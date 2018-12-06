Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Early-detection system for wildfires could save many states from big burns

Luke Dormehl
By

When it come to dealing with the growing problem of raging wildfires, a number of high-tech solutions have been put forward, including using water-carrying, self-flying helicopters to help extinguish blazes. A new wireless smart sensor system could take a more proactive approach, however, by spotting wildfires before they get out of control to start with. A prototype version of the low-cost wildfire-detection tech was developed recently as part of three-month startup incubator Hacking House. Its creators, called Team Lali, are now hoping to expand it into a full-fledged system.

“The idea is to deploy temperature sensors as close as you can to detect the presence of fire,” Sucre “Kevin” Cando, one of the three engineers behind the project, told Digital Trends. “It means that, in principle, if you have 1,000 trees in a [1-square-kilometer] area and you deploy 1,000 sensors, then you can know how temperature is changing within each tree. This can allow you to early detect fire since you know for each tree if there’s fire or not.”

The idea for the project was originally based on finding applications for the low-power, wide-area network technology created by SigFox, the company behind Hacking House. The three engineers behind the project (the other two are Nassim Bettach and Jay Nagdeo) proposed fighting wildfires as their chosen use case. Their demo involved using affordable temperature sensors, alongside IBM’s Watson technology to interpret the values and avoid false alarms by comparing multiple sensor readings.

“This solution will reduce the response time for firefighters, as it is very crucial to intervene … as soon as possible,” Cando said. “It will also help the firefighters in knowing the exact location of fire and thus help them in planning the deployment of their resources.”

The team is now developing its concept. They believe that the network could cost around $10 per sensor, including installation, along with base stations for every 150,000 acres. Considering that a fire can cause $7,000 of damage per acre, this solution could turn out to be a worthwhile investment.

“We are working on refining the product design for … large-scale testing,” Cando said.

We’ll keep our fingers crossed for further (potentially lifesaving) developments.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best solar chargers for your smartphone or tablet
Five Deeps Expedition featured image
Emerging Tech

Only three people have explored the deep oceans. Meet the next two

In a new mission called Five Deeps, a team of explorers will brave the inhospitable depths of the world’s oceans, observing, mapping, and collecting samples along the way. The explorers aim to traverse 40,000 nautical miles over the…
Posted By Dyllan Furness
nist atomic clock december 2018 ybi blend2014 phillips
Emerging Tech

The world’s most accurate clock will lose just one second every 14 billion years

Researchers at the National Institute of Standards and Technology in in Boulder, Colorado, have built an atomic clock capable of telling the time with an astonishing 18 digits of precision.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
japanese robot cafe dawn screen shot 2018 12 04 at 19 49 21
Emerging Tech

The robot waiters in this Japanese cafe are controlled by people with paralysis

An innovative new Japanese popup cafe is staffed by robot waiters, controlled from home by people with paralysis. Here's everything you need to know about this unusual, intriguing project.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
us army scorpion robot endeavor robotics 4
Emerging Tech

The U.S. Army could acquire a fleet of 3,000 bomb-defusing scorpion robots

The U.S. Army may be on its way to acquiring a fleet of battlefield-ready scorpion robots. The robots are small enough to be carried in a backpack and can be powered up in less than a minute.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
nypd adds 14 quadcopters to its crime fighting kit drone
Emerging Tech

NYPD has added a bunch of quadcopters to its crime-fighting kit

The New York Police Department is to start using quadcopters in its crime-fighting work. Trained cops will have access to various models for use in particular situations that include search-and-rescue, and hostage situations.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
alphabets wing delivery drones are on their way to europe finland
Emerging Tech

Alphabet’s ‘Wing’ delivery drones are on their way to Europe

Google-parent Alphabet is taking its "Wing" drone delivery project to Helsinki in Finland. The move follows 18 months of trials in Australia, and gives the team the chance to test its technology in a harsh winter climate.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
seedling magic leap experience screen feat
Gaming

Seedling for Magic Leap is the most expensive plant you’ll ever take care of

Insomniac Games has officially launched its new game for Magic Leap One, called 'Seedling.' Throughout the game, you can nurture your very own life form wherever you are. In our demo with Seedling, we got to check out if the game is worth…
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
nvidia virtual city tech ai research neurips
Emerging Tech

Nvidia’s new A.I. creates entire virtual cities by watching dash cam videos

Nvidia's groundbreaking new machine learning technology can generate a convincing virtual city simply by showing it car dashcam videos. Here's how it works and why that's so exciting.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
hp enterprise space x supercomputer spacex dragon capsule
Emerging Tech

SpaceX’s ISS mission was a success — but the landing didn’t go as planned

Two days after its most recent launch, SpaceX launched another Falcon 9 rocket today from Cape Canaveral. However, while the launch went well, the landing had some issues. Here's what happened.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
baby born transplant womb deceased ultrasound hospital
Emerging Tech

First baby born using a womb transplanted from a deceased donor

In a world first, doctors have confirmed the birth of a healthy baby girl in Brazil using a womb transplanted from a deceased donor. Here's why that's so potentially transformative.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
ispace moon billboard 5
Emerging Tech

China to launch the first mission to the far side of the moon

China plans to launch a spacecraft to the far side of the moon this month. The Chang’e-4 spacecraft is scheduled to take off on December 8 carrying a lander and rover, which will touch down on the lunar surface
Posted By Dyllan Furness
Emerging Tech

The best solar chargers for your phone, tablet, and other battery-powered gear

Looking for a gizmo that can help you charge your phone while on the go? Here, we've outlined the best solar chargers on the market, whether you're looking to charge your phone once, twice, or three times over.
Posted By Ed Oswald, Kelly Hodgkins
robot janitors will soon be scrubbing floors at your local walmart janitor
Emerging Tech

Robot janitors will soon be scrubbing the floors at your local Walmart

Hundreds of robot janitors will soon be working at Walmart stores across the U.S. The company says the autonomous floor scrubbers will free its human staff from monotonous tasks so they can spend more time helping customers.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
optimizer smart implantable pulse generator heart mze4mzc4mq
Emerging Tech

This implant goes beyond pacemakers, helps aging hearts beat more vigorously

The FDA's advisory committee has voted to recommend an innovative pacemaker-style gadget be approved in the U.S. The Optimizer Smart Implantable Pulse Generator boosts performance, strength, and pumping ability of weakened heart chambers.
Posted By Luke Dormehl