be 1.1 miles thick in the center. They believe that the crater will remain full of ice all year round, due to a phenomenon known as a “cold trap.” This is where the deepest parts of the crater contains ice which cools air as it moves over it. The cooled air then sinks downwards, creating a layer of cold air above the ice which acts like a shield and keeps the ice stable, preventing it from melting due to its insulating properties.

The image of the crater is a composite of five different images, each of which was captured by an instrument on the Mars Express Orbiter called the Mars Express High Resolution Stereo Camera (HRSC). The images were first captured at the start of the year, and with each each orbit of the planet the orbiter was able to capture another piece of the image. The five images were then combined into one to create the photo shared by the ESA.

mars icy crater perspective view of korolev node full image 2 1
Perspective view of Korolev crater ESA/DLR/FU Berlin

The crater has been named the Korolev crater after spacecraft designer Sergei Korolev, who is known as the father of Soviet astronautics. He worked on historic missions like the Sputnik program and the first Soviet mission to the Moon.

Don't Miss

Researchers develop 'green liver' houseplant that cleans the air in your home
Up Next

The best processors for gaming
future of food introduction beverage lab testing
Emerging Tech

From drones to smart pills, 2018 saw significant tech advances in medicine

From medical robots and CRISPR gene editing to algorithms and organ deliveries by drone, here are 2018's most significant landmark events in which cutting-edge technology met medicine.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
autonomous pods are now delivering groceries to customers in arizona nuro
Cars

Autonomous pods are now delivering groceries to customers in Arizona

Check out these cool-looking autonomous delivery pods that are now trundling along the streets of Scottsdale, Arizona. Created by tech firm Nuro, the unmanned pods are part of a service delivering groceries to customers
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Biggest airplanes in the world
Emerging Tech

Drones force one of the world’s busiest airports to suspend all flights

There's been major disruption at Gatwick Airport in the U.K. on Wednesday night, and going into Thursday morning, as two rogue drones forced it to suspend and divert all flights for at least 11 hours.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Kia at CES 2019
Cars

Kia wants future autonomous cars to be able to read passengers’ emotions

Kia collaborated with the MIT Media Lab on a system that can recognize human emotions using artificial intelligence. The automaker believes this tech will be a valuable addition to self-driving cars.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
graphene saltwater drinking water 11548949 bubbles underwater
Emerging Tech

U.S. military wants to use bioengineered sea bacteria to spot enemy subs, drones

The U.S. military wants to use water-based microorganisms to detect enemy submarines, underwater drones, and divers. Think of it like a living proximity sensor and you won’t be too far wrong.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
acoustic levitate 25 objects tweezers figure placing
Emerging Tech

Researchers use sound waves to levitate up to 25 tiny objects at the same time

Researchers from the U.K, and Spain have found a way to levitate up to 25 different tiny objects using sound. Check out the team's impressive demonstration of what that could achieve.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
vaccine delivered by drone baby joy
Emerging Tech

Baby in remote village is first person to receive a vaccine delivered by drone

A 1-month-old baby on a remote island in the South Pacific recently became the first person to receive a vaccine delivered by a commercial drone. Here's the reason that's so exciting.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
ibm fingernail grip strength sensor shot pill bottle
Emerging Tech

IBM’s wearable tech monitors your health by checking your hand strength

IBM has developed a first of its kind fingernail sensor prototype, designed to measure your grip strength throughout the day. Here's how it could potentially save your life some day.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
best drone photos sky pixel 2
Emerging Tech

The best drone photos from around the world

Most of today's drones come equipped with high-end cameras, which are quickly revolutionizing the world of aerial photography as we know it. Here are some of the best drone photos from around the world.
Posted By Parker Hall
university of cambridge robot hand jingle bells img 7289 lr
Emerging Tech

Creepy Christmas carol: 3D-printed robotic hand plays ‘Jingle Bells’ on a piano

Nothing says it’s nearly Christmas quite like a 3D-printed robot hand busting out a festive classic on the piano. You can thank researchers at the U.K.'s University of Cambridge for this.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
robot delivery service guide dogs pic no 6
Emerging Tech

Will Fido take a bite out of delivery robots? Study uses guide dogs to find out

A charity recently partnered with autonomous delivery robot company Starship Technologies to test the impact autonomous technologies are likely to have on guide dogs when they encounter them.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
probe visit ultima thule nh atmu69 binary sm 1
Emerging Tech

NASA probe to visit Kuiper Belt object Ultima Thule on New Year’s Day

NASA's New Horizons probe will be making a very special visit on New Year's Day 2019, when it will buzz an object known as Ultima Thule located in the Kuiper Belt. This will be the most distant object ever explored by a spacecraft.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
hippo shaped asteroid pia22970 home 1
Emerging Tech

‘Hippo-shaped’ asteroid to fly close to Earth this Christmas

This Christmas, an unusual visitor will be swinging through our Solar System: an asteroid shaped like a hippo. The 2003 SD220 asteroid will pass close to Earth this weekend, coming as close as 1.8 million miles from our planet.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
green liver houseplant stewart strand and lab assistant long do work to genetically modify house plants remove airborne pollu
Emerging Tech

Researchers develop ‘green liver’ houseplant that cleans the air in your home

Researchers have developed a houseplant that can clean the air in your home. They genetically modified a common houseplant, pothos ivy, to absorb the potentially dangerous compounds chloroform and benzene.
Posted By Georgina Torbet