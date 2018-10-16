Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Uniqlo’s robotic warehouse requires 90 percent fewer human workers

Trevor Mogg
By

Truth is, robots have been doing the work of humans in some industries for years now, though recent advances in technology suggest we’re on course for massive and rapid changes in the workplace.

Take Uniqlo. The Japanese clothing giant this week unveiled a warehouse in Tokyo that’s almost entirely powered by robot technology.

The system is so effective that it’s enabled Uniqlo to remove 90 percent of the people that worked there before the warehouse was given its high-tech makeover. The company also notes how the warehouse has the potential to operate non-stop around the clock, save for the occasional maintenance work.

A video (above) of the warehouse in action shows large robotic arms moving sets of crates onto conveyor belts, whereupon they join others whizzing their way to storage or for further sorting prior to shipping.

The technology scans electronic tags for identification and also to confirm the site’s stock numbers and other data. Prior to shipping items, Uniqlo’s system uses cardboard to wrap the products before sticking on delivery labels.

The video shows just one human worker, placing a red garment into a cardboard box. No, it probably won’t be too long before the remaining employees receive a tap on the shoulder from a robot that can do the job more far more efficiently. Though probably not this one.

The new warehouse was designed and built in partnership with logistics company Daifuku. Uniqlo’s parent company, the aptly named Fast Retailing, plans to invest 100 billion yen (about $890 million) to convert all of its warehouses in Japan and the 11 countries around the world where it operates.

Another high-profile company that’s steadily introducing robot technology to its warehouses is Amazon. Digital Trends took up a recent invitation to see one of its high-tech sites in operation, and we were blown away by what we saw. Check out the thousands of so-called “drive units” that carry products around the warehouse and which are described by the company as “great dancers” for their remarkable nimbleness as they navigate their way around. Alongside the robotic drive units, Amazon’s facility in Kent, Washington still employs several thousand humans, though further technological advances will see that figure fall over time.

So, that’s warehouse jobs pretty much taken care of. Check out what other jobs may be on the line as robots continue to get smarter.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Regular paints and plastics will soon be able to ‘heal’ like skin
iron ox opens first automated farm ironox feature 2
Emerging Tech

Leafy greens are grown by machines at new, automated Silicon Valley farm

Farming hasn't changed too much for hundreds of years. Now a new startup called Iron Ox has opened its first automated hydroponics farm, producing a variety of leafy greens tended by machines.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
awesome tech you cant buy yet urmo vehicle feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: DIY smartphones and zip-on bike tires

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
spiderman settings
Gaming

As deaf gamers speak up, game studios are finally listening to those who can’t

Using social media, personal blogs and Twitch, a small group of deaf and hard-of-hearing players have been working to make their voices heard and improve accessibility in the gaming industry.
Posted By Anthony McGlynn
DJI Phantom 2
Emerging Tech

From flying for fun to pro filmmaking, these are the best drones you can buy

In just the past few years, drones have transformed from a geeky hobbyist affair to a full-on cultural phenomenon. Here's a no-nonsense rundown of the best drones you can buy right now, no matter what kind of flying you plan to do.
Posted By Drew Prindle
best vaporizers
Emerging Tech

Get your head in the clouds with the best vaporizers for flower and concentrates

Why combust dead plant matter when you could vaporize the good stuff and leave the leaves behind? Here's a rundown of the best vaporizers money can buy, no matter what your style is.
Posted By Ed Oswald
best tech under $100
Emerging Tech

Here’s all the best gear and gadgetry you can snag for $100 or less

A $100 bill can get you further than you might think -- so long as you know where to look. Check out our picks for the best tech under $100, whether you're in the market for headphones or a virtual-reality headset.
Posted By Drew Prindle
honda smart intersection marysville feat
Emerging Tech

With cameras that know dogs from Dodges, Honda is making intersections safer

Honda and the city of Marysville, Ohio are working on creating a smart intersection. The goal would not only help better direct the flow of traffic, it could also help save the lives of pedestrians and cyclists.
Posted By John R. Quain
machine learning
Emerging Tech

What the heck is machine learning, and why is it everywhere these days?

Machine learning has been responsible for some of the biggest advances in artificial intelligence over the past decade. But what exactly is it? Check out our handy beginner's guide.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Emerging Tech

Here are the best (and least likely to explode) hoverboards you can buy

With widespread reports of cheap, knock-off Chinese hoverboards exploding, these self-balancing scooters may be getting a rough reputation. They're not all bad, though. Ride in style with our picks for the best -- and safest -- hoverboards
Posted By Patrick Daniels
boston dynamics plans to put its awesome robo dog in the workplace spot robot 2018
Emerging Tech

Boston Dynamics is trying to make fetch happen with its new working robot dog

Boston Dynamics wants to see Spot in the workplace, but not as part of take-your-dog-to-work days. Quite the opposite, in fact, as the technology company believes its extraordinary robo-dog is now ready to start work.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
regular paints and plastics will soon be able to heal like skin gettyimages 938605500
Emerging Tech

Regular paints and plastics will soon be able to ‘heal’ like skin

Imagine if paints, plastics, or other coatings could heal up like human skin in the event that they suffered damage. Thanks to researchers at Clemson University, such technology is almost here.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
hololens orion spacecraft lockheed martinorionconcept
Emerging Tech

Here’s how Microsoft’s Hololens is helping NASA build the new Orion spacecraft

Lockheed Martin is turning to Microsoft’s mixed reality Hololens smartglasses to help build NASA's Orion spacecraft, which could one day help rocket astronauts as far afield as Mars.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
mantis shrimp camera odontodactylus scyllarus
Emerging Tech

Shrimp eyes inspire new camera focused on helping self-driving cars see better

By mimicking the vision of mantis shrimp, researchers were able to make significant improvements on today’s commercial cameras. They hope their technology can help mitigate accidents by letting self-driving vehicles see more clearly.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
drone parachute rescue system
Emerging Tech

Here’s a useful solution for saving clumsy drone pilots a few bucks

Parachutes can save drones when they unexpectedly fall from the sky. Among a number of such systems, Austrian firm Drone Rescue is this week showing off its latest design that automatically deploys when it senses trouble.
Posted By Trevor Mogg