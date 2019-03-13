Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Toyota shoots for the moon with its new lunar rover concept

Georgina Torbet
By

Toyota announced it will be teaming up with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) to design and built a lunar rover. The two organizations aim to collaborate to create a manned, pressurized rover that would be suitable for mobility on the moon.

A big challenge in the design of such rovers is power consumption, as power must either be sent with the rover in the form of heavy fuel, or it must be collected from the lunar environment. The visualization released by Toyota shows a rover with an expandable solar panel for recharging using energy from the sun, and the announcement also made mention of “fuel cell vehicle technologies.”

toyota jaxa lunar rover concept rover1
A visualization of the Toyota moon rover deploying its solar panel.

The use of efficient fuel cells would allow the rover to cruise more than 10,000 kilometers (6,200 miles) across the lunar surface, and the cells are a clean form of power generation which emit only water. The fuel cell technology ties in to Toyota’s ambition to achieve sustainable technologies for Earth-based vehicles as well: “Toyota believes that achieving a sustainable society of mobility on Earth will involve the coexistence and widespread use of electrified vehicles, such as hybrid vehicles, plug-in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and fuel cell vehicles,” Toyota Executive Vice President Shigeki Terashi said in a statement. “For electrification, fuel cell batteries represent an indispensable technology.”

Another challenge faced by the designers of moon rovers is the inhospitable lunar environment, as JAXA Vice President Koichi Wakata commented in the same statement: “Lunar gravity is one-sixth of that on Earth. Meanwhile, the moon has a complex terrain with craters, cliffs, and hills. Moreover, it is exposed to radiation and temperature conditions that are much harsher than those on Earth, as well as an ultra-high vacuum environment. For wide-ranging human exploration of the moon, a pressurized rover that can travel more than 10,000 km in such environments is a necessity.”

toyota jaxa lunar rover concept rover2
Remote controls would make the rover easy to operate for astronauts in suits with limited dexterity.

The specifications of the rover released so far indicate that it would be 6 meters (20 feet) in length and 5.2 meters (17 feet) wide, making it about twice the size of a Volkswagen camper van. Inside will be a total of 13 square meters (140 square feet) of living space, which is fairly generous and is enough to accommodate two people comfortably or four in an emergency. The aim is to launch the rover into space in 2029.

Don't Miss

Nissan uses 5G to test tech that lets motorists summon in-car 3D avatars
NYPD Smart Fortwo
Computing

NYPD has created pattern-recognition software to help it solve crimes

The NYPD is reportedly the first department in the U.S. to make use of special pattern-recognition software to help it solve crimes. “Patternizr” can link crimes across precincts, and saves investigators huge amounts of time.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
DJI Phantom 2
Emerging Tech

Wish you could fly? You totally can with these top-of-the-line drones

In just the past few years, drones have transformed from a geeky hobbyist affair to a full-on cultural phenomenon. Here's a no-nonsense rundown of the best drones you can buy right now, no matter what kind of flying you plan to do.
Posted By Drew Prindle
M3D Micro 3D printer
Emerging Tech

3D printers are better and more affordable. These are the best of 2019

On the hunt for a new 3D printer? We've got your back. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned veteran, this list of the best 3D printers has what you're looking for.
Posted By Drew Prindle
Riptide R1 Elite hands-on electric skateboard review riding turn
Emerging Tech

Sick of walking everywhere? Here are the best electric skateboards you can buy

Thanks for Kickstarter and Indiegogo, electric skateboards are carving a bigger niche than you might think. Whether you're into speed, mileage, or something a bit more stylish, here are the best electric skateboards on the market.
Posted By Drew Prindle
Emerging Tech

Scoot your commute! Here are the 9 best electric scooters on the market

Electric scooters are an affordable, convenient way to minimize your carbon footprint and zip around town. Check out 8 of our current favorites, whether you're working with a budget or have some cash to spare.
Posted By Patrick Daniels
xq 58a valkyrie drone maiden flight demonstrator
Emerging Tech

The USAF’s new combat drone is an A.I. fighter jet that flies itself

The US Air Force celebrated the successful test flight of its new stealth fighter drone, the XQ-58A Valkyrie releasing a brief 15-second clip that captured this milestone maiden flight.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
elon musk boring company las vegas lvcva loop tunnel boringcompany
Cars

An underground loop looks to lessen the hordes of foot traffic in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority wants to tap Elon Musk's The Boring Company to create a loop of underground tunnels that would use autonomous electric vehicles to move passengers at high speeds.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
metafly insect drone
Emerging Tech

Be prepared to bug out over this insect-inspired winged drone

A French inventor took to Kickstarter to raise funds for an insect-inspired winged drone called MetaFly. More than 1,850 people have pledged over $187,500 to bring the drone to market.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
singapore adds finishing touches to changi airports stunning jewel 4
Emerging Tech

Singapore’s stunning airport complex could be a tourist destination in itself

Singapore’s Changi Airport is gearing up for the opening of the Jewel, a beautifully designed shopping, dining, entertainment, and accommodation complex that also features an abundance of greenery.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
onewheel pint
Emerging Tech

There’s a new Onewheel on the block, and it’s a pint-sized shredding machine

Future Motion has unveiled the newest addition to its fleet of one-wheeled rideable devices. The Onewheel Pint is a smaller, lighter, and more affordable version of the original -- and it's every bit as fun as its big brothers.
Posted By Drew Prindle
eth switzerland dfab house night
Smart Home

Switzerland’s 3D-printed, robot-built DFAB House is open for research

The DFAB House at ETH Zurich university is using digital construction, 3D printing, and robot assembly units to transform how homes are built, test new building technologies, and make construction smarter and more sustainable.
Posted By Clayton Moore
snow teeth whitening system kickstarter
Deals

Want a pearly white smile? Grab this celebrity-obsessed teeth-whitening system

Getting your teeth whitened by your dentist is costly and over-the-counter teeth whitening products are not always effective. If you've been searching for a teeth whitening product that works. Snow is a wireless teeth whitening system that…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
Emerging Tech

We’re going to the red planet! All the past, present, and future missions to Mars

SpaceX isn't the only organization pining to visit the Red Planet. Here's a detailed list of all operational and planned missions to Mars, along with explanations of their objectives, spacecraft details, and mission proposals.
Posted By Ed Oswald
how to build diy racing drone walkera runner 250 r thumb
Emerging Tech

Professional drone racing is flying onto Twitter this summer

Professional drone racing is coming to Twitter for the first time this summer. Organizers hope the streaming deal with the social media platform will help the growing sport to further broaden its audience.
Posted By Trevor Mogg