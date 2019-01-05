Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Mini guidance satellites could be used to position telescopes in space

Georgina Torbet
By

When it comes to launching telescopes, a recent development is to use “segmented” telescopes which include multiple small mirrors that can be combined or unfurled to create one much larger mirror once the telescope has made it into space. The unfortunately delayed James Webb Space Telescope is one such segmented telescope that will have a total diameter of over 21 feet of mirror created by 18 hexagonal segments. In the future, telescopes could use over 100 mirror segments to create a size of nearly 50 feet.

These segmented telescopes are easier to launch as the mirror segments take up much less space than a full unsegmented mirror would. However, there are challenges with using a segmented design: in particular, how each segment of the mirror can be held stably in the correct position and how the mirror as a whole can be pointed towards the exoplanetary system that the telescope is collecting data from.

Now a team from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has published a paper in Astronomical Journal which suggests a fix for this challenge: using a miniature satellite the size of a shoebox which could guide the telescope into place. This could be achieved using technology already available today like a simple laser which could provide a steady, bright light for the telescope to use as a reference point when moving through space.

The advantage of this concept is that it would allow telescopes to be built in a more flexible way as they would not need such a very high level of precision in their manufacture. “This paper suggests that in the future, we might be able to build a telescope that’s a little floppier, a little less intrinsically stable, but could use a bright source as a reference to maintain its stability,” Ewan Douglas, an author of the paper and a postdoc in MIT’s Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics, explains. “If imperfections in the telescope motor or gears were causing your telescope to track slightly faster or slower, you could watch your guide star on a crosshairs by eye, and slowly keep it centered while you took a long exposure.”

This development could help build telescopes in the future which are both cheaper and more accurate.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best tech toys for kids
british army stork drone glider feat
Emerging Tech

British Army tests autonomous glider drone for transporting supplies, soldiers

The British Army is testing out an unorthodox glider-based drone that could one day be used to resupply troops or deliver humanitarian aid in locations that would ordinarily be inaccessible.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
cleansebot kickstarter cleaning robot 6165406
Emerging Tech

CleanseBot is like a handheld Roomba vacuum that kills germs with UV light

CleanseBot is a smart cleaning and disinfecting robot that emits UV-C light to kill 99.9 percent of germs -- without needing any nasty chemicals to do so. Here's how you can get your hands on one.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Robot kits for kids
Emerging Tech

Want your child to learn STEM skills? These 10 robotics kits can help

Hoping to pick up a robotics kit so your child can learn while they play? We've rounded up 10 great options, whether you're looking for something that falls under the STEM initiative or utilizes the Arduino platform.
Posted By Will Nicol, Kevin Parrish
ibm medtronic diabetes going low iqcast screen shot
Emerging Tech

IBM’s new A.I. warns diabetes patients of dangerous blood sugar levels

IBM has teamed up with medical device maker Medtronic to develop an A.I. app that will warn people with diabetes if they risk 'going low' on their blood sugar levels. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
uk space agency self driving mars rover software 4 selfdrivingr
Emerging Tech

After conquering the Sahara, the U.K.’s self-driving rover is ready for Mars

The U.K. Space Agency completed tests of new self-driving software for Mars rovers. The tests were carried out in the Sahara desert, the closest thing Earth has to the Martian landscape.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Smart Home

12 cool houseboats that will set your imagination adrift

From artificial lakes in eastern Germany to ports in Portland, Oregon, here are 12 houseboats that are as stunning as they are downright extravagant. They might just want to make you give up your landlubbing ways.
Posted By Will Nicol, Nick Hastings
Breadbot
Smart Home

Breadbot is an autonomous bakery in a box, coming to a grocery near you

Wilkinson Baking Company is set to unveil the Breadbot at CES 2019. The robotic breadmaker creates up to 10 loaves of bread per hour from scratch and is destined for groceries and specialty shops.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Tech Trends to watch for at CES 2019
News

CES 2019: Tech trends to watch for at the consumer electronics show

With more than 4,400 exhibiting companies and more than 2.7 million square feet of exhibition hall, CES is overwhelming. Here's what to expect from the upcoming show, from A.I. and self-driving cars to 5G networks and 8K televisions.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
robot train australia autohaul first run1
Emerging Tech

With new autonomous train, Australia is now home to the world’s largest robot

Iron ore mining company Rio Tinto officially launched a fully automated, heavy-haul, long-distance rail network that is able to run completely free from human intervention. Here's why.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
photosynthesis
Emerging Tech

Biologists fix ‘glitch’ in photosynthesis, boost crop yield by 40 percent

Researchers from the University of Illinois and U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Research Service have used genetic modification to make crops 40 percent more efficient. Here's how.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
chinese lunar rover lands far side moon gettyimages 1076576906
Emerging Tech

Chinese lunar rover sends back first-ever image from the far side of the moon

A Chinese lunar rover has reportedly made history by landing on the far side of the moon and transmitting back the first images to Earth. The rover landed in the Moon’s South Pole-Aitken Basin crater late Thursday evening, Beijing time.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport
Cars

This Porsche 718 uses components made from hemp to save weight

The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport race car uses components made from hemp and other natural fibers to reduce weight. The car's doors and rear wing spoiler are made from the unorthodox material.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
pepsi snackbots college campus rollout snackbot7
Emerging Tech

Roaming vending machine snack bots invade a California college campus

PepsiCo's fleet of autonomous Hello Goodness delivery snackbots just rolled out at the University of the Pacific in Stockton, California. Students get to order their snacks with an app.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Best tech toys for kids
Emerging Tech

These tech-centric toys for kids will make you wish you were 10 again

Looking for the perfect toy or gadget for your child? Thankfully, we've rounded up some of our personal favorite tech toys, including microscopes, computer kits, and a spherical droid from a galaxy far, far away.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins