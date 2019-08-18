Emerging Tech

The black hole at the center of our galaxy is flaring and no one knows why

Georgina Torbet
By
sgr a black hole flares image 1405 1 sagittarius
An artist’s conception of a black hole generating a jet. NASA / Dana Berry / SkyWorks Digital

At the heart of our galaxy lies a supermassive black hole, Sagittarius A* (pronounced A-star, and also known as Sgr A*). Normally this giant monster is relatively docile, but recently it has been a hotbed of unexpected activity.

It turns out that Sagittarius A* is not as stable as we thought — it is actually emitting bright flares of energy, rapidly glowing 75 times brighter than normal for brief periods. Astronomers from the University of California Los Angeles observed the flares of near-infrared wavelength light, which are the brightest ever seen, from the W. M. Keck Observatory in Hawaii.

“I was pretty surprised at first and then very excited,” first author of the paper, Tuan Do of UCLA, told ScienceAlert. “The black hole was so bright I at first mistook it for the star S0-2, because I had never seen Sgr A* that bright. Over the next few frames, though, it was clear the source was variable and had to be the black hole. I knew almost right away there was probably something interesting going on with the black hole.”

The flare occurred on May 13 and was observed for two hours of activity which were compressed into a video that Do shared on Twitter. In the video, you can see the brightness of the black hole blazing and then dimming. It’s not the black hole itself that gives off light, Do explains, but the hot gas which falls into the black hole. Astronomers still aren’t entirely sure why this happens or how long it will last, however.

It could be that a large gas cloud approached Sgr A*’s event horizon and was absorbed by the black hole, which would give out energy in the form of radiation. Alternatively, the passage of a nearby star, S0-2 (the same star that Do mistakenly thought he was observing at first), could have changed the way that gas flows into the black hole. This would change the way that the black hole gives off light. To discover which of these answers is correct, the astronomers will need to collect more data from both the Keck Observatory and from other telescopes like Spitzer or Chandra.

The findings are available to view in a paper on pre-publication archive arXiv.org.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
Up Next

SpaceIL's crashed lander may have sent thousands of tardigrades to the moon
university of toronto selfie health app anura video feat
Emerging Tech

Amazing app promises a full fitness checkup from a 30-second selfie

Researchers at the University of Toronto have developed an app that's able to gather vital health information about users with nothing more invasive than a 30-second selfie. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
audio technica ath m50xbt amazon
Deals

Snag Audio-Technica wireless headphones at a sweet 20% discount on Amazon

With the increasing demand for wireless headphones, the Audio-Technica finally cut the cord and gave us the ATH-M50xBT. Normally ringing in at $199, snag the pair of studio-grade headphones at a sweet 20% discount on Amazon.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
leica apo summicron sl 50mm f2 costs 4500 50 header
Photography

Leica’s new 50mm lens will set you back $4,500, because Leica

Leica's newest lens uses an advanced optical design in a relatively compact form. But when it comes to premium normal focal length lenses, there are several cheaper alternatives. Leica fans, however, probably don't care about those.
Posted By Daven Mathies
sony wireless noise cancelling headphones amazon 4th of july deal wh h900n
Deals

Amazon cuts a huge 46% off these Sony wireless noise-canceling headphones

The Sony WH-H900N wireless noise-canceling headphones are now on sale. While it normally sells at $350, Amazon cut 46% off its price, making it available for only $190. That’s a whopping $160 savings for you.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
Samsung Galaxy s10e hands-on
Deals

Amazon hacks price of the awesome Samsung Galaxy S10e by up to 20%

The Galaxy S10e is Samsung’s attempt to offer a flagship experience without the high price tags of its larger siblings, the S10 and S10 Plus. It normally costs $650, but Amazon’s discount lets you get one for as low as $520.
Posted By Erica Katherina
ai missile c daem army gettyimages 1083578222
Emerging Tech

The U.S. Army is developing A.I. missiles that can choose their own targets

The U.S. military wants to equip itself with a new type of artificial intelligence-guided missile, which will use A.I. smarts to pursue its targets. Prototypes will be shown off in 2021.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
lidar tech truck safety semi 18 wheeler sunrise on highway
News

UPS partners with TuSimple to test self-driving semi-trucks

UPS has been carrying truckloads of goods in self-driving semi-trucks since May. The vehicles are being tested in Arizona routes between Phoenix and Tucson for better service and efficiency for UPS delivery.
Posted By Allison Matyus
astro dog robot image 2
Emerging Tech

Astro the dog-inspired quadruped robot can sit, lie down, and… learn?

Move over Spot! Researchers from Florida Atlantic University have built a new dog robot called Astro. Thanks to deep learning technology, it promises to be able to learn just like a real dog.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
23andMe
Health & Fitness

We spit in a ton of test tubes to find the best and most unique DNA tests

DNA tests aren’t just limited to ancestry. You can test for your risks for certain diseases, the best workouts and diets for your health and fitness, and more.
Posted By Ed Oswald
biomitech artificial tree thequotbiour
Emerging Tech

Artificial tree promises to suck up as much air pollution as a small forest

Startup Biomitech has developed an artificial tree that it claims is capable of sucking up as much air pollution as 368 real trees. It could be a game-changer for cities with limited free space.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
mars 2020 bit carousel pia23319 1024x768 1
Emerging Tech

Mars 2020 rover now has a rotating array of drill bits for sampling Martian rock

Most the key components in the Mars 2020 rover are installed and ready to go. The next phase of construction was to install the bit carousel, an important mechanism for the gathering and sorting of samples from the Martian surface.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
bennu landing sites osiris rex samplesitecandidates02 1
Emerging Tech

NASA selects landing site candidates for OSIRIS-Rex to sample asteroid Bennu

Last year, the OSIRIS-REx craft arrived at asteroid Bennu, from which it will collect a sample from the asteroid to be brought back to Earth. Now, the NASA team has selected four potential sites to choose from for the sampling mission.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
nasa mars rock samples apollo mars2020 20190809 16 1
Emerging Tech

NASA wants to send two more missions to Mars to collect rock samples

With its Mars 2020 mission, NASA hopes to collect samples from the surface of the planet. The challenge is how to get those samples back to Earth. Now, NASA has revealed its plans for two followup missions to Mars.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
awesome tech you cant buy yet drl racer4 street feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Racing drones and robotic ping pong trainers

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle