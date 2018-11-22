Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Scientists may have solved the mystery of how Martian moon got its markings

Luke Dormehl
By
phobos moon strange markings figure 3 asteroid

Like a space-age version of how the leopard got its spots or how the camel got its hump, the question of how the Martian moon Phobos got the strange groove patterns crisscrossing its surface has captured imaginations for years. While other moons and planets have grooves on their surface, none are quite so completely covered as Phobos. Over the past decades, planetary scientists have posed many suggestions to explain this phenomenon, without any specific conclusions being reached. Perhaps until now, that is.

Using advanced computer modeling techniques, scientists from Brown University believe they’ve come up with an answer: rolling boulders, which were the result of an asteroid impact 150 million years ago, causing the moon’s giant Stickney Crater in the process.

“To assess the rolling boulder idea, we built a computer model that simultaneously takes a witches brew of forces into account,” Ken Ramsley, a planetary science researcher at Brown, told Digital Trends. “We include the weight of the boulders, their starting velocities and directions, the gravity of Phobos and Mars, the rotation of Phobos that was sped up by the same forces that produced Stickney Crater, and the orbit of Phobos. We also include the friction of boulders while they are rolling, and when we toss nearly 100 boulders into the model, sit back, and watch what happens.”

The model directly answers four of the major objections to the rolling boulder theory, namely that the grooves do not radiate from Stickney Crater, grooves that crosscut other grooves, grooves that are observed inside Stickney, and the absence of groove across a large region of Phobos.

The results of the simulation were run on a high-end gaming computer. “We searched for quite a while to find a system that could handle this problem,” Ramsley continued. “Most three-dimensional software systems in planetary science focus on events that take place over thousands or millions of years.” The problem, in this case, was that Ramsley thinks the entire groove formation took place in under 12 hours, the merest blink of an eye in planetary history terms.

“For its power and flexibility, we chose Blender software with its embedded Bullet physics engine and tested it with simple models until we were certain it would correctly handle every aspect of gravity in our model,” he noted. “Where our Blender model can predict specific events that we can measure, like the length of time of a simple orbit, we are certain that the mechanics of our model are accurate — and therefore we are very confident in the results of our study.”

A paper describing the work was recently published in the journal Planetary and Space Science.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Novameat's 3D-printed 'steak' looks gross, but could it save the planet?
caleb harper personal food computer openag feat
Smart Home

With Personal Food Computers, nerd farmers are finding the best way to grow

MIT research scientist Caleb Harper wants to grow basil designed to prevent heart disease. It involves a personal food computer, climate manipulation, and open sourcing food. One day, your doctor could prescribe you a diet of food grown…
Posted By Jenny McGrath
future mars missions mission 2020 rover
Emerging Tech

NASA selects the all-important landing site for its Mars 2020 rover mission

NASA said on Monday that the landing site for its much-anticipated Mars 2020 rover mission has the potential to "revolutionize how we think about Mars and its ability to harbor life."
Posted By Trevor Mogg
best drone photos greenland
Emerging Tech

Ancient crater the size of NYC discovered under the Greenland ice sheet

A huge crater has been discovered beneath the ice of Greenland, and is thought to be the result of a meteorite impact millions of years ago. The crater is one of the largest ever discovered, measuring 19 miles across.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
surface pro with lte now available vs pixelbook
Computing

Microsoft Surface Pro 6: Everything you need to know

The Surface Pro 6 is officially here, though it's not as big of a redesign as you might have hoped. With a new coat of black paint and an 8th-gen processor, this is a small update. If you've been eyeing a Surface Pro, you may want to wait…
Posted By Arif Bacchus
best drone photos sky pixel 2
Emerging Tech

The best drone photos from around the world

Most of today's drones come equipped with high-end cameras, which are quickly revolutionizing the world of aerial photography as we know it. Here are some of the best drone photos from around the world.
Posted By Parker Hall
ceres tag tracks cattle csiro ear in action
Emerging Tech

Internet of cows? Smart ear tag takes cattle tracking into the future

An Australian startup wants to bring cattle farming into the present day with smart ear tags capable of revealing where herds are grazing, and even if animals are sick or about to give birth.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
DJI Ronin-S review
Photography

DJI’s Ronin-S just got more capable with slew of new accessories

Need a longer battery life for the DJI Ronin-S, or perhaps a built-in screen, GPS, or universal mount? DJI has got you covered with a handful of new accessories for the company's one-hand gimbal.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
drone organ delivery test img 6694
Emerging Tech

Drones can safely fly a human kidney without damaging it, study shows

Drone deliveries are well on their way. Could they also be used for safely delivering transplant organs to hospitals without damage? A recent test flight attempted to find an answer.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
3d printed steak rice peas seaweed plant based beefsteak zoom
Emerging Tech

Novameat’s 3D-printed ‘steak’ looks gross, but could it save the planet?

A Spanish startup called Novameat is developing a 3D-printed beefsteak, made using a paste composed of vegetable-based materials like rice, peas, and seaweed. Get ready for the future of food!
Posted By Luke Dormehl
white elephant gift ideas
Emerging Tech

14 White elephant gift ideas that are guaranteed to spice up your holiday party

To help you make a splash at your holiday party this year, we've put together a quick list of the best White Elephant gift ideas the world has ever seen. Proceed with caution!
Posted By Drew Prindle
window washing drone for skyscrapers could replace human cleaners aerones
Emerging Tech

Dangle no more: Window-washing drone for towers could replace human cleaners

The maker of a window-washing drone for tall buildings claims it can do the job 20 times faster than humans and is much safer than using workers in cradles that dangle on the side of buildings.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
insane ways to cook a turkey crazy feat
Smart Home

From flashlights to fireballs, 5 dubious but hilarious way to cook a turkey

Cooking the ol' Thanksgiving Day turkey in the oven can take hours. That said, why use a traditional oven when you can just as easily incinerate the bird with a jet engine? Here are the most insane ways to cook a turkey.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
hypersurfaces touch sensitive tech smart image01
Emerging Tech

Vibration-sensing tech turns any ‘dumb’ surface into a smart touch-sensitive one

What if it was possible to use a special chip to transform any surface into a touch-sensitive one? That science fiction dream is what startup HyperSurfaces is working hard to achieve.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
mypark parking app and robot img 2593
Emerging Tech

Collapsing ‘robot’ could save you a parking space on Black Friday

Want to be sure you get a parking spot at the mall on Black Friday? Maybe you should get a robot to guard your place for you. A startup called MyPark is offering exactly that service.
Posted By Luke Dormehl