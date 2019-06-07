Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

NASA’s Mars Helicopter is ready to take to the red skies

Georgina Torbet
By

NASA’s Mars Helicopter passed its latest barrage of tests and is almost ready for its trip to the Red Planet, traveling alongside the Mars 2020 rover when the mission launches next year.

This will be the first heavier-than-air vehicle ever to be flown on another planet, so there are a lot of engineering factors to consider. Because Mars has such a thin atmosphere, with just 1% the density of Earth’s, it will drastically change the way that a helicopter moves and handles. But, in theory, if the engineers can ensure the helicopter is sufficiently light and the blades spin fast enough, they believe it will be able to fly.

“Nobody’s built a Mars Helicopter before, so we are continuously entering new territory,” MiMi Aung, project manager for the Mars Helicopter at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), said in a statement. “Our flight model — the actual vehicle that will travel to Mars — has recently passed several important tests.”

The tests included putting the helicopter in a vacuum chamber at JPL designed to simulate the Martian environment, with temperatures as low as minus 130 degrees Fahrenheit (minus-90 degrees Celsius), a very thin atmosphere, and a gravity level 40% that of Earth’s.

The second batch of tests at Lockheed Martin Space in Denver ensured that the helicopter would work with the Mars Helicopter Delivery System which will keep to helicopter held tight to the Mars 2020 rover and deploy it once it reaches the surface.

nasa mars helicopter testing pia23151 16 1
NASA’s Mars Helicopter, sitting in a cleanroom at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. The aluminum base plate, side posts, and crossbeam around the helicopter protect the helicopter’s landing legs and the attachment points that will hold it to the belly of the Mars 2020 rover. NASA/JPL-Caltech

The aim of the project is to demonstrate the feasibility of the technology rather than to gather scientific data, so the helicopter will not carry any research instruments. But it will be equipped with a high-resolution camera which can take full-color images of the planet as seen from above.

Eventually, scientists want to use helicopters to explore Mars by air, reaching out of the way locations which are hard for rovers to access like caves and deep craters. But first, they need to prove that this first-generation helicopter can fly.

“We expect to complete our final tests and refinements and deliver the helicopter to the High Bay 1 cleanroom for integration with the rover sometime this summer,” Aung said, “but we will never really be done with testing the helicopter until we fly at Mars.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
awesome tech you cant buy yet smarthalo 2 feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Smart drums and even smarter bike gadgets

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
spitzer image cepheus c pia23126 16 1
Emerging Tech

Spitzer captures childhood, middle age, and maturity of stars in one image

NASA's Spitzer telescope has captured a stunning images of a pair of nebulas. The image includes a region of dust and gas which acts as a stellar nursery, a nebula which is shaped by winds of maturing stars, and fully mature star clusters.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
elon musk starlink space simulation img2
Emerging Tech

Astronomers are worried SpaceX satellites could soon put an end to stargazing

Astronomers are worried that the new constellations of satellites orbiting the earth, equipped with bright lights like SpaceX's Starlink satellites, will start to limit our ability to stargaze.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
bouncing robot salto upgrade justin and bn 1
Emerging Tech

Bouncing robot reaches new heights, artfully dodges moving obstacles

Scientists have developed an adorable robot which moves through its environment by bouncing and jumping. It can do hundreds of jumps in a 10-minute period, can jump 4 feet high, and can travel at eight to 10 miles per hour.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
soft robot fluidic tether simplesofthortizontal 1
Emerging Tech

Improved fluidic robot paves the way for untethered soft robotics

There are still many limitations in the design of soft robots. They generally need to be tethered, meaning that they have to be connected to an external device. Now scientists have taken a first step towards untethering soft robots.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
new horizons spacecraft pluto2
Emerging Tech

Eruption of ice volcano threw liquid water over the frozen surface of Pluto

Liquid water could once have existed on the frozen surface of Pluto, put there by the violent eruption of a cryovolcano. By analyzing the wavelengths of light in images of Pluto, scientists have detected ammonia in exposed water ice.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
A robot waiter | Jobs, robots, and automation
Emerging Tech

Will the rise of A.I. and automation lead to mass unemployment?

The threat of robots stealing jobs is hotly debated. In a new book, The Technology Trap, Dr. Carl Benedikt Frey sorts the truth from the fiction. We spoke with Dr. Frey about his findings.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
moon dust laser 3d printing moonrise grafik 1 final klein 2000x1200
Emerging Tech

Melting pesky lunar dust with a laser enables 3D printing of tools on the moon

Dust is a major problem for lunar expeditions. But now scientists from Germany have come up with an idea to make use of moon dust: by melting it with a laser and using it to 3D-print tools and equipment.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
mars 2020 camera jezero crater pia23266 16 1
Emerging Tech

Mars 2020 will capture high-definition color images from the Jezero Crater

The Mars 2020 rover will be launching next year and heading to an area of Mars called the Jezero Crater. But first it needs to be fitted with two high definition cameras which can photograph in color and can zoom.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
mud spraying drones could be used to build homes in disasters areas drone spray house
Emerging Tech

Mud-spraying drones could be used to build homes in disasters areas

Drones are finding more and more uses beyond just capturing gorgeous footage from up high. Check out this effort, for example, where a flying machine has been modified so that it can help build emergency shelters.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
passport go portable charger kickstarter 325539ce9cefca3036efc59f6dbe1e4b original
Emerging Tech

Charge 5 devices all at once with Passport Go, the most advanced travel adapter

Keeping your tech juiced up when you’re on the go can be a challenge when you’re traveling to another country. That’s why a universal travel adapter like the Passport Go is essential, and you can score one for $34 right now on…
Posted By Lucas Coll
spacex satellites light pollution trails made by starlink
Emerging Tech

SpaceX satellites could threaten vital telescope data, experts warn

The International Astronomical Union has warned of the potential problems to science that satellites like SpaceX's recent launch could cause due to light pollution and interference with telescopes and radio signals.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
bird to expand its shared fleet with this 2 seat moped like machine cruiser
Cars

Bird to expand its shared fleet with this 2-seat moped-like machine

Bird's rentable scooters are available in more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe, and now it's planning to add a moped-like electric bike to its fleet. The Cruiser is a chunky two-wheeler with a large seat for two people.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
zuck ai downey jr robert iron man avengers poster
Movies & TV

Robert Downey Jr. embraces his inner Tony Stark to save the world for real

At Amazon’s Re:Mars conference, Avengers star Robert Downey Jr. unveiled the Footprint Coalition, a new organization devoted to solving climate change using robotics and artificial intelligence. Iron Man would be proud.
Posted By Chris Gates