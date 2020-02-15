Emerging Tech

The Very Large Array will search for evidence of extraterrestrial life

By
The Very Large Array (VLA) is a collection of 27 radio antennas located at the NRAO site in Socorro, New Mexico. Each antenna in the array measures 25 meters (82 feet) in diameter and weighs about 230 tons.
The Very Large Array (VLA) is a collection of 27 radio antennas located at the NRAO site in Socorro, New Mexico. Each antenna in the array measures 25 meters (82 feet) in diameter and weighs about 230 tons. Alex Savello/NRAO

The search for extraterrestrial intelligence (SETI) is getting a boost through a collaboration that will use existing radio telescopes to search for indicators of life elsewhere in the universe.

A new collaboration has been announced between the National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO) and the SETI Institute, to add SETI capabilities to the NRAO’s radio telescopes. To begin the project, an interface will be added to the NRAO’s Very Large Array (VLA) in New Mexico to search for events or structures which could indicate the presence of life, such as laser beams, structures built around stars, indications of constructed satellites, or atmospheric chemicals produced by industry.

“The SETI Institute will develop and install an interface on the VLA permitting unprecedented access to the rich data stream continuously produced by the telescope as it scans the sky,“ Andrew Siemion, Bernard M. Oliver Chair for SETI at the SETI Institute and Principal Investigator for the Breakthrough Listen Initiative at the University of California, Berkeley, said in a statement. “This interface will allow us to conduct a powerful, wide-area SETI survey that will be vastly more complete than any previous such search.”

As well as adding the new interface, the data collected by the VLA will be analyzed for signs of life. “As the VLA conducts standard observations, this new system will allow for an additional and important use for the data we’re already collecting,” NRAO Director Tony Beasley said in the statement. “Determining whether we are alone in the universe as technologically capable life is among the most compelling questions in science, and NRAO telescopes can play a major role in answering it.”

With the discovery of more and more exoplanets, having access to a powerful instrument like the VLA gives researchers the opportunity to search further than ever before. “Having access to the most sensitive radio telescope in the northern hemisphere for SETI observations is perhaps the most transformative opportunity yet in the history of SETI programs,” said Bill Diamond, President and CEO of the SETI Institute. “We are delighted to have this opportunity to partner with NRAO, especially as we now understand the candidate pool of relevant planets numbers in the billions.”

Editors' Recommendations

Most distant object ever explored gives clues to how planets form

ultima thule renamed arrokoth mu69 named 1

Why the star Betelgeuse has dimmed to just 36% of its normal brightness

This image, obtained with the VISIR instrument on ESO’s Very Large Telescope, shows the infrared light being emitted by the dust surrounding Betelgeuse in December 2019.

Four proposed NASA missions could reveal unknown secrets of the solar system

Artist concept of the solar system.

Astronomers detect strange transient radio pulses repeating in 16-day cycle

Image of the host galaxy of FRB 180916 (center) acquired with the 8-meter Gemini-North telescope of NSF’s OIR Lab on Hawaii’s Maunakea.

Apple adds Siri integration to its election coverage features

blockchain could be implemented in electoral voting by 2019 the vote mem2

Job opening: NASA hiring new astronauts for moon and Mars missions

astronaut mobile game contest

Boston Dynamics’ remarkable robot dog has landed its first gig

I tried a plant-based corned beef sandwich and it held up to the real thing

NASA hasn’t been to the moon in almost 50 years. Now, it’s going back annually

Semitransparent solar cells could power tomorrow’s self-sustaining greenhouses

Automated app helps ordinary citizens sue pesky robocall scammers

New lawsuit accuses Juul of targeting kids on Nick Jr. and Cartoon Network sites

Juul

MIT’s latest artificial intelligence can rewrite outdated Wikipedia pages

wikipedia asiacell iraq mwc2017 politics

Researchers create artificially intelligent ears for cars to improve road safety

LA fire department to go electric with first battery-powered fire truck in U.S.