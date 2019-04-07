Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Epic star 100 times the mass of our Sun spotted in stellar nursery

Georgina Torbet
By
sofia massive stars nursery w51 rgb poster2 final 1
A cosmic light show sparked by the formation of massive stars in the stellar nursery, called W51, glows over on a star field image (white) from the Sloan Digital Sky Survey. The oldest and most evolved massive star is in the upper left of the image, shown at the middle of yellowish bubble. The youngest generations are typically found in areas near the center of this figure, near the brightest ball at the slight left from the middle. NASA/SOFIA/Lim and De Buizer et al. and Sloan Digital Sky Survey

As massive as our Sun is, it’s actually fairly small by star standards. Some massive stars are many times as large as our Sun, and they put out a great deal of energy in the form of heat and light before eventually exploding in a dramatic supernova. While we see evidence of the death of these massive stars in the form of bright supernova events, we still know relatively little about how they are born.

The rarity of massive stars is part of what makes them hard to study. “Massive stars like this represent less than one percent of all stars, but they can affect the formation of their stellar siblings,” Jim De Buizer, Universities Space Research Association senior scientist at the SOFIA Science Center, said in a statement. “Stars like our Sun have much quieter and humbler origins, and because there are so many of them, we understand their birth properties more thoroughly.”

Now a distant stellar nursery called W51 may hold clues to the formation of these stars. The giant celestial cloud, located almost 17,000 light-years away, is composed mostly of hydrogen, making it the ideal location for stars to form. The cloud is being investigated by the flying observatory SOFIA, which can image distant objects by flying above the water vapor in Earth’s atmosphere.

SOFIA captured this image of W51, showing massive stars right after their birth. Astronomers can trace the evolution of stars between generations, with younger stars near the center of the cloud and older stars toward the edges. One star in particular is truly huge, estimated to be the equivalent mass of 100 Suns, which would make it one of the most massive forming stars in our galaxy.

“This is the best resolution currently available using these wavelengths of infrared light,” Wanggi Lim, Universities Space Research Association scientist at the SOFIA Science Center, said in the same statement. “Not only does this reveal areas that we could not see before, but it’s critical to understanding the physical properties and relative age of the stars and their parental clouds.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Robotic pet toys and a high-tech Hot Pocket
Up Next

Self-driving spacecraft could protect Earth from asteroid impacts
parker solar probe second flyby swingbysuncloseuphires 1
Emerging Tech

Things are heating up as Parker Solar Probe makes second flyby of the Sun

The Parker Solar Probe is a project to collect data from the searing heat of the Sun's corona. NASA has announced that the probe has made a second close approach to the Sun, and is entering the outbound phase of its second solar orbit.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
sun plasma rain earthtoscale
Emerging Tech

Astronomers investigate the mystery of plasma rain on the sun

The Sun has its own equivalent of the water cycle, with plasma being heated until it escapes from the surface and heads into the corona, before cooling and falling as coronal rain. But new research has raised questions about this process.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
best shows on netflix terrace house featured
Movies & TV

The best shows on Netflix right now (April 2019)

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
best shows on hulu space dandy
Movies & TV

Skip the flowers and sunshine this spring and watch the best shows on Hulu

It's often overwhelming to navigate Hulu's robust library of TV shows. To help, we put together a list of the best shows on Hulu, whether you're into frenetic cartoons, intelligent dramas, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol
hayabusa 2 sample asteroid ryugu jaxa landing artists conception
Emerging Tech

No, it’s not a Michael Bay movie, but a spacecraft just bombed an asteroid

Japanese spacecraft Hayabusa2 this week successfully bombed a crater in the asteroid 162173 Ryugu as it hurtled through space, approximately 186 million miles from Earth. Here's why.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Emerging Tech

The best solar chargers for your phone, tablet, and other battery-powered gear

Looking for a gizmo that can help you charge your phone while on the go? Here, we've outlined the best solar chargers on the market, whether you're looking to charge your phone once, twice, or three times over.
Posted By Ed Oswald
this floating city concept could withstand a category 5 hurricane oceanix 1
Smart Home

As oceans rise, one company is building cities that can swim

An architect just presented a wild concept to the United Nations for a floating city that save humanity from rising sea levels and category five hurricanes. Once built, he wants to put the first city in New York.
Posted By Clayton Moore
Gore Innovation Center
Outdoors

When it's not keeping you dry, Gore wants to keep Silicon Valley innovating

The Gore Innovation Center in Santa Clara, California is designed to help tech start ups to create innovate new products that integrated Gore-Tex fabrics and other materials in wearables, health devices, and more.
Posted By Kraig Becker
Lockheed Martin GPS III Satellite art
Emerging Tech

Don’t freak out! Older GPS devices could suffer Y2K-style bug tonight

Remember the Y2K bug? We worried that our computers would stop working due to a rollover bug. That turned out just fine, but now GPS experts are warning that a similar bug could affect GPS devices today.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Beresheet payload
Emerging Tech

Tiny Israeli spacecraft Beresheet enters orbit around the moon

An amazing achievement for a tiny spacecraft from Israel: the washing machine-sized Beresheet lander has entered orbit around the moon, making Israel just the seventh nation to do so.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
planetary fragment white dwarf 197160 web 1
Emerging Tech

Death of a planet: Astronomers discover grisly scene of planetary destruction

Astronomers have discovered a fragment of a planet circling the dark remains of a dead star. They believe the fragment is what remains of a larger planet which was decimated by the death of its star.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
mars methane satellite data how to create and destroy at
Emerging Tech

Methane on Mars confirmed — but there’s probably no life there

Is there methane on Mars? According to Curiosity there is, but the Mars Orbiter satellite didn't find any evidence of it. Now a new analysis of the satellite data shows a single methane spike which could explain part of the mystery.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
curiosity mars solar eclipses pia23135 hires 1
Emerging Tech

Curiosity images show two solar eclipses as seen from the surface of Mars

The Curiosity rover has captured a remarkable set of images showing two solar eclipses as seen from Mars, caused by two of Mars's moons, Phobos and Deimos, passing in front of the Sun.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
cat dna test feat
Emerging Tech

I tested my cat’s DNA, but the results only led to more mysteries

There are a couple of services that will test your cat’s DNA, including Basepaws and Optimal Selection. One doesn’t give any health information, while the other is marketed toward breeders.
Posted By Jenny McGrath