Have one of these OnePlus phones? You can now download Android 15

The wait for Android 15 is over for some owners of some OnePlus devices. With Android 15 Beta 2 expected to launch today, OnePlus is rolling out the Android 15 Beta 1 for owners of the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open. Now, keep in mind that this is still a beta, meaning it’s intended for developers and advanced users, and there are still several known issues and bugs.

The update will roll out globally and needs to be manually installed. We highly recommend following the steps OnePlus has laid out in its forum post and backing up the data on your phone since there is a risk of bricking. To upgrade, you’ll need to be running Android 14.0.0.610 and below; versions above it can’t be upgraded without rolling back.

There are also several bugs and known issues you’ll want to watch out for. For the OnePlus 12, there are compatibility issues with the Bluetooth connection, the Smart Lock function can’t be used, some camera functions are displaying abnormally, and some third-party apps have compatibility issues and crashes.

For the OnePlus Open, you have most of the same known issues, along with some additional ones. For example, long-pressing the main body of a picture in Photos won’t trigger the smart select or cutout functions, and the size of the drop-down status bar quick switch is abnormal after the screen resolution is changed from Standard to High. You’ll need to switch to the original resolution to fix it.

If this list of potential problems hasn’t deterred you, you can go ahead to the forum post and scroll down to download the relevant ROM for your region and device. For U.S. and North American users, you’ll need to sideload the APK to install the update. For the EU, India, and certain other parts of the world, there’s a “Local install” option on the system update page once you put the phone in developer mode. It’s worth it if you know what you’re doing and you want to get an early taste of Android 15.

For other Android users, the Android 15 beta is likely to be available in the next few days or weeks, depending on the device. The Nothing Phone 2a has an Android 15 build available, and we expect others to follow suit soon.

