Radius is a smart device that acts like a force field for mosquitoes

You don’t need us to tell you that mosquitos are no good. At best, they are a nuisance and, at worst, a vector for deadly diseases. When it comes to stopping mosquitos in their tracks, there are a number of high-tech solutions we’ve covered, but a new one on Kickstarter promises a no-fuss way to stay bite-free without having to slap on chemical-based mosquito repellent. Called Radius, it’s a small device that, once switched on, promises to clear the air of all mosquitoes within a 110-square-foot radius.

“Radius is the world’s first rechargeable, EPA-approved, zone mosquito repellent,” product designer Kyle Adelman told Digital Trends. “Instead of treating your skin with messy chemical sprays or lotions, Radius treats the area around you. Essentially, Radius uses heat to activate and disperse a clean and scent-free repellent. A rechargeable lithium-ion battery powers an internal heating element, which silently warms and activates the repellent. Once activated, the repellent disperses to create an invisible zone of protection that keeps mosquitoes from entering into your outdoor space. It works continuously, releasing fresh repellent to maintain the zone of protection around you.”

Adelman says that Radius uses a “nature inspired” pyrethroid repellent formulation modeled on the naturally occurring mosquito repellent found in the chrysanthemum flower.

“While Radius is a revolutionary new product, it is not our first zone repellent,” Adelman explained. “Our company, Thermacell, is the leader in the design and development of Zone Mosquito Protection. We’ve sold butane powered versions of Thermacell for over a decade, and have earned a loyal following among outdoor enthusiasts. In fact, Thermacell currently enjoys the highest consumer ratings in the mosquito repellent space. Our technology and products have been used by the military and has been proven effective in some of the toughest mosquito-infested areas.”

When it comes to developing Radius, Adelman says the team is “pretty far down the development path.” It has demonstrated a proof of concept and carried out field trials. “We’re currently working on pilot tooling modification and line setup, with a plan to start full-scale production by end of month,” he said.

If you’d like to order your own Radius device, you can place a pre-order on Kickstarter, where prices start at $40. Be aware that you will have to buy refills of the pyrethroid repellent, however, so it might be worth investing in one of the higher price points, which come with multiple refills.