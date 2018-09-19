Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Robots are going to steal 75 million jobs by 2025 — but there’s no need to panic

Luke Dormehl
By

The robot job takeover may be arriving a bit sooner than you think. At least, that’s the takeaway from a (surprisingly positive) recent report by the World Economic Forum. In a paper published this week, the Swiss nonprofit — best known for its annual meeting in Davos — forecasts that half of all “work tasks” will be capable of being carried out by machines by 2025. Provided those figures are accurate, this will equate to the loss or displacement of a massive 75 million jobs. That’s the equivalent of every person in the United Kingdom, plus the state of New Jersey thrown in for good measure.

By comparison, around 71 percent of work tasks today are done by humans, with the remaining 29 percent being automated. Needless to say, it’s a big shift. It’s also a very rapid shift, especially compared with studies such as the frequently cited 2013 “Future of Employment” paper, which argued that 47 percent of U.S.-based jobs could be performed by machines over the next 20 years. While there’s a difference in the makeup of U.S. jobs versus total global jobs, the time frame difference between 20 years and less than a decade is stark — and reflects just how fast robotics and A.I. technologies are moving.

Don’t start panicking or planning your John Connor-style rise up against the job-pilfering Terminators just yet, though. While it may be human nature to gravitate toward the worst-case scenario, the World Economic Forum’s report is actually a positive one. It suggests that, even as robots take over a massive number of job, they will actually create nearlytwice as many. In total, the report suggests that 133 million human jobs will be created during that same period of time.

Although it is difficult to predict exactly what all of these will be (hey, who imagined that YouTube vlogger would be kids’ dream profession back in, say, 2002?), the report does give a few tips. Specifically, it suggests that jobs that involve programming or design, social intelligence, or critical thinking should be more resilient to the machine invasion.

As ever, the “creative destruction” process that forms a crucial part of capitalism continues. Only now, with way more robots thrown in for good measure!

Don't Miss

The best electric skateboards
japanese billionaire faces tricky task of choosing 8 artists for moon trip yusaku maezawa feat
Emerging Tech

Japanese billionaire faces tricky task of choosing 8 artists for his moon trip

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa has been named as SpaceX's first-ever paying passenger for a trip to the moon in 2023. He says he wants to take eight artists with him. But how will he choose them? And will they accept?
Posted By Trevor Mogg
gettyimages 886226732
Emerging Tech

CRISPR gene editing creates cocaine-proof mice, aims to crack addiction puzzle

Scientists from the University of Chicago have used CRISPR gene editing to create cocaine-resistant mice by modifying the DNA of skin cells. Here's how the breakthrough skin graft works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
spacex to fly japanese billionaire yusaku maezawa the moon
Emerging Tech

SpaceX to send Japanese billionaire on moon trip, but he won’t be going alone

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has named Japanese billionaire entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa as the first paying passenger for the company's ambitious 2023 moon mission aboard the Big Falcon Rocket.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
noveto seat individual audio stream and collaborate on a new car system 001 hq
Emerging Tech

Smart sound system will give every car passenger their own wireless audio stream

Can't agree on what to listen to in the car? Imagine if each passenger could get their own way, courtesy of a personal audio stream — no headphones required. Sounds impossible, but it's almost here.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
face trade selfie vending machine vendingmachine2
Emerging Tech

Crazy vending machine swaps computer art for your permanent selfie

Coder artist Matthias Dörfelt's camera-equipped vending machine swaps unique prints of computer-generated faces for the rights to upload your selfie onto the main Ethereum blockchain.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
worlds first passive anti frosting surface frozen windshield
Emerging Tech

No more scraping? Anti-frosting advance could mark end of frozen windshields

Hate frozen windshields in winter? Researchers at Virginia Tech may have found a way to banish them for good, thanks to the world’s first passive anti-frosting surface. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
The Not a Flamethrower in action
Emerging Tech

The Flamethrower Diet is better than keto and I burned all this food to prove it

When I first caught word that Elon Musk's Boring Company was selling a fully-functional flamethrower, I knew right away that I wanted to use it as a replacement for all of my modern cooking appliances. Why use a microwave when you can use a…
Posted By Drew Prindle
maison me custom clothes maisonme design
Smart Home

Who needs Stitch Fix? Maison Me uses A.I. to custom design clothing just for you

With backing from Google, a new Silicon Valley-based startup called Maison Me is offering A.I.-assisted, designed-to-order clothing. It's like a personal styling service on steroids.
Posted By Clayton Moore
robot jerks make us more productive in the workplace
Emerging Tech

Swiss researcher offers blueprints for animal-friendly autonomous machines

A scientist worries that our high-tech future fails to consider the well-being of other creatures: "Machine ethics has so far concentrated almost exclusively on automatic actions that affect people."
Posted By Dyllan Furness
Virtual Reality Oculus Rift Headset
Computing

Facebook appears set on crafting custom silicon for augmented reality devices

Facebook's latest job postings are seeking engineers and developers for custom augmented reality chipsets, and seem to support speculation that the company is looking to produce AR glasses.
Posted By Michael Archambault
recycle gan video recyclegan
Emerging Tech

Don’t be fooled — this automated system sneakily manipulates video content

In the vein of “deep fakes," Recycle-GAN, a new system from Carnegie Mellon University, presents another case for how difficult it will be to distinguish fiction from reality in the future.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
moxi hospital robot wants to help nurses 1
Emerging Tech

Moxi the ‘friendly’ hospital robot wants to help nurses, not replace them

Moxi is a "friendly" hospital robot from Texas-based Diligent Robotics. The wheel-based bot, which begins trials this week, aims to free nurses from routine tasks so they can spend more time with patients.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
best 3D printers, how do 3d printers work
Emerging Tech

How do 3D printers work? Here’s a super-simple breakdown

How do 3D printers work, exactly? If you ever wondered how these magical machines create 3D objects in a matter of hours, then look no further than this dead-simple breakdown of the four most common printing technologies.
Posted By Drew Prindle
Riptide R1 Elite hands-on electric skateboard review riding turn
Emerging Tech

Sick of walking everywhere? Here are the best electric skateboards you can buy

Thanks for Kickstarter and Indiegogo, electric skateboards are carving a bigger niche than you might think. Whether you're into speed, mileage, or something a bit more stylish, here are the best electric skateboards on the market.
Posted By Drew Prindle