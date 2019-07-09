Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Amazing smart glass can recognize numbers, no added tech required

Luke Dormehl
By

Thanks to Apple’s impressive array of depth-sensing 3D sensors, the newer model iPhones let you unlock them using facial recognition. But what if it didn’t take on-board processing to carry out identification tasks, but it could instead be done by the glass of the smartphone display itself? It sounds crazy, but that’s exactly what researchers at the University of Wisconsin–Madison have been working to bring to life. They have developed a type of smart glass that’s able to recognize images (and maybe one day other things) without needing any sensors, circuits, or even power sources to do so.

The process relies on the way that light bends as it passes through the smart glass. This varies depending on the image facing the glass. The glass features tiny strategically placed bubbles and impurities, which bend and guide the light in very specific ways. If the light matches an expected pattern, the glass then “recognizes” the image that it sees. In a proof-of-concept demonstration, the researchers were able to use their glass to identify handwritten numbers. The light was bent to hit one of nine specific spots on the other side, each one corresponding to individual digits. The glass was even dynamic enough to detect when a handwritten “3” was altered to become an “8.”

“In this work the input information [is] encoded on an input wave front,” Erfan Khoram, one of the researchers on the project, told Digital Trends. “This light wave is then projected on the nanophotonic device that is optimized for a specific task. Once the wave enters the device, the light wave reflects, scatters, and mixes inside the medium. These wave phenomena that happen inside the device effectively cause the necessary processing on the signal to create the desired output wave profile.”

While this is a neat alternative approach to conventional A.I. image recognition systems, Khoram said that the work could be used to augment existing processes. “One other application in the same context would be for the smart glass to receive the coming waves containing the full information of the scene, and give out only certain features of the scenery,” Khoram said. “[This would have the effect of] simplifying the representation of the input to the neural network and consequently making the digital aspect of the process lighter.”

A paper describing the work was recently published in the journal Photonics Research.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
awesome tech you cant buy yet trio laptiop monitor feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Potent portables and magnetic monitors

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
ibm e tongue project 48055705116 bdaf7b65de o
Emerging Tech

What’s that liquid? IBM’s flavor-identifying ‘e-tongue’ will tell you

IBM Research has developed an A.I.-assisted e-tongue, capable of identifying different liquids based on their taste alone -- whether it's bottled water, industrial products, or even bodily fluids.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
LightSail
News

Track Bill Nye’s LightSail 2 solar spaceship in real time as it makes history

The LightSail 2 has sent its first signals back to Earth, and The Planetary Society has made it possible for enthusiasts to track those signals from home through an online dashboard. The spacecraft is expected to remain in orbit for a year…
Posted By Emily Price
mars 2020 supercam mast unit pia23307 16 1
Emerging Tech

Installation of SuperCam Mast Unit on Mars 2020 rover is a towering success

The Mars 2020 rover reached another milestone this week, when technicians installed its mast, the SuperCam Mast Unit. The rover already has its wheels and a robotic arm, and the next step was to add the mast.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
hubble ultraviolet eta carinae cosmic fireworks in
Emerging Tech

Exploding star system revealed through ultraviolet Hubble image

A new Hubble image shows a double star system 7500 light-years away, which has been exploding in slow motion for more than a hundred years. The system contains at least two stars which glow five million times brighter than our Sun.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
cosmic dust hubble image 7339e ngc 972 1
Emerging Tech

Cosmic dust feeds star formation in this week’s Hubble image

This Hubble image shows the rosy glow of a dusty spiral galaxy where stars are being born. Cosmic dust is responsible for the false dawn phenomenon on Earth, and contributes to the formation of stars.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Kinova Robotics Jaco arm
Emerging Tech

This robot arm for a wheelchair does everything from open doors to apply makeup

Canadian tech company Kinova Robotics's robot arm wheelchair attachment can be used for carrying out a wide range of everyday tasks that a lot of would take for granted. Check it out.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
ai identify galaxy clusters 205077 web 1
Emerging Tech

A.I. can spot galaxy clusters millions of light-years away

Galaxy clusters are enormous structures of hundreds or thousands of galaxies. But despite their size, they are hard to identify because they are so far away. Now, a British Ph.D. student has created a deep learning A.I. which could help.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
jellyfish galaxy black hole 205231 web 1
Emerging Tech

How do you kill a jellyfish galaxy? With a supermassive black hole

Jellyfish galaxies have tendrils of stars that stream away from the main body of the galaxy like tentacles. Now, an astronomer has investigated what happens to these galactic jellies when they interact with supermassive black holes.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Robot kits for kids
Emerging Tech

Want your child to learn STEM skills? These fun robotics kits can help

Hoping to pick up a robotics kit so your child can learn while they play? We've rounded up some great options, whether you're looking for something that falls under the STEM initiative or utilizes the Arduino platform.
Posted By Will Nicol
driftwood ai robots move mzmzmjaymw
Emerging Tech

Japanese researchers use deep learning A.I. to get driftwood robots moving

Researchers at the University of Tokyo have figured out a way to take everyday natural objects, like pieces of wood, and get deep learning algorithms to figure out how to make them move.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Jeff Bezos Blue Origin
News

Amazon takes another step toward being your home internet provider

Amazon subsidiary Kuiper Systems filed an application with the FCC on Thursday to obtain permission to launch 3,236 broadband satellites into low-Earth orbit. The goal of the satellites would be to cover the majority of the United States…
Posted By Emily Price
spcex contract nasa ixpe heapow 1
Emerging Tech

SpaceX wins contract to launch NASA’s new X-Ray observatory in 2021

NASA has announced it will be contracting SpaceX to launch its newest X-Ray observatory into space. The Imaging X-Ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) will consist of three telescopes which will investigate cosmic X-rays.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Moment Air
Photography

Moment Air brings an anamorphic lens to DJI’s drones for cinematic flair

Own a DJI Mavic 2 Pro or Mavic 2 Zoom? Moment, maker of lenses for smartphones, has expanded its expertise to lenses for drones. You can now use its anamorphic lens for a cinematic look to your drone footage.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu