Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

What is deep learning?

Curious how A.I. 'brains' work? Here's a super-simple breakdown of deep learning

Tyler Lacoma
By

Deep learning is a particular subset of machine learning (the mechanics of artificial intelligence). While this branch of programming can become very complex, it started with a very simple question: “If we want a computer system to act intelligently, why don’t we model it after the human brain?”

That one thought spawned many efforts in past decades to create algorithms that mimicked the way the human brain worked—and that could solve problems the way that humans did. Those efforts have yielded valuable, increasingly competent analysis tools that are used in many different fields.

The neural network and how it’s used

Neural Network Chart
via Wikipedia

Deep learning gets its name from how it’s used to analyze “unstructured” data, or data that hasn’t been previously labeled by another source and may need definition. That requires careful analysis of what the data is, and repeated tests of that data to end up with a final, usable conclusion. Computers are not traditionally good at analyzing unstructured data like this.

Think about it in terms of writing: If you had ten people write the same word, that word would look very different from each person, from sloppy to neat, and from cursive to print. The human brain has no problem understanding that it’s all the same word, because it knows how words, writing, paper, ink, and personal quirks all work. A normal computer system, however, would have no way of knowing that those words are the same, because they all look so different.

That brings us to via neural networks, the algorithms specifically created to mimic the way that the neurons in the brain interact. Neural networks attempt to parse data the way that a mind can: Their goal is to deal with messy data—like writing—and draw useful conclusions, like the words that writing is attempting to show. It’s easiest to understand neural networks if we break them into three important parts:

The input layer: At the input layer, the neural network absorbs all the unclassified data that it is given. This means breaking down the information into numbers and turning them into bits of yes-or-no data, or “neurons”. If you wanted to teach a neural network to recognize words, then the input layer would be mathematically defining the shape of each letter, breaking it down into digital language so the network can start working. The input layer can be pretty simple or incredibly complex, depending on how easy it is to represent something mathematically.

Complex Neural Network
via Wikimedia

The hidden layers: At the center of the neural network are hidden layers—anywhere from one to many. These layers are made of their own digital neurons, which are designed to activate or not activate based on the layer of neurons that precedes them. A single neuron is a basic “if this, then that model, but layers are made of long chains of neurons, and many different layers can influence each other, creating very complex results. The goal is to allow the neural network to recognize many different features and combine them into a single realization, like a child learning to recognize each letter and then forming them together to recognize a full word, even if that word is written a little sloppy.

The hidden layers are also where a lot of deep learning training goes on. For example, if the algorithm failed to accurately recognize a word, programmers send back, “Sorry, that’s not correct,” and the algorithm would adjust how it weighed data until it found the right answers. Repeating this process (programmers may also adjust weights manually) allows the neural network to build up robust hidden layers that are adept at seeking out the right answers through a lot of trial and error plus, some outside instruction — again, much like how the human brain works. As the above image shows, hidden layers can become very complex!

The output layer: The output layer has relatively few “neurons” because it’s where the final decisions are made. Here the neural network applies the final analysis, settles on definitions for the data, and draws the programmed conclusions based on those definitions. For example, “Enough of the data lines up to say that this word is lake, not lane.” Ultimately all data that passes through the network is narrowed down to specific neurons in the output layer. Since this is where the goals are realized, it’s often one of the first parts of the network created.

Applications

Eye Scan Army

If you use modern technology, chances are good that deep learning algorithms are at work all around you, every day. How do you think Alexa or Google Assistant understand your voice commands? They use neural networks that have been built to understand speech. How does Google know what you’re searching for before you’re done typing? More deep learning at work. How does your security cam ignore pets but recognize human movement? Deeping learning once again.

Anytime that software recognizes human inputs, from facial recognition to voice assistants, deep learning is probably at work somewhere underneath. However, the field also has many other useful applications. Medicine is a particularly promising field, where advanced deep learning is used to analyze DNA for flaws or molecular compounds for potential health benefits. On a more physical front, deep learning is used in a growing number of machines and vehicles to predict when equipment needs maintenance before something goes seriously wrong.

The future of deep learning

History of AI name

The future of deep learning is particularly bright! The great thing about a neural network is that it excels at dealing with a vast amount of disparate data (think of everything our brains have to deal with, all the time). That’s especially relevant in our era of advanced smart sensors, which can gather an incredible amount of information. Traditional computer solutions are beginning to struggle with sorting, labeling and drawing conclusions from so much data.

