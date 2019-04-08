Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Chinese doctors use 5G to perform surgery from hundreds of miles away

Luke Dormehl
By

The surgeon behind your future life-saving surgery might not have to be in the same room as you. Heck, thanks to the burgeoning 5G revolution, they might not have to be in the same state as you. This is what was demonstrated by doctors in China earlier this month when cardiologist Huiming Guo assisted in carrying out a remote heart operation on a 41-year-old woman. While Guo was located in Guangdong General Hospital at the time, his patient was 400 kilometers away in Gaozhou People’s Hospital.

The use of 5G technology allowed Guo to observe and issue instructions during the four-hour procedure using 4K ultra-high definition live video. The 5G network used by the hospital is approximately 10 times faster than the current 4G mobile internet being used. In this scenario, it means more stable video streaming in a situation where a missed detail could, literally, make the difference between life and death.

“Advanced internet technology can save our doctors a lot of time because they don’t have to travel as much. They can use that time to save more lives,” Zhiwei Zhang, of Guangdong General Hospital, said in a press conference.

This isn’t the only operation that has been carried out remotely in China as of late. Recently, a surgery to repair a chest wall was carried out by doctors in Second People’s Hospital in Guangdong, while the patient was located 200 kilometers away in Guangdong’s Yangshan Hospital. Another operation saw neurosurgeon Zhipei Li carry out a cross-country robotic probe-based brain stimulation procedure on a Parkinson’s patient in Beijing.

Like next-generation telephones, the use of telepresence tools to let people remotely participate has been utilized in a broad range of areas. For example, telepresence robots have been used to let kids with chronic conditions attend school or even graduation ceremonies when they cannot physically be present. Combine that with 5G technology and the slew of new robotic and virtual reality-based surgical tools, and it seems that there are some very exciting implications for the future of medicine. Although it’s still preferable to have a doctor physically present for a procedure, this will allow specialists to be called on to assist even when they cannot travel to a particular hospital, potentially due to the urgency of an operation.

A hospital in Barcelona, Spain, and another in Munich, Germany, have already said that they plan to test 5G-assisted surgeries sometime before 2020.

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
this floating city concept could withstand a category 5 hurricane oceanix 1
Smart Home

As oceans rise, one company is building cities that can swim

An architect just presented a wild concept to the United Nations for a floating city that save humanity from rising sea levels and category five hurricanes. Once built, he wants to put the first city in New York.
Posted By Clayton Moore
Gore Innovation Center
Outdoors

When it's not keeping you dry, Gore wants to keep Silicon Valley innovating

The Gore Innovation Center in Santa Clara, California is designed to help tech start ups to create innovate new products that integrated Gore-Tex fabrics and other materials in wearables, health devices, and more.
Posted By Kraig Becker
Lockheed Martin GPS III Satellite art
Emerging Tech

Don’t freak out! Older GPS devices could suffer Y2K-style bug tonight

Remember the Y2K bug? We worried that our computers would stop working due to a rollover bug. That turned out just fine, but now GPS experts are warning that a similar bug could affect GPS devices today.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Beresheet payload
Emerging Tech

Tiny Israeli spacecraft Beresheet enters orbit around the moon

An amazing achievement for a tiny spacecraft from Israel: the washing machine-sized Beresheet lander has entered orbit around the moon, making Israel just the seventh nation to do so.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
planetary fragment white dwarf 197160 web 1
Emerging Tech

Death of a planet: Astronomers discover grisly scene of planetary destruction

Astronomers have discovered a fragment of a planet circling the dark remains of a dead star. They believe the fragment is what remains of a larger planet which was decimated by the death of its star.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
mars methane satellite data how to create and destroy at
Emerging Tech

Methane on Mars confirmed — but there’s probably no life there

Is there methane on Mars? According to Curiosity there is, but the Mars Orbiter satellite didn't find any evidence of it. Now a new analysis of the satellite data shows a single methane spike which could explain part of the mystery.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
cat dna test feat
Emerging Tech

I tested my cat’s DNA, but the results only led to more mysteries

There are a couple of services that will test your cat’s DNA, including Basepaws and Optimal Selection. One doesn’t give any health information, while the other is marketed toward breeders.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
curiosity mars solar eclipses pia23135 hires 1
Emerging Tech

Curiosity images show two solar eclipses as seen from the surface of Mars

The Curiosity rover has captured a remarkable set of images showing two solar eclipses as seen from Mars, caused by two of Mars's moons, Phobos and Deimos, passing in front of the Sun.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
awesome tech you cant buy yet gomilabs ball feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Robotic pet toys and a high-tech Hot Pocket

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
sun plasma rain earthtoscale
Emerging Tech

Astronomers investigate the mystery of plasma rain on the sun

The Sun has its own equivalent of the water cycle, with plasma being heated until it escapes from the surface and heads into the corona, before cooling and falling as coronal rain. But new research has raised questions about this process.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
parker solar probe second flyby swingbysuncloseuphires 1
Emerging Tech

Things are heating up as Parker Solar Probe makes second flyby of the Sun

The Parker Solar Probe is a project to collect data from the searing heat of the Sun's corona. NASA has announced that the probe has made a second close approach to the Sun, and is entering the outbound phase of its second solar orbit.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
iss resupply record trip iss059e011765 1
Emerging Tech

3-plus-hour supply trip from Earth to International Space Station breaks record

A resupply mission to the ISS has made record time, traveling from Earth to the space station in just three hours and 21 minutes. The Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
sofia massive stars nursery w51 rgb poster2 final 1
Emerging Tech

Epic star 100 times the mass of our Sun spotted in stellar nursery

A distant stellar nursery called W51 may hold clues to the formation of massive stars. The giant celestial cloud is located 17,000 light-years away and is being investigated by the flying observatory SOFIA.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
hera self driving spacecraft in orbit
Emerging Tech

Self-driving spacecraft could protect Earth from asteroid impacts

In case Earth is ever threatened by an asteroid, we should have a new protector to look out for us -- Hera, a self-driving spacecraft. Engineers are working on a way to let the craft maneuver itself in space, similar to an autonomous car.
Posted By Georgina Torbet