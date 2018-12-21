Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Will Fido take a bite out of delivery robots? Study uses guide dogs to find out

Luke Dormehl
By
robot delivery service guide dogs pic no 6

Whether it’s delivery robots, manufacturing robots, or robots capable of providing emotional and physical support to people who need it, it’s increasingly apparent that robots have moved out of the labs and into the real world. For that reason, a whole lot of research has rightfully explored interactions between humans and robots to ensure that such exchanges can take place safely and, frankly, without scaring the bejesus out of ordinary people. But what about the other life-forms that robots are likely to encounter?

To investigate that question, the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association charity recently partnered with autonomous delivery robot company Starship Technologies. The aim of the partnership is to carry out a preliminary study into the impact that autonomous technologies are likely to have on guide dogs, which perform an invaluable service for blind and visually impaired people.

“We wanted to ensure guide dogs would not react differently to our robots than anything else encountered on the pavement,” Henry Harris-Burland, vice president of marketing at Starship, told Digital Trends. “The guide dogs were put in a variety of different situations with delivery robots coming from different angles on the pavement, including road crossings. The guide dogs were being walked by visually impaired people.”

In most studies, of course, researchers are hoping to observe something in the way of a development that’s not been seen before. In this case, however, the outcome was, fortunately, uneventful: The guide dogs reacted calmly to the robots across all scenarios. This is in line with previous findings from Starship, whose robots have come into contact with more than 600,000 non-working dogs around the world.

“We did not know what to expect before this trial, so we are happy with the results, and we’re looking forward to collaborating with visually impaired people for more trials in the future,” Harris-Burland said.

“Starship is the only company in the world doing tens of thousands of commercial autonomous deliveries, operating seven days a week, and therefore we aim to set the standard in how technology companies should act when introducing their tech to new communities around the world,” he said. “To date, this has been a great success, with social acceptance among the communities we operate in very positive.”

Don't Miss

The best drone photos from around the world
wind solar renewable energy needs turbine fieldv2
Emerging Tech

Ultrasound technology can greatly reduce number of bats killed by wind turbines

Wind turbines are a great source of renewable energy, but they also have an unfortunate bat-murdering problem. Fortunately, echolocation-blocking technology may be able to help. Here's how.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
lovot is a cute companion robot that wants to give you affection
Emerging Tech

Lovot is a cute companion robot that wants to give you affection

It won't do the housework or cut the grass, but it might cheer you up. We're talking about Lovot, a new companion robot from Japan that's designed to "gently stir people's feelings and fill them with happiness."
Posted By Trevor Mogg
boring company tunnel unveiling duv5rzlwoaarzak jpg large
Emerging Tech

Musk’s Boring Company unveils its first high-speed, Tesla-launching tunnel

Almost exactly two years to the day since Elon Musk announced his tunnel-constructing Boring Company, the company has unveiled its first stretch of high-speed tunnel in Hawthorne, California.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
robugtix z6 spider robot aerobics 4
Emerging Tech

Watch this weird spider robot perform a crazy aerobics routine

Robugtix's new spider robot could one day be used for performing a wide variety of tasks. For now, though, you’ll have to settle for watching it perform in a 1980s-style aerobics music video.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
epilepsy stem cell brain implant seizures
Emerging Tech

Groundbreaking stem cell brain implant helps fight epilepsy in rats

Severe epilepsy is very difficult to treat, but an experimental approach involving implanted stem cells in the brain represents a groundbreaking way to potentially stop seizures for good.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
autonomous pods are now delivering groceries to customers in arizona nuro
Cars

Autonomous pods are now delivering groceries to customers in Arizona

Check out these cool-looking autonomous delivery pods that are now trundling along the streets of Scottsdale, Arizona. Created by tech firm Nuro, the unmanned pods are part of a service delivering groceries to customers
Posted By Trevor Mogg
future of food introduction beverage lab testing
Emerging Tech

From drones to smart pills, 2018 saw significant tech advances in medicine

From medical robots and CRISPR gene editing to algorithms and organ deliveries by drone, here are 2018's most significant landmark events in which cutting-edge technology met medicine.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Biggest airplanes in the world
Emerging Tech

Drones force one of the world’s busiest airports to suspend all flights

There's been major disruption at Gatwick Airport in the U.K. on Wednesday night, and going into Thursday morning, as two rogue drones forced it to suspend and divert all flights for at least 11 hours.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Kia at CES 2019
Cars

Kia wants future autonomous cars to be able to read passengers’ emotions

Kia collaborated with the MIT Media Lab on a system that can recognize human emotions using artificial intelligence. The automaker believes this tech will be a valuable addition to self-driving cars.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
graphene saltwater drinking water 11548949 bubbles underwater
Emerging Tech

U.S. military wants to use bioengineered sea bacteria to spot enemy subs, drones

The U.S. military wants to use water-based microorganisms to detect enemy submarines, underwater drones, and divers. Think of it like a living proximity sensor and you won’t be too far wrong.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
acoustic levitate 25 objects tweezers figure placing
Emerging Tech

Researchers use sound waves to levitate up to 25 tiny objects at the same time

Researchers from the U.K, and Spain have found a way to levitate up to 25 different tiny objects using sound. Check out the team's impressive demonstration of what that could achieve.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
vaccine delivered by drone baby joy
Emerging Tech

Baby in remote village is first person to receive a vaccine delivered by drone

A 1-month-old baby on a remote island in the South Pacific recently became the first person to receive a vaccine delivered by a commercial drone. Here's the reason that's so exciting.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
ibm fingernail grip strength sensor shot pill bottle
Emerging Tech

IBM’s wearable tech monitors your health by checking your hand strength

IBM has developed a first of its kind fingernail sensor prototype, designed to measure your grip strength throughout the day. Here's how it could potentially save your life some day.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
best drone photos sky pixel 2
Emerging Tech

The best drone photos from around the world

Most of today's drones come equipped with high-end cameras, which are quickly revolutionizing the world of aerial photography as we know it. Here are some of the best drone photos from around the world.
Posted By Parker Hall