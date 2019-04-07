Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Astronomers investigate the mystery of plasma rain on the sun

Georgina Torbet
By
Coronal rain, shown in this movie from NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory. Credits: NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory/Scientific Visualization Studio/Tom Bridgman, Lead Animator

Did you know it rains on the Sun? Here on Earth, the water cycle causes water to evaporate from the surface of puddles, lakes, and oceans to form clouds, until the clouds become heavy enough that that water falls back to Earth as rain and the cycle begins again. Something similar happens on the Sun, but instead of water, it’s plasma heated to millions of degrees that moves in a cycle.

Plasma is an electrically-charged gas, so it follows the magnetic loops which arc out of the surface of the sun like a rollercoaster following its tracks. The plasma is heated until it becomes extremely energetic, then it escapes the surface of the Sun following the magnetic loop before cooling and falling back towards the Sun. As it falls it becomes what is known as “coronal rain.”

But there’s something strange about these loops. Scientists aren’t sure why, but the outer atmosphere of the Sun is much hotter than its surface — up to 300 times hotter. And the coronal rain only occurs when the plasma is heated to a high temperature at the very bottom of its loop. That means these loops indicate where the corona is hottest.

Now new research has raised even more questions about this phenomenon. Graduate student Emily Mason was looking for coronal rain in the biggest loops, called helmet streamers, which are millions of miles tall. But strangely, she didn’t find any coronal rain in these massive loops at all. Instead, she found coronal rain in much smaller magnetic structures, some of which were only 30,000 miles high — which is just 2% of the height of the largest loops.

The coronal rain observed in these comparatively small magnetic loops suggests that the corona may be heated within a far more restricted region than previously expected. Credits: NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory/Emily Mason

These findings are important because they indicate that the process of heating in the corona is much more localized that was previously thought. Additionally, Mason found some cases where coronal rain didn’t only happen in closed loops, but also on open magnetic field lines — something that was previously thought to be impossible.

The researchers now believe that plasma may start off on a closed loop but switch to an open line when the two bump together. Some of the plasma on the now open line will fall back to the Sun as coronal rain, while the rest of it shoots off into space as stellar winds.

Mason is hopeful that new data from the Parker Solar Probe will help solve this mystery. And she is looking forward to getting huge bundles of new data: “It sounds like a slog, but honestly it’s my favorite thing,” she said in a statement. “I mean that’s why we built something that takes that many images of the Sun: So we can look at them and figure it out.”

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Robotic pet toys and a high-tech Hot Pocket
spider silk nasa
Emerging Tech

Genetically engineered bacteria could be the key to mass-produced spider silk

Spider silk could be useful for everything from bulletproof shields to ultrathin wound dressings. But how do you mass produce it? Researchers from Washington University may have an answer.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
t mobile one vs simple choice hq sign feat 2x3
Mobile

T-Mobile says its 5G plans will be unlimited, won't cost more than current plans

2019 will be a huge year for T-Mobile. Not only is a merger with Sprint likely, but T-Mobile is also in the midst of building out its next-generation mobile service. Here's everything you need to know about the T-Mobile 5G rollout.
Posted By Christian de Looper
sleep tracking pajamas tech gettyimages 545865957
Emerging Tech

Sleep-tracking wristbands are so 2013. Smart pajamas are the way of the future

Researchers from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, have developed smart sleep-tracking pajamas, capable of monitoring the quality of your shut-eye. Here's how they could help you.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
amazon satellite internet project sat feat
Emerging Tech

Amazon wants to launch 3,236 satellites so it can rain down internet from space

Amazon plans to launch a constellation of 3,236 satellites into low-Earth orbit to provide internet access around the planet. Because you can never have too many Prime subscribers!
Posted By Luke Dormehl
hayabusa 2 sample asteroid ryugu jaxa landing artists conception
Emerging Tech

No, it’s not a Michael Bay movie, but a spacecraft just bombed an asteroid

Japanese spacecraft Hayabusa2 this week successfully bombed a crater in the asteroid 162173 Ryugu as it hurtled through space, approximately 186 million miles from Earth. Here's why.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Emerging Tech

The best solar chargers for your phone, tablet, and other battery-powered gear

Looking for a gizmo that can help you charge your phone while on the go? Here, we've outlined the best solar chargers on the market, whether you're looking to charge your phone once, twice, or three times over.
Posted By Ed Oswald
this floating city concept could withstand a category 5 hurricane oceanix 1
Smart Home

As oceans rise, one company is building cities that can swim

An architect just presented a wild concept to the United Nations for a floating city that save humanity from rising sea levels and category five hurricanes. Once built, he wants to put the first city in New York.
Posted By Clayton Moore
Gore Innovation Center
Outdoors

When it's not keeping you dry, Gore wants to keep Silicon Valley innovating

The Gore Innovation Center in Santa Clara, California is designed to help tech start ups to create innovate new products that integrated Gore-Tex fabrics and other materials in wearables, health devices, and more.
Posted By Kraig Becker
Lockheed Martin GPS III Satellite art
Emerging Tech

Don’t freak out! Older GPS devices could suffer Y2K-style bug tonight

Remember the Y2K bug? We worried that our computers would stop working due to a rollover bug. That turned out just fine, but now GPS experts are warning that a similar bug could affect GPS devices today.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Beresheet payload
Emerging Tech

Tiny Israeli spacecraft Beresheet enters orbit around the moon

An amazing achievement for a tiny spacecraft from Israel: the washing machine-sized Beresheet lander has entered orbit around the moon, making Israel just the seventh nation to do so.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
planetary fragment white dwarf 197160 web 1
Emerging Tech

Death of a planet: Astronomers discover grisly scene of planetary destruction

Astronomers have discovered a fragment of a planet circling the dark remains of a dead star. They believe the fragment is what remains of a larger planet which was decimated by the death of its star.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
mars methane satellite data how to create and destroy at
Emerging Tech

Methane on Mars confirmed — but there’s probably no life there

Is there methane on Mars? According to Curiosity there is, but the Mars Orbiter satellite didn't find any evidence of it. Now a new analysis of the satellite data shows a single methane spike which could explain part of the mystery.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
curiosity mars solar eclipses pia23135 hires 1
Emerging Tech

Curiosity images show two solar eclipses as seen from the surface of Mars

The Curiosity rover has captured a remarkable set of images showing two solar eclipses as seen from Mars, caused by two of Mars's moons, Phobos and Deimos, passing in front of the Sun.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
cat dna test feat
Emerging Tech

I tested my cat’s DNA, but the results only led to more mysteries

There are a couple of services that will test your cat’s DNA, including Basepaws and Optimal Selection. One doesn’t give any health information, while the other is marketed toward breeders.
Posted By Jenny McGrath