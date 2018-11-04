Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Muji and Sensible 4 collaborate on ‘friendly’ autonomous shuttle bus design

Georgina Torbet
By

Autonomous shuttle buses are not new, but previously their design has tended towards an emphasis on function rather than form. Now Japanese brand Muji have teamed up with autonomous driving company Sensible 4 to design a more user-friendly shuttle for use in Finland.

muji sensible4 shuttle bus gacha
Gacha shuttle bus Sensible 4

The bus, known as Gacha, has a smooth rounded shape and a tasteful color scheme, as you would expect from the detail-obsessed Muji brand. There is no distinct front or back to the shuttle, so it can move in either direction with ease, and it has a band of LEDs running around the exterior which form the headlights and also convey information such as the bus’s destination. It is intended to look friendly and welcoming with a comfy interior that looks as good as the exterior, with soft minimalist blue seats and simple handrails.

The shuttle is designed for the harsh conditions of a Finnish winter, which can include heavy rain, fog, and snow. Most autonomous vehicles struggle in these conditions, which is why they are most often used in warmer climates. But the Gacha is designed with these challenges in mind, making it the first autonomous shuttle bus for all weather conditions. The bus can carry ten seated passengers and six standing passengers, and can reach a top speed of 25 miles per hour. It has a four wheel drive design to cope with slushy conditions and has a range over 60 miles between charges.

While Muji contributed to the appearance and design of the shuttle, Sensible 4 contributed to the tools needed for the bus to be self-driving such as obstacle detection technology, AI, and algorithms. They tested the bus in Arctic conditions to be sure that it would stand up to the freezing Finnish weather.

The first time the public will get to see the bus in person is at its premier in March 2019 in Helsinki. Following this, the buses will be rolled out in the three Finnish cities of Espoo, Vantaa, and Hämeenlinna, carrying passengers and operating among real-world traffic. Eventually, Sensible 4 and Muji plan to roll out an entire fleet of Gacha buses in 2020, hoping that they can become part of mainstream transportation services across Finland.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Take a shower with Alexa and skating on snow
raylier glowing leather jacket biking banni re lancement
Cars

Bright idea: this motorcycle jacket has built-in lights that sync with your bike

Motorbike leathers are there to protect riders from injury, but they can make bikers difficult to see in the dark. A stylish new LED-equipped leather jacket hopes to change all that.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
complete works shakespeare twitter message books
Emerging Tech

To be or not to be 280 characters: All of Shakespeare’s works in a single tweet

Dan Brown novel plot point? Nope! A computer science undergraduate really has managed to hide the complete works of Shakespeare in a single tiny image that was shared in a Twitter message.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
best drone photos sky pixel 2
Emerging Tech

The best drone photos from around the world

Most of today's drones come equipped with high-end cameras, which are quickly revolutionizing the world of aerial photography as we know it. Here are some of the best drone photos from around the world.
Posted By Parker Hall
soter technologes vaping bullying sensor mze2mtkynw
Emerging Tech

To curb teen vaping, schools across the U.S. welcome A.I. into their bathrooms

There’s a problem with both vaping and bullying at schools. A company called Soter Technologies has developed a smart bathroom sensor that is able to detect both. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
nasa robot digger rassor 2038 29467656153 f41c31018b k
Emerging Tech

NASA dreams of fueling up its rockets at a gas station on Mars by 2038

The idea of robots mining for dirt on Mars, which could then be transformed into water, oxygen or rocket fuel, sounds like something from a sci-fi movie. NASA has more immediate plans.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Best Cyber Monday Deals
Deals

Cyber Monday 2018: When it takes place and where to find the best deals

Cyber Monday is still a ways off, but it's never too early to start planning ahead. With so many different deals to choose from during one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, going in with a little know-how makes all the…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Take a shower with Alexa and skating on snow

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
spinal implant paralysis record time 181031141523 1 900x600
Emerging Tech

Breakthrough in paralysis treatment restores walking ability in record time

Three paraplegics who sustained serious spinal injuries years earlier have regained the ability to walk again, courtesy of electrical stimulation of their spinal cords using a wireless implant.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Kepler exoplanets
Emerging Tech

Kepler telescope shuts down, but endows all its data to the public

NASA's Kepler telescope has been decommissioned after nine years of hunting for planets outside of our solar system. Now all of the data it collected has been archived and made publicly available.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
ceres bart landslide ceres3
Emerging Tech

Sun sets on NASA’s Dawn spacecraft after 11 years of studying asteroid belt

After 11 years spent studying the dwarf planet Ceres and the giant asteroid Vesta, NASA's Dawn mission has drawn to a close. The craft has run out of fuel and will no longer be able to communicate with Earth.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
coral reefs
Emerging Tech

‘LarvalBot’ underwater drone will reseed coral reefs damaged by climate change

Scientists from Queensland University of Technology have announced that they will repurpose autonomous underwater drones to rebuild areas of coral reefs that have been damaged by rising sea temperatures.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
as billionaires ogle mars the space race is back on osiris rex grabs a sample
Emerging Tech

First images of the Bennu asteroid sent by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Spacecraft

The first images of the Bennu asteroid have been shared by NASA, which has collected them from its OSIRIS-REx Spacecraft. The mission aims to collect a sample from the asteroid and bring it back to the Earth for study.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
starman spacex last photo
Emerging Tech

Starman and his Tesla Roadster continue lonely journey out beyond Mars

Elon Musk's SpaceX company has confirmed that their space-faring Tesla Roadster and its driver Starman have passed beyond Mars and will soon reach their point furthest from the Sun.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Emerging Tech

Scientists confirm supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy

New data from the Very Large Telescope confirms what scientists have believed for some time now: that there is an enormous supermassive black hole called Sagittarius A* at the center of our galaxy.
Posted By Georgina Torbet