This Noctua-themed gaming PC is a bespoke beauty — and you can buy it

Maingear's custom Noctua-themed gaming PC.
Maingear

Most gaming PCs have a certain kind of aesthetic that often screams “gamer.” RGB lights and strangely shaped chassis can stand out like a sore thumb if they don’t match the aesthetic of your space. But if you’re big on the design side of things and still want a powerful PC, Maingear has just launched two new prebuilt desktop lines that might suit you. Dubbed North and Noctua North, they both come equipped with some of the best graphics cards and processors.

The PCs are part of the new Maingear Drops program, which are limited-edition PC releases that the company says will evolve over time. Maingear split these two releases into a “Series” tier and a “Limited Edition” tier, and the difference is that Series products span several different models with varying specs, while the Limited Edition is a single preconfigured rig.

As you probably guessed, Limited Edition PCs are very limited. The first Noctua North Limited Edition PC is the result of Maingear’s collaboration with — you guessed it — Noctua, the manufacturer behind some of the best cooling solutions on the market. It’s also limited to only 50 units. In this PC, it’s not just the fans that Noctua had a hand in creating, but also the GPU, as the computer comes with an Asus GeForce RTX 4080 OC Noctua Edition graphics card. There’s also an Intel Core i9-13900K processor.

The Maingear North Series desktop PC seen from above, showcasing ports at the top of the case.
Maingear

The GPU follows Noctua’s usual beige-and-brown aesthetic, as does the rest of the PC. The whole thing is very aesthetically pleasing when combined with the same Fractal Design North case as the North Series desktops.

North Series PCs, aside from being more readily available, will let you pick from among some of Intel’s top CPUs and Nvidia’s latest RTX 40-series graphics cards. The lowest tier starts with an RTX 4060 GPU and an Intel Core i5-13400F processor, but you can customize the PC to feature much more high-end parts, such as the beastly RTX 4090 or the Core i9-13900K. You’ll also be able to choose between air and liquid cooling, and it’s pretty likely that various storage and RAM options will be available too.

Maingear’s new PCs are almost certainly going to smash their way through some of the most demanding AAA titles for the next few years, although that depends on the configuration you choose. The North Series PCs start at just $1,299, but the price will go up exponentially if you choose high-end components. The Maingear Noctua North Limited Edition PC is available now for $4,699, if you’re one of the lucky few who can snag one. That’s a pretty hefty price to pay for an RTX 4080-powered PC, but all that aesthetic and Noctua cooling might be worth the added premium.

