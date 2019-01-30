Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Insoles claim to fight Parkinson’s symptoms by stimulating nerves in your feet

Luke Dormehl
By
naboso insoles parkinsons stimulating feet insole pic marketing

From shoes with in-built laser-pointing tech to ones that incorporate robotic components, there are no shortage of high-tech attempts to rethink footwear to help battle the effects of Parkinson’s disease. A startup  called Naboso Technology has come up with an approach that’s less hardware intensive. According to its podiatrist creator, it works by hacking the human body by stimulating the nervous system via the bottom of the foot. Doing this can reportedly help improve balance and stability for people with Parkinson’s, multiple sclerosis. and assorted other neurological disorders. And all it reportedly requires is a textured insole.

“The Naboso Technology insoles and mats uniquely stimulate the skin on the bottom of the feet to improve balance, posture and function,” Dr. Emily Splichal, founder of Naboso, told Digital Trends. “The skin on the bottom of the feet is sensitive to what’s called two-point discrimination, which is perceived as texture. Our insoles and mats have a two-point discrimination texture with a very specific height, shape and distance between each stimulus. Much like how our finger reads braille, our feet recognize that same pattern, which has an effect on connecting to your foundation, consciously feeling your feet again, and feeling more stable.”

It might sound like new-age hooey, but Splichal says that there is a wealth of scientific literature based on textured insoles. These studies have shown that different types of gait asymmetry can be corrected or improved in this way. This is noticeable in everyone from people who have suffered strokes to athletes, who can gain more even weight distribution and force output in their feet. However, Naboso claims that it is the first company to draw on this research for a commercially available product.

“Many of these patients haven’t felt their feet in years or have been struggling each day just to walk across the room,” Splichal said. “Once they put the Naboso insoles into their shoes, they immediately reconnect to their feet. Many begin walking faster and with longer strides. Some patients even feel so good they start running. We have also had athletes who use the Naboso insoles to accelerate their recovery after joint surgery or a bout of plantar fasciitis.”

But not every study has reached the same conclusions. A 2017 meta-analysis of some of the research in this area concluded that textured and stimulating insoles had “no effect” on Parkinson’s and multiple sclerosis patients. Now that Naboso’s products are on the market, we’ll be interested to see if in-depth studies of their proprietary insoles yield different results.

Don't Miss

Meet the Icon A5, a high-tech airplane that anyone can fly
5g c 2vx guide traffic save lives smart cities feat
Emerging Tech

In smart cities, 5G won’t just lessen congestion, it could save lives too

We all know 5G wireless networks are part of a smart city plan, but how will they benefit? When it comes to cars, it could help with congestion. For citizens, it could keep them safe and alive.
Posted By John R. Quain
Emerging Tech

Scoot your commute! Here are the 9 best electric scooters on the market

Electric scooters are an affordable, convenient way to minimize your carbon footprint and zip around town. Check out 8 of our current favorites, whether you're working with a budget or have some cash to spare.
Posted By Patrick Daniels
stan robot park car stanley robotics
Cars

A robot called Stan aims to take the stress out of airport parking

Stan is an autonomous valet parking robot that saves drivers time at an airport and helps parking lots to increase capacity. A trial of the technology will take place this summer at Gatwick, one of the U.K.'s busiest airports.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
tendril robot climbs like real plant winding
Emerging Tech

Tentacle-like robotic vines exist. We’re not sure if we’re excited or terrified

Researchers from Italy’s Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia have developed the world's first tendril-inspired soft robot that is able to climb and curl like plants. Check it out in action.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
mit beam audible message laser pointer
Emerging Tech

MIT’s new laser audio system can deliver secret messages directly to your ears

Researchers at MIT have developed a way of beaming an audible message across the room to a specific person by using a laser. Here's how it works -- and why it could even save lives.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
flir systems docksense technology virtualbumper
Emerging Tech

Don’t worry about denting your yacht. Parking assist for boats is finally here

Docking a boat isn't easy. A new object recognition tool uses machine vision technology to help. If it senses an impending collision, DockSense leaps into action to offer corrective steering.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
t mobile one vs simple choice hq sign feat 2x3
Mobile

The Coolpad Surf is the first hot spot that uses T-Mobile's 600MHz band

2019 will be a huge year for T-Mobile. Not only is a merger with Sprint likely, but T-Mobile is also in the midst of building out its next-generation mobile service. Here's everything you need to know about the T-Mobile 5G rollout.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
crowdfunding effort enables high tech search for missing soccer player cardiff city unveil new signing emiliano sala
Emerging Tech

Crowdfunding campaign enables high-tech search for missing pro soccer player

A successful crowdfunding effort has helped launch a high-tech ocean search for the plane carrying professional soccer player Emiliano Sala and his pilot after it disappeared during a flight to the U.K. earlier this month.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
axolotl genome sequence limb regeneration mexican salamander imp
Emerging Tech

Scientists identify key genes involved in salamander limb regeneration

In a huge step forward for regenerative medicine, scientists have sequenced the genome of the Axolotl, a giant Mexican salamander that is able to regenerate lost limbs on command.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
what is artificial intelligence ai screen shot 2017 04 03 at 9 42 55 am
Emerging Tech

Demystifying artificial intelligence: Here's everything you need to know about A.I.

Artificial intelligence, machine learning, evolving algorithms -- we know it can get confusing very quickly. So let's take a look at AI and what it really means, its potential uses, and how it's currently evolving.
Posted By Ed Oswald
antarctic one mile deep hole west antarctica
Emerging Tech

Scientists use hot water to ‘drill’ a hole a mile deep in the Antarctic

A team from the British Antarctic Survey have successfully drilled a hole more than one mile deep in West Antarctic, hoping to uncover more information about the effects of climate change.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
loop sustainable packaging delivery company tote4
Emerging Tech

To help save the planet, big companies are testing a reusable packaging service

Working with some of the world's biggest brands, a new sustainable packaging delivery company called Loop wants to get us to reuse packaging rather than throw it away. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
icon a5 innovators flying car rs 4
Emerging Tech

Meet the Icon A5, a high-tech airplane that anyone can fly

Prior to hopping inside the Icon A5's cockpit, I had never set foot inside a single-engine aircraft -- let alone flown one. But thanks to some amazing design and technology, this plane is somehow so easy that I was able to fly it with just…
Posted By Drew Prindle
edinburgh cancer fighting eggs
Emerging Tech

Genetically modified chickens lay eggs containing cancer-fighting proteins

By splicing a human gene into chicken DNA, researchers from the U.K. have discovered that chickens can be made to lay eggs which contain an elevated level of proteins used to treat cancer.
Posted By Luke Dormehl