Digital Trends
Home > Emerging Tech > Whill’s new electric wheelchair is fast…

Whill’s new electric wheelchair is fast, light, portable, and available now

By
Subscribe on YouTube
Go green, save green: Affordable House of Marley Bluetooth speaker made from hemp
Asus joins the Alexa smart speaker party with Lyra Voice
Control your HomeKit controller with the Eve Button from Elgato
Boxy Toyota e-Palette concept is designed to transport both people and pizzas
New Panasonic camcorders make 4K look brighter, thanks to better sensor and lens
Panasonic GH5S masters the dark with a new 10MP, multi-aspect sensor
Removu K1 is the first all-in-one 4K gimbal camera with a built-in LCD screen
GE's new Kitchen Hub plants a smart screen above your range
Volume dial on the fridge? Check out Samsung's cool VL Series wireless speakers
MicroLED vs. OLED: Two hot TV technologies battle for your dollars
Make 360 video calls via chat with the iPhone-compatible Insta360 Nano S camera
Nocturne edition of KEF's LS50 Wireless speakers look as good as they sound
Plug-in program expands Ricoh Theta V capabilities for new 360 tools
Samsung's Jim Kiczek shows off new gaming soundbar, retro-futuristic speakers
Samsung's latest soundbar finally puts gamers in the spotlight

Power mobility device maker Whill is kicking the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) off in style with the debut of its stylish new Model Ci electric wheelchair — a newer, lighter, more versatile model of its already impressive accessibility vehicle. Called the Model Ci, Whill’s stylish new personal electric vehicle is about as far from the antiquated scooters and wheelchairs of yesteryear as a Tesla Model X is from a box cart.

The Model Ci packs a lithium-ion battery allowing it to travel 10 miles on a single charge, with top speeds of five miles per hour, meaning the equivalent of a gentle jogging speed. Navigation is primarily carried out using a joystick in the right armrest, although you can also make like you’re James Bond in Tomorrow Never Dies and drive it using a smartphone. (You can additionally use your smartphone to check how much battery you have left.)

It’s not just the control mechanism that’s smooth, either. The Model Ci features specially designed “omni-wheels” which employ multiple rollers for a powerful drive its creators describe as a “glide,” letting you navigate proficiently whether you’re on undulating city streets, off-road terrain, or just maneuvering in the comfort of your own home.

“With its modern design, the Model Ci challenges today’s conventions with a product that, due to its futuristic appeal, eliminates the stigma and adverse psychological impact that affects people who use mobility devices,” Satoshi Sugie, CEO of Whill and a former Nissan designer, said in a statement. “The result is not just freedom of mobility, but freedom from the self-consciousness often associated with a wheelchair or scooter.”

Another impressive feature of the lightweight Model Ci, which tips the scales at just 115 pounds, is its ability to easily break into three modular components for easy packing in the back of a car. Last but not least is the fact that, unlike so many of the exciting products and innovations we cover at CES each year, there is no lengthy wait for the Whill Model Ci. It is available now for $4,000.

With that combination of pluses in its corner, it’s no wonder the Whill Model Ci has already scooped up a 2018 Best of CES Innovation Award.

Editors' Recommendