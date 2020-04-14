  1. Emerging Tech

New coronavirus dashboard offers astonishingly detailed data by county

By

As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases globally nears the 2 million mark, a new dashboard has launched showing county-by-county data for confirmed cases, recorded deaths, testing rate, fatality rate, hospital capacity, and more.

It comes from Maryland-based Johns Hopkins University, which received much praise for the launch early in the crisis of its dashboard showing coronavirus cases by nation.

The new tracker offers an astonishing amount of information for each of America’s 3,000-plus counties, but displays it in a way that’s easy to understand.

You can explore the map by zooming in on any location, or, more quickly, by selecting the state and county from the drop-down list at the top right of the dashboard. Once displayed, click on the county on the map and you’ll be presented with a status report rich with data linked to that specific area.

As with its global tracker, the U.S. map also displays a list of the worst-affected locations by confirmed cases and recorded deaths, according to data sourced from local authorities.

Johns Hopkins University

Johns Hopkins University launched its global dashboard in early March, a couple of weeks before state governors began to impose lockdown orders in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, formally known as COVID-19.

This latest tracker, which offers a greater amount of detail for specific locations, is certain to prove popular among residents keen for reliable and up-to-date information on how the virus is affecting their area.

While the true number of COVID-19 cases is impossible to know, the trackers at least offer accurate data for reported cases, and can reveal trends and hot spots for the virus.

“The dashboard is intended to provide the public with an understanding of the outbreak situation as it unfolds, with transparent data sources,” Johns Hopkins University said last month of its global tracker.

Quite a few COVID-19 dashboards have come online in recent weeks, each one presenting similar data in different ways to help people make sense of what’s happening. Digital Trends has taken a look at the best ones.

