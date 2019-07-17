Share

Here in 2019, flamethrowers are in vogue in a way they haven’t been since Ellen Ripley stormed the Xenomorph hive in 1986’s Aliens. First there was Elon Musk’s “Not a Flamethrower” (which may or may not have been an idea stolen from Pablo Escobar’s brother). Now, a frankly bonkers new fire-shooting creation has been unleashed by the good folks at flamethrower manufacturer Throwflame.

Called the TF-19 WASP Flamethrower Drone, it’s a flamethrower attachment for commercially available drones which, according to its creators, “allows users to ignite aerial and ground targets from miles away.” The remote-operated flamethrower has a 25-foot firing range, and will be available for members of the public to purchase starting tomorrow. What could possibly go awry?

“Wagner was the ultimate inspiration,” company founder Quinn Whitehead told Digital Trends. “When you close your eyes and listen to ‘Ride Of The Valkyries’ what do you see? I saw a glorious swarm of flamethrowing drones approaching from the horizon. I knew it had to be done.”

While we’re not 100% sure that 19th-century German composer Richard Wagner had fire-breathing quadcopters in mind when he penned 1856’s “Ride Of The Valkyries,” Whitehead is no fantasist. His company has previously manufactured and brought to market two successful backpack-style flamethrowers, the X15 and XL18. With his new flamethrower drone he’s decided to do something a bit different. And, according to him, it’s for the good of our planet.

“As we move into the future of electrification and sustainability, we wanted to put a flamethrower on an aerial platform that was a bit more green,” he continued. “This system is all-electric, making it our most environmentally friendly flamethrower to date and most likely to comply with new ‘green deal’ regulations.”

Orders placed on Throwflame’s website will ship in 2-4 weeks. The company will also build you a fully kitted-out drone package if that’s what you’re in need of. Custom drone packages will take 1-2 weeks longer to accommodate the customization for user requirements.

“The WASP will be available for purchase on July 18, which is the anniversary of the beginning of the Great Fire of Rome under the Emperor Nero in [the year] 64,” Whitehead said.