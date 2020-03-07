  1. Emerging Tech

After 20 years of searching for alien life, SETI@Home is shutting down

By
SETI

After more than 20 years of inviting the public to help in the search for extraterrestrial intelligence (SETI), the distributed computing project SETI@Home is shutting down.

“Scientifically, we’re at the point of diminishing returns; basically, we’ve analyzed all the data we need for now,” the project coordinators said in a statement on the website.  Secondly, they went on to say, “It’s a lot of work for us to manage the distributed processing of data. We need to focus on completing the back-end analysis of the results we already have, and writing this up in a scientific journal paper.”

A lasting legacy

The SETI@Home project never did find any evidence of alien life, but it still leaves behind an important legacy as one of the first and most successful examples of distributed computing. Initially, the project intended to try to reach up to 100,000 home computer users, but it was far more widely used than was originally imagined.

Since it was released to the public in May 1999, over 5 million people have participated in the project. It was one of the pioneers of distributed computing, in which volunteers donate processor cycles to allow complex problems to be solved through the use of thousands of computers. Similar projects have sprung up for various functions in recent years, including the popular Folding@Home project which focuses on disease research and which could help fight the current coronavirus outbreak.

The data analyzed through SETI@Home includes observational data from the Arecibo radio telescope and the Green Bank Telescope, including data from the Breakthrough Listen project. The data was collected “passively” while the telescopes worked on other scientific projects, then SETI@Home used volunteer computer power to analyze it for signals which could indicate the presence of life.

With the project winding down, the organizers say they are considering using the resources for other projects in cosmology and pulsar research in the future. The project will stop distributing work in several weeks’ time, on March 31, 2020.

“We’re extremely grateful to all of our volunteers for supporting us in many ways during the past 20 years,” the SETI@Home organizers wrote. “Without you, there would be no SETI@home. We’re excited to finish up our original science project, and we look forward to what comes next.”

Editors' Recommendations

This Google robot taught itself to walk, with no help whatsoever, in two hours

Google Robot

Mayflower Autonomous Ship is headed to sea to test its self-driving boat tech

mayflower ship seat tests ibm

Coronavirus could meet its match with Folding@Home’s crowdsourced computing

Catalog DNA Data Storage

The 15 best tech jobs boast top salaries, high satisfaction, lots of openings

The Best Jobs in Tech

Best cheap drone deals for March 2020: DJI, Parrot, and more

dji mavic air review 8

T-Mobile 5G rollout: Here’s everything you need to know

t mobile one vs simple choice hq sign feat 2x3

In China’s hospitals, robots are helping to halt the spread of coronavirus

Boston Dynamics’ clever Handle robot gets an autonomous co-worker

Scientists want to grow new human skin using freeze-dried jellyfish from Mexico

Researchers build the world’s most sophisticated lab model of the human body

How a puzzle game could help scientists find a coronavirus cure

coronavirus cure foldit protein folding game tem

How tech has impacted archaeologists’ hunt for long-lost civilizations

technology archaeology long lost civilizations archeology

NASA to announce Mars 2020 rover name, here’s how to watch

Mars 2020 rover

The Mars 2020 rover officially has a name: Perseverance

Someone just uploaded open-source nuclear power plant blueprints to the web