Deep learning, on the other hand, can deal with the digital mountains of data we are gathering. In fact, the larger the amount of data, the more efficient deep learning becomes compared to other methods of analysis. This is why organizations like Google invest so much in deep learning algorithms, and why they are likely to become more common in the future.

And, of course, the robots. Let’s never forget about the robots.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Microsoft co-founder, Seahawks owner Paul Allen dies at 65
Up Next

Qualcomm's 'Snapdragon 1000' could bring octa-cores to Windows laptops
awesome tech you cant buy yet urmo vehicle feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: DIY smartphones and zip-on bike tires

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
machine learning
Emerging Tech

What the heck is machine learning, and why is it everywhere these days?

Machine learning has been responsible for some of the biggest advances in artificial intelligence over the past decade. But what exactly is it? Check out our handy beginner's guide.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Bitcoin
Computing

Afraid that Bitcoin could be a bubble? Here's how to sell what you've got

If you're investing in cryptocurrencies, it's important to have your exit strategy in place if prices start to crash. If you've decided it's time to get out or just want to learn how to sell Bitcoins, here's how to get started.
Posted By Jon Martindale
YouTube Variable Speed
Computing

Here's how to download a YouTube video to watch offline later

Learning how to download YouTube videos is easier than you might think. There are plenty of great tools you can use, both online and offline. These are our favorites and a step by step guide on how to use them.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Gaming

Indie games are the highlight of this week's Xbox Games with Gold

It's that time of the month when Microsoft updates their Games with Gold deals and adds new titles to their Spotlight Sale. Here's our list of the best Games with Gold deals available right now for the Xbox One.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
spiderman settings
Gaming

As deaf gamers speak up, game studios are finally listening to those who can’t

Using social media, personal blogs and Twitch, a small group of deaf and hard-of-hearing players have been working to make their voices heard and improve accessibility in the gaming industry.
Posted By Anthony McGlynn
honda smart intersection marysville feat
Emerging Tech

With cameras that know dogs from Dodges, Honda is making intersections safer

Honda and the city of Marysville, Ohio are working on creating a smart intersection. The goal would not only help better direct the flow of traffic, it could also help save the lives of pedestrians and cyclists.
Posted By John R. Quain
DJI Phantom 2
Emerging Tech

From flying for fun to pro filmmaking, these are the best drones you can buy

In just the past few years, drones have transformed from a geeky hobbyist affair to a full-on cultural phenomenon. Here's a no-nonsense rundown of the best drones you can buy right now, no matter what kind of flying you plan to do.
Posted By Drew Prindle
best vaporizers
Emerging Tech

Get your head in the clouds with the best vaporizers for flower and concentrates

Why combust dead plant matter when you could vaporize the good stuff and leave the leaves behind? Here's a rundown of the best vaporizers money can buy, no matter what your style is.
Posted By Ed Oswald
best tech under $100
Emerging Tech

Here’s all the best gear and gadgetry you can snag for $100 or less

A $100 bill can get you further than you might think -- so long as you know where to look. Check out our picks for the best tech under $100, whether you're in the market for headphones or a virtual-reality headset.
Posted By Drew Prindle
Emerging Tech

Here are the best (and least likely to explode) hoverboards you can buy

With widespread reports of cheap, knock-off Chinese hoverboards exploding, these self-balancing scooters may be getting a rough reputation. They're not all bad, though. Ride in style with our picks for the best -- and safest -- hoverboards
Posted By Patrick Daniels
boston dynamics plans to put its awesome robo dog in the workplace spot robot 2018
Emerging Tech

Boston Dynamics is trying to make fetch happen with its new working robot dog

Boston Dynamics wants to see Spot in the workplace, but not as part of take-your-dog-to-work days. Quite the opposite, in fact, as the technology company believes its extraordinary robo-dog is now ready to start work.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
regular paints and plastics will soon be able to heal like skin gettyimages 938605500
Emerging Tech

Regular paints and plastics will soon be able to ‘heal’ like skin

Imagine if paints, plastics, or other coatings could heal up like human skin in the event that they suffered damage. Thanks to researchers at Clemson University, such technology is almost here.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
hololens orion spacecraft lockheed martinorionconcept
Emerging Tech

Here’s how Microsoft’s Hololens is helping NASA build the new Orion spacecraft

Lockheed Martin is turning to Microsoft’s mixed reality Hololens smartglasses to help build NASA's Orion spacecraft, which could one day help rocket astronauts as far afield as Mars.
Posted By Luke Dormehl