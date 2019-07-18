Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Implant restores sight in blind patients by beaming images directly to the brain

Luke Dormehl
By

Engineers have developed a new neural implant which could help completely blind people by bypassing non-functioning optical nerves and inputting images directly into their brain. Currently being tested by researchers at Houston, Texas’ Baylor College of Medicine, the Orion device could be a game-changer for people who are unable to take in visual information through their eyes. It has already resulted in partial sight being restored to six participants in an experimental study.

“For many years, we have been studying how the brain encodes visual information,” said Dr. Daniel Yoshor, Professor of Neurosurgery at Baylor, in a statement. “When you think of vision, you think of the eyes, but most of the work is being done in the brain. The impulses of light that are projected onto the retina are converted into neural signals that are transmitted along the optic nerve to parts of the brain.”

The Orion device consists of a brain implant with 60 electrodes which deliver stimulation patterns to the visual part of the brain. In the majority of blind patients, this part of the brain is undamaged. However, it is not used to being utilized because no information is being sent to it from the eyes. The Orion works by using a camera mounted on a pair of glasses. This camera gathers images which are then delivered as a pattern of brain stimulation which matches up with the intended visual image.

While the device is still considered experimental technology, its developers appear to be making progress. The test currently being carried out is the first-ever FDA-approved clinical trial of a visual cortical prosthesis. This is a critical step forward, but there is still much work to be done. In Baylor College’s feasibility study, participants were just shown — and asked to identify — a white square against a black screen. To create more complex images, it will be necessary to vastly scale up the number of electrodes used for stimulating the brain. This should make it possible to create far more complex images, one pixel-equivalent at a time, by stimulating thousands of locations on the occipital part of the brain.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best tech gifts under $25
this compact drone gun can down a rogue quadcopter at 500 meters dronegun mkiii 1
Emerging Tech

This compact drone gun can down a rogue quadcopter at 500 meters

The latest drone gun from DroneShield is its most compact yet and can be easily operated with one hand. The DroneGun MkIII can tackle rogue drones up to 500 meters away, using jamming technology to take control of the machine.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
International Space Station
Emerging Tech

Space food: Humble chili pepper to become first fruit grown in space

The Española chili pepper could become the first fruiting plant to be grown and harvested in space. If successful, it will expand the range of foods able to be used for future, more ambitious missions to planets such as Mars.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
pen net image infilling screen shot 2019 07 16 at 05 19 53
Emerging Tech

Photorealistic A.I. tool can fill in gaps in images, including faces

Researchers have developed a smart new A.I. system which can accurately fill in blank areas in an image, whether that’s a missing face or the front of a building. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
lego life sized astronaut model
Emerging Tech

See how a life-sized astronaut was built from LEGO bricks

LEGO has unveiled a life-sized model of an astronaut constructed entirely from bricks, as well as a time lapse video of the model being built. It is based on the suit Neil Armstrong wore when he made his historic small step.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
episode 172 finalmente sapremo neuralink progetto segreto elon musk v3 388343
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Twitter’s redesign, Libra’s possible delay, Neuralink

On this episode of DT Live, we take a look at the biggest trending stories in tech, including a Twitter redesign, Facebook's delay of Libra, Neuralink's first public event, growing food in space, and the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
elon musks neuralink wants to start operating on human brains next year musk 2019
Emerging Tech

Elon Musk’s Neuralink wants to start operating on human brains next year

Elon Musk shed more light on his Neuralink company on Tuesday, revealing new technology for brain surgery that would allow people with paralysis to use thoughts to control smartphones and computers. But that wasn't all ...
Posted By Trevor Mogg
flamethrower drone throwflame tf 19 3
Emerging Tech

It sounds like utter madness, but you can now buy a flamethrower drone

The TF-19 WASP Flamethrower Drone is a quadcopter attachment for drones which, according to its creators, 'allows users to ignite aerial and ground targets from miles away.' What could go wrong?
Posted By Luke Dormehl
salk modified plants deeper roots plant with
Emerging Tech

Genetically modified plants could help get to the root of climate change

Researchers have been investigating ways to engineer plants so that they grow with more robust and deeper roots, capable of storing increasing amounts of carbon underground for longer.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
dji ronin sc announced lifestyle17
Photography

With object tracking, the lightweight DJI Ronin-SC is still heavy on features

Designed for mirrorless cameras, the DJI Ronin-SC packs several features from the Ronin-S -- and then some -- into a lighter, one-handed gimbal. Despite the smaller size, the DJI Ronin-S adds new object tracking and expanded remote control.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
spacex starhopper rocket fire watch explosion
News

SpaceX’s Starhopper rocket bursts into flames during tests

SpaceX ran into trouble Tuesday evening when a small fire erupted from the engine of a prototype rocket it was testing at the company’s facility in Boca Chica, Texas. It's not clear if the fire caused any damage to the rocket itself
Posted By Emily Price
best tech accessories 25 version 1449306015 5buckbill
Emerging Tech

Buying on a budget? Here's all the best tech you can snag for $25 or less

We live in a world where you can get a cheeseburger for $1, a functioning computer for $5, and thousands of HD movies for $10 -- so it stands to reason that you should be able to pick up some pretty sweet gear for $25.
Posted By Drew Prindle, Alina Bradford
episode 173 flamethrower drone tf 19 3
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Emoji Day, Apollo 11 broadcast, drone flamethrowers

On this episode of DT Live, we discuss the top stories in tech, including Emoji Day festivities, the extended battery life of the new Nintendo Switch, an Apollo 11 real-time broadcast, and a functional flamethrower attachment for drones.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
episode 172 finalmente sapremo neuralink progetto segreto elon musk v3 388343
Emerging Tech

6 questions we have about Elon Musk’s Neuralink brain interface technology

Elon Musk's Neuralink sounds like an exciting leap forward for human-computer relations, but brain implants raise the specter of Black Mirror-esque privacy invasions. We have a few questions about how this would work.
Posted By Mathew Katz
Tennis players competing at Wimbledon
Emerging Tech

IBM’s Wimbledon-watching A.I. is poised to revolutionize sports broadcasts

IBM has developed a smart A.I. with an appreciation for what makes a great tennis match like the recent epic at Wimbledon. Here's how IBM developed it -- and why tools like it are the future of sport broadcasting.
Posted By Luke Dormehl