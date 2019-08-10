Emerging Tech

Beautiful emission nebula is 100 light-years wide and shaped like a seagull

Georgina Torbet
By
seagull nebula image the rosy glow of a cosmic
Colorful and wispy Sharpless 2-296 forms the “wings” of an area of the sky known as the Seagull Nebula — named for its resemblance to a gull in flight. This celestial bird contains a fascinating mix of intriguing astronomical objects. Glowing clouds weave amid dark dust lanes and bright stars. The Seagull Nebula — made up of dust, hydrogen, helium, and traces of heavier elements — is the hot and energetic birthplace of new stars. ESO/VPHAS+ team/N.J. Wright (Keele University)

This stunning image shows the Seagull Nebula, so named because its shape suggests a bird with wings spreading out across space. It is located 3,700 light-years away from us, in a distant arm of the Milky Way. It sits between the constellations of Canis Major (The Great Dog) and Monoceros (The Unicorn). The nebula is massive, spanning 100 light-years across, and it was recently shown off in this image captured by the European Southern Observatory’s VLT Survey Telescope.

The Seagull is a type of nebula called an emission nebula, meaning it is made of ionized gases which are ionized primarily by light emitted by a nearby star. Emission nebulae are frequently very beautiful, being targets of some of the most famous Hubble images such as NGC 2174. This particular nebula is a subtype of emission nebulae called an H II region, which is ionized hydrogen gas where stars have recently formed. In the image above you can see the newly born stars across the nebula, glowing brightly.

The new stars give off radiation which ionizes the dust and makes it glow, giving the nebula its beautiful colors. The same radiation causes the clouds to be shaped in particular ways, with the dust being pushed and sculpted into elaborate shapes. Due to the shape of this nebula, scientists believe it is composed of a number of different clouds which met and formed into the bird-like structure.

The nebula is constructed of three primary clouds of gas, including Sharpless 2-296, which forms the “wings” of the Seagull. There is also Sharpless 2-292, the smaller cloud below the wings which forms the “head.” And there is Sharpless 2-297, a small knot of cloud which appears at the top of the tip of the “wing.” They are named Sharpless after the Sharpless Catalogue which lists them, a collection of emission nebula which was compiled in the 1950s by astronomer Stuart Sharpless.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
Alterego by Arnav Kapur and MIT
Emerging Tech

Don’t speak: This wearable lets you give voice commands without saying a word

Imagine having an A.I. assistant in your head, capable of feeding you information without you needing to say a single word? That perfectly describes the AlterEgo wearable. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch
News

Watch live as SpaceX launches (but doesn’t land) a rocket tonight

SpaceX will launch its AMOS-17 Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 on Wednesday, and you can watch the whole thing via livestream. The rocket will take off at approximately 3:53 p.m. PT
Posted By Allison Matyus
arque wearable tail screen shot 2019 08 06 at 21 50
Emerging Tech

Want a robotic tail? Well, Japanese scientists built one for you anyway

Ever wanted a robot tail? Developed by researchers at Keio University in Japan, this artificial biomimicry-inspired tail is designed to help improve the balance of wearers. Here's how.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
spacex launches a twice flown rocket to deploy one massive satellite amos 17 launch august 2019
Emerging Tech

SpaceX launches a twice-flown rocket to deploy one massive satellite

SpaceX successfully deployed a communications satellite for Israeli firm Spacecom on Tuesday. The successful mission came three years after the loss of a $200 million Spacecom satellite in a SpaceX Falcon 9 launchpad explosion.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
rocket lab wants to reuse its boosters by catching them with a helicopter
Emerging Tech

Rocket Lab wants to reuse its boosters by catching them with a helicopter

Small-satellite launcher Rocket Lab wants to follow in SpaceX's footsteps by creating a reusable rocket system. But whereas SpaceX brings its booster back in a controlled landing, Rocket Lab has an altogether different plan ...
Posted By Trevor Mogg
penn engineering blinking cyborg eye 1 y1ejc2hte jb0wlcq9ptlq
Emerging Tech

Biologists create an ‘eyeball on a chip’ that actually blinks

Researchers at Penn Engineering have developed a human eye replica that’s capable of blinking. Here's why -- and, no, it isn't because they're building a Terminator-style robot.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
watch spacex ship almost catch rockets nose cone in its giant net mr steven
Emerging Tech

Watch SpaceX catch a rocket nose cone in a giant net on a ship

Having pretty much perfected the art of rocket landings, SpaceX is now working out how to catch a rocket fairing in a giant net. On Tuesday, the company achieved the feat for a second time, and posted a video of it online.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
ibm blockchain computer salt cpu grain of scale
Emerging Tech

An ultrathin wood membrane can help filter the salt out of salt water

Looking for a sustainable way to filter the salt out of salt water to make it drinkable? Researchers at Princeton have found a way to do it using an ultrathin membrane of ordinary wood.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
drl racer4 kickstarter beauty012 4 1
Emerging Tech

You can get your hands on the Drone Racing League’s latest aerial speedster

The Drone Racing League's latest aerial speedster is capable of accelerating from 0 to 90mph in less than a second. Here's how you can get your hands on one to put through its paces.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
pale blue rechargeable smart batteries 01 1
Emerging Tech

These smart batteries recharge in under 2 hours and outlast standard lithium-ion

Pale Blue lithium polymer smart batteries can be fully recharged in less than two hours more than 1,000 times with a unique USB charging method. A Pale Blue battery replaces more than 1,000 alkaline cells and offers more consistent output.
Posted By Bruce Brown
watch nasas orion spacecraft engines show off their awesome power nasa engine test
Emerging Tech

Watch NASA’s Orion spacecraft engines show off their awesome power

NASA is planning to send astronauts to the moon again in just a few years from now. But there's plenty of work ahead if it's to stick to its 2024 mission plan, including testing the propulsion system of its Orion spacecraft.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
astro next generation spacesuit ilc dover upper torso
Emerging Tech

Meet Astro, the next-gen spacesuit designed for the moon, Mars, and beyond

The company responsible for designing the classic spacesuits for NASA’s Apollo program has just unveiled its next-gen prototype astronaut suit for future space missions. Meet the Astro.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Samsung speaker phone
Emerging Tech

Clever new language-learning app lets you practice speaking with an A.I. tutor

Many people would like to be able to speak another language. But being self-conscious about making mistakes can put plenty of people off. Could this new speech-recognition app help?
Posted By Luke Dormehl
amazon scout delivery robot program
Emerging Tech

Amazon and Postmates’ delivery robots heading to more sidewalks in the U.S.

More and more companies are developing autonomous wheel-based robots in an effort to expand their last-mile delivery operations. Amazon and Postmates are two such players aiming to get the most out of the technology.
Posted By Trevor Mogg