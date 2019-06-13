Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Sloshed drone pilots in Japan can now be punished with jail time

Trevor Mogg
By

Drone enthusiasts in Japan have been warned that if they fly their drone while drunk, they could end up in prison.

The country has apparently become the first in the world to enact legislation that bans drunk droning, with offenders facing up to a year in the clink or a fine of up to 300,000 yen (about $2,800), the BBC reports.

Similar legislation came into force in New Jersey in 2018 when state officials made it a criminal offense to fly a drone under the influence of drink or drugs.

Japan’s new law, which came into force this week, targets drones weighing more than 0.5 pounds. That’s pretty much every popular model on the market, including DJI’s Mavic and Spark machines.

Commenting on the stricter measures, a transport ministry official told the AFP news agency: ”We believe operating drones after consuming alcohol is as serious as drunk driving.”

The law also extends to drone pilots — sloshed or not — who are caught performing maneuvers considered as reckless, such as sudden and rapid descents toward a crowd of people. Such behavior could land the pilot with a fine of up to 500,000 yen (about $4,600).

And that’s not all. Joining an earlier ban on flights close to airports, nuclear power plants, and government buildings, drones have also been banned from flying within 300 meters of Japanese and U.S. military facilities, the BBC said in its report.

The new law also takes into consideration the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics by prohibiting any drone activity close to where the sports events are being held.

The Japanese authorities, like most countries around the world, are continuing to play catch-up with a technology that has enjoyed rapid popularity growth among consumers in recent years.

In 2015, at around the time when drones were first becoming popular in Japan, a protester was arrested for using a drone to put radioactive material onto the roof of the prime minister’s office building. In the same year, Tokyo’s Metropolitan Police Department unveiled a surprisingly low-tech system for tackling rogue flying machines — essentially a drone carrying a large net. It’s not clear if the department is still using the contraption, or if it has since moved on to a more advanced system.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
exomoons extaterretrial life image 6103 exomoon 1
Emerging Tech

In the search for extraterrestrial life, we should look to exomoons

Traditionally scientists have looked to other planets for signs of life, but a new study by an astrophysicist from the University of Lincoln, U.K., suggests we may be more successful if we started looking at moons as well.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
hubble image nc 7773 galactic maturity
Emerging Tech

Hubble captures our galactic twin, the barred spiral galaxy NGC 7773

The Hubble Space Telescope has captured a new image of a picture-perfect galaxy called NGC 7773 which is located in the constellation of Pegasus, 357 million light-years away from Earth.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
baby gas giants pds 70 image 7251 2e 70b and c 1
Emerging Tech

Two baby gas giants spotted in orbit around a distant star

Two baby planets have been spotted forming around a distant young star called PDS 70. The two planets are growing into gas giants, and one of them came as a complete surprise to the astronomers imaging the star.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
james webb telescope vacuum testing 190302vbm4jwst01068approvedng190594 1
Emerging Tech

James Webb telescope undergoes vacuum testing, finally moving toward launch

The long-delayed James Webb telescope is finally moving toward completion. The telescope passed a round of testing, in which the craft is exposed to a simulation of the space environment.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Sonarax
Mobile

Sonarax harnesses ultrasonic sound for improved security, indoor navigation

Navigating the mall, finding your car, and authenticating your identity for mobile payments can all be a pain, but that's not all they have in common -- they could also potentially be made much easier with high-frequency ultrasonic sound.
Posted By Simon Hill
mars opportunity simulator screen shot 2019 06 10 at 12 31 58
Emerging Tech

Mars lander simulator lets you take Opportunity rover for one last spin

NASA called it quits on its 15-year-old, record-setting Mars rover Opportunity earlier this year. Thankfully, a new update for a Mars rover simulator lets you take Opportunity for another spin.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
giant salamander superglue chinese
Emerging Tech

A medical superglue alternative is made from Chinese giant salamander goo

Forget medical superglue! Harvard researchers have discovered a special natural adhesive that's able to seal up wounds, made from goo excreted from the skin of Chinese giant salamanders.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
spinning top optical illusion p1100529 1
Emerging Tech

Hypnotic spinning top throws out crazy optical illusions as it rotates

Remember the never-ending spinning top in the movie Inception? The new 'Mozmocoin' promises to both spin for over 10 minutes and also throw out some dream-worthy optical illusions as it does.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
robomaster is a new dji robot that can teach code and play games s1
Emerging Tech

DJI’s RoboMaster tank-bot can teach code, play games, and shoot beads

DJI’s new RoboMaster S1 is a robot kit designed to entertain and educate kids. Packed with features, it even has a bead-firing blaster for when negotiations over an allowance raise break down.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
diplodocus skeleton auction june 2019 tete fond noir
Emerging Tech

Want your very own genuine Diplodocus skeleton? It’ll cost you

Ever dreamed of owning your own dinosaur? This could be your lucky day, because a skeleton, described as a cousin of the Diplodocus family, is up for auction. It's not cheap, though.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
rtsafe
Emerging Tech

Custom 3D-printed heads let doctors practice delicate brain procedures

Radiotherapists who operate to remove brain tumors could benefit from being able to practice on specific patients ahead of time. Thanks to customized 3D-printed heads, now they can!
Posted By Luke Dormehl
edelkrone ortak flextilt 3d printed head 2
Photography

Can’t afford this $150 tripod head? Just 3D print the Edelkrone Ortak FlexTilt

Edelkrone's FlexTilt tripod head retails for about $150 — or you could 3D print your own with a $30 part kit and the cost of materials. The Edelkrone Ortak FlexTilt Head 3D is a 3D-printed tripod head.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
uber eats redesigned app lets you track your order with cute graphics
Emerging Tech

Uber Eats’ drone delivery service could see Big Macs hit speeds of 70 mph

Uber Eats is testing meal delivery using drones. The company wants to start a commercial delivery service using the drone this summer, but it still needs permission from regulators.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Aerial Solar Image
Emerging Tech

A giant new solar farm in Texas will harness the sun’s rays to … brew beer?

Brewing beer is surprisingly energy intensive. With a giant new solar farm in Texas, the world’s largest beer manufacturer promises to brew 100% of its beverages using renewable energy.
Posted By Luke Dormehl