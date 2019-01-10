Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Stomach implant device uses jolts of electricity to fight obesity

Luke Dormehl
By
uwm stomach implant fights obesity xudongguangstanding
Sam Million-Weaver

There is no shortage of researchers aiming to make ingestible smart sensors, designed to keep tabs on what’s happening in your guts, and sending this information to a paired mobile device. But a new device, created by engineers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, does more than passively observe your internal goings-on. Instead, it actually prompts overweight individuals to lose weight by attaching to the outside of the stomach and then dampening down feelings of hunger on the part of the “wearer.”

“We developed an implantable device to stimulate [the] vagus nerve with a purpose to reduce food intake,” Xudong Wang, a professor of nanoelectric systems and biomechanical energy at UWM, told Digital Trends. “It is a smart and self-responsive device without any electronics and power supply. It produces electric pulses in response to stomach movements, and transmits them through the vagus nerve to the brain as an artificial fullness signal [able to] prevent further eating.”

There is already an implant approved by the Food and Drug Administration, developed by the company ReShape Lifesciences, which uses electrical jolts to interfere with the way that the vagus nerve and the brain communicate. That is similar to the approach that Wang and fellow researchers take, but it has the major disadvantage of involving batteries that require recharging. The UWM device, on the other hand, is able to generate up to 0.5 volts simply based on the natural movements of the stomach. While a tiny amount of electricity, this is still sufficient to stimulate the nerve into action.

At present, this new nickel-sized implant has yet to be tested in humans. Instead, it has been put through its paces in studies involving rats. In the experiment, the rats equipped with the device had a weight that was 38 percent less, compared with normal control rats, following a 100-day study. Extrapolated to humans, the researchers behind the project think this could be helpful in fighting the United States’ obesity epidemic, something which affects tens of millions of Americans.

“[Next] we want to test it on big animals, such as [a] pig, that has more similar weight to humans, and eventually move to human trials,” Wang continued.

A paper describing the research, titled “Effective weight control via an implanted self-powered vagus nerve stimulation device,” was recently published in the journal Nature Communications.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

VisionCheck might give you the option to ditch your visit to your optometrist
iotatrax hands on 2 press
Emerging Tech

Where are they now? A look back at last year’s Top Tech of CES winners

What happened to the 14 prize-winning products we singled out as the coolest things we saw at last year's CES 2018? Join us as we take a look at what the past 12 months has meant for them.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
ces 2019 dji smart controller 1
Emerging Tech

DJI’s pricey Smart Controller is the ultimate accessory for drone enthusiasts

DJI's new Smart Controller lets you keep your phone in your pocket thanks to its integrated 5.5-inch, 1080p display. The controller has a range of up to 5 miles and a 2.5-hour battery life. It carries a price of $650.
Posted By Daven Mathies
b secur heartkey uses ecg signals for tech purposes ces 2019 advanced auto steering wheel
Emerging Tech

B-Secur HeartKey taps ECG signals to authenticate user identity, monitor health

B-Secur's HeartKey platform uses the heart's unique ECG patterns for user authentication and health monitoring. The Advanced Auto Steering Wheel, which utilizes the technology, starts up the car once it confirms the driver's identity.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
y brush ces 2019 screen shot 01 08 at 10 42 20 pm copy
Smart Home

Bag the toothbrush. The Y-Brush can clean your teeth in just 10 seconds

The Y-Brush automatic toothbrush was on display at CES 2019 and gained attention for the claim that it can fully brush your teeth in just 10 seconds with its vibrating mouthguard full of nylon bristles.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
robot delivery startup woos walmart for trial run in arizona udelv
Emerging Tech

Robot delivery startup Udelv woos Walmart for a trial run in Arizona

Last year saw plenty of partnerships struck between big retail firms and tech outfits interested in robot delivery services. It looks like more of the same this year, with Walmart and Udelv launching a trial service this month.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
muse softband ces 2019
Emerging Tech

Muse’s Softband will help you meditate your way into a good night’s sleep

Muse has unveiled its first soft headband at CES 2019. The Softband allows users to listen to guided meditations in bed, and then keeps track of their sleep patterns while they get some shut-eye.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
best health gadgets ces 2019 black and decker pria feat
Mobile

The best CES 2019 health gadgets combat stress, pain, and more

We can all use some help with our health and CES 2019 was packed with intriguing devices designed to combat pain and stress, help you monitor blood pressure, reduce tinnitus, and care for the sick or elderly.
Posted By Simon Hill
whill autonomous drive ces 2019 wheelchair
Emerging Tech

You may soon be able to summon an autonomous wheelchair like an Uber

At CES 2019, autonomous wheelchair company Whill unveiled its vision for a world in which people can summon its wheelchairs by app, in locations such as museums, airports, and city centers.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
misty ii robot sphero
Emerging Tech

Always wanted a personal robot? Misty II to ship in April for $2,400

Misty debuted the Misty II, a slightly more advanced version of the original Misty robot the company debuted at CES in January 2018. The company is back at CES 2019 to confirm that the Misty II is ready to ship in April 2019 for $2,400.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
5g Networks and Phones | Tech Trends to watch for at CES 2019
Emerging Tech

CES 2019: The coolest new gadgets and gizmos from the show floor

From foldable TVs to sleep trackers and quantum computers, the Digital Trends team has scoured the CES 2019 show floor for the coolest gadgets and gizmos out there. Here are a few of our favorites.
Posted By Ed Oswald
walker cruzr robot ces 2019 ubtech assistant feat
Emerging Tech

Ubtech’s new and improved robot assistants take a bow at CES 2019

Chinese startup Ubtech has debuted its improved Walker humanoid robot and Cruzr service robot at CES 2019. Here's what distinguishes the new versions from their immediate predecessors.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
visoncheck ces 2019 eyeque visioncheck 2
Mobile

VisionCheck might give you the option to ditch your visit to your optometrist

A new gadget enables you to test your eyes yourself at home. Using the EyeQue VisionCheck, an automated optical device, you can measure your eyes' refractive error and find out what strength of glasses you need.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
best of ces 2019 awards feature
News

Digital Trends Top Tech of CES 2019 Award Winners

5G. A.I. Voice assistants. Metaverse. Yes, metaverse. CES 2019 slathered on the buzzwords thick and heavy, but beneath the breathless hype and bluster, there were amazing products to back it up, too. Except metaverse. C’mon Nissan, you…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
this energy generating treadmill cuts your waistline and power bill verde g690
Emerging Tech

This energy-generating treadmill cuts your waistline and your power bill

Fitness equipment maker SportsArt was on hand at CES 2019 with its latest piece of sustainable sports equipment - the electricity-generating Verde G690 treadmill.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins