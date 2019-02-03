Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Astronomers make an accidental discovery: The tiny dwarf galaxy Bedin 1

Georgina Torbet
By

One of the amazing things about scientific research is that we don’t only learn about the things we’re looking at — sometimes we make amazing discoveries by chance as well. That’s what happened this week, when astronomers accidentally discovered a new galaxy while studying part of the Milky Way.

Astronomers were using data from the Hubble Space Telescope to study white dwarf stars in the globular cluster NGC 6752, a spherical group of stars that orbit around the core of the Milky Way. They were hoping to learn about how old the globular cluster is by studying these stars, but in the process they found something unexpected. When looking at an area right on the edge of the field of view of Hubble’s Advanced Camera for Surveys, they spotted a clump of faint stars. But on further inspection of their brightness and temperatures, the scientists realized that these stars were not a part of the globular cluster and were in fact much, much more distant.

The newly observed stars were in fact millions of light-years away and are part of a relatively small galaxy that is just 3000 light-years across. The galaxy is not only tiny but is also very faint, meaning that it is unlikely we would have ever discovered it had astronomers not been studying the area in front of the galaxy in detail. The new galaxy is classified as a dwarf spheroidal galaxy and has been named Bedin 1 after Luigi Bedin, an astronomer at the Italian National Institute for Astrophysics (INAF) and the leader of the team who made the discovery.

new galaxy bedin 1 globular cluster ngc 6752
This image, taken with the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, shows a part of the globular cluster NGC 6752. The observations were made to study white dwarfs within it and to use these stars to measure the age of the globular cluster. Analyzing the data, astronomers discovered a previously unknown galaxy behind the globular cluster. The galaxy, nicknamed Bedin 1, is visible as a collection of faint stars at the top left of the image. ESA/Hubble, NASA, Bedin et al.

Bedin 1 is an unusual galaxy in that it is very isolated from others, lying 30 million light-years from the Milky Way and 2 million light-years from the nearest large galaxy, NGC 6744. This makes it likely the most isolated small dwarf galaxy discovered so far.

To get an impression of how Bedin 1 was discovered, the below video shows a zoomed in journey to globular cluster NGC 6752, with a final view captured by the Hubble of the bright stars of the cluster in the foreground and faint stars of a background galaxy behind. This background galaxy is Bedin 1, the galaxy that was found by accident.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can't Buy Yet: Creepy doll that teaches coding, toilet for dogs
Up Next

What is RAM?
hubble triangulum galaxy stsci h p1901b z 1000x562
Emerging Tech

See our galactic neighbor, the orderly Triangulum galaxy, in high definition

Take some time out of your day to ooh and ahh at the beauty of the universe. The Hubble Space Telescope has produced agorgeous high resolution image of the Triangulum galaxy (M33), made up of 25 million viewable stars.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice The Batman
Movies & TV

Ben Affleck officially exits ‘The Batman’ as solo film gets release date

Warner Bros. Pictures' The Batman now has an official release date, but it will need a new star after Ben Affleck officially exited the project following years of uncertainty regarding his role with the film.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Movies & TV

A familiar Star Wars droid will appear in 'The Mandalorian' series

The Mandalorian, Jon Favreau's live-action Star Wars series planned for Disney's streaming video service, will be one of the most expensive television shows ever made. Here's everything we know about it so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
sofia stellar winds star formation 255066main ed07 0100 11 full 1
Emerging Tech

Flying observatory discovers role of stellar winds in star formation

Research using NASA’s SOFIA observatory suggests that stellar winds blow away materials required to create new stars, preventing stars from being born close to other newborn stars in a process called feedback.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
drone rat poison dispensing d41586 019 00176 z 16415722
Emerging Tech

Drones dispense rat poison to help rid islands in Galapagos region of rodents

If you’re trying to get troublesome rats off a Galapagos region island without damaging the native animals or plants, what’s the best way to go about it? Use rat poison-dispensing drones obviously.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
mit jenga playing robot 0
Emerging Tech

MIT’s new robot can play everyone’s favorite block-stacking game, Jenga

Researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have developed a robot which uses the latest machine learning computer vision to play everyone’s favorite tower-toppling game, Jenga.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
pumas self lacing sports shoe gives nikes adapt bb a run for its money puma fi 3
Outdoors

Puma’s self-lacing sports shoe gives Nike’s Adapt BB a run for its money

Puma has unveiled a self-lacing shoe to take on Nike's Adapt BB. The fit can be adjusted via a smartphone app or the Apple Watch, with additional changes possible via a small touchpad on the top of the shoe.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
shark attack drone based research may help to ease swimmers fears ocean
Outdoors

Shark attack: Drone-based research may help ease swimmers’ fears

Researchers in Australia have used drones to try to learn more about what kinds of sea creatures come close the shore, and their findings may go some way to easing the fears of swimmers worried about shark attacks.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
smart weather station kickstarter bloomsky sky2 storm 3
Emerging Tech

These kickass home weather stations put your smartphone’s weather app to shame

Home weather stations can not only tell you what's happening outside, but can also control your smart home devices. Want to turn your Philips Hue lights on when its dark, or your sprinklers off when it rains? Some of our top picks can do…
Posted By Ed Oswald
tokyo 2020 olympics facial recognition
Emerging Tech

San Francisco could be the first city in the U.S. to ban facial recognition

A San Francisco lawmaker introduced legislation which could see the city by the bay become the first city in the U.S. to officially ban the use of facial recognition technology by law enforcement.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
best drone photos sky pixel 2
Emerging Tech

The best drone photos from around the world will take your breath away

Most of today's drones come equipped with high-end cameras, which are quickly revolutionizing the world of aerial photography as we know it. Here are some of the best drone photos from around the world.
Posted By Parker Hall
drones used to inspect wind turbines d41586 019 00176 z 16415722
Emerging Tech

Swarms of drones will soon keep tabs on our aging city infrastructure

Could drones be used to inspect aging infrastructure? Researchers from Sweden have been testing how teams of autonomous camera-equipped drones could be used to keep tabs on wind turbines.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
little sophia robot kickstarter rough 03 00 49 still009
Emerging Tech

Little Sophia is the pint-sized robot buddy that promises to teach kids to code

Intended for kids aged 7 to 13, Little Sophia is a 14-inch robot, capable of walking, talking, and recognizing faces. Oh, and teaching kids the all-important skill of coding, too.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
how to photograph the moon 2
Emerging Tech

Wrap up warmly on the moon — lunar nights are colder than expected

China's Chang'e 4 mission to the far side of the moon touched down a few weeks ago. And now it has released a surprising finding -- apparently the lunar nights are colder than expected.
Posted By Georgina Torbet