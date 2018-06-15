This diving system lets you stay submerged for 2 hours, no tank needed

Share

Do you want a diving system that bridges the gap between scuba diving and snorkeling, minus the limitations of both? If so, a new Kickstarter campaign could be for you. Described by its creators as the smartest and safest hookah-diving system around, Supa Huka possesses neither the complications of scuba diving nor the restrictions of snorkeling. In its place, you get a device which allows you to dive up to 30 feet underwater for up to two hours on a single charge. No back tank required.

“Our audience is really anyone with a passion for travel, exploration, and creating memorable experiences,” industrial designer and co-creator Adam Pitschke told Digital Trends. “We’ve designed Supa Huka to be simple enough for the average person to use safely and effectively, while enabling more advanced divers to get their diving fix wherever they go, without the hassle of bulky gear and tank rental fees.”

So how does it work? Simple: It’s a sealed lead acid battery-powered device which floats on the surface of the water, with a line connecting to the diver. Fresh air is pulled into the snorkel and pumped down the airline to the regulator, allowing the diver to comfortably breathe underwater for an extended period of time.

The Supa Huka is perfectly sized to be carry-on luggage on an airplane. That suitcase form factor isn’t wasted, either, since it is packed with features including a dive vest with auto-inflate, dual USB charging ports, a low battery strobe to indicate when it’s running out of juice, and space to store personal items such as phone, wallet, and dive goggles. Heck, there is even an embedded solar panel for recharging the battery on the beach between dives.

While we have not had the chance to check this out for ourselves just yet, Supa Huka looks like it has the makings of a brilliant bit of beach gear — whether you’re looking to do some serious underwater photography or maintenance, or just splash around exploring reefs on vacation.

As ever, we offer our usual warnings about the risks inherent in crowdfunding campaigns. However, if you’re aware of these and still want to get involved, head over to the Supa Huka Kickstarter page where you can pledge your hard-earned cash. A fully kitted-out unit will set you back around $590. Provided it is able to reach its funding target to go into production, shipping is set to take place in March 2019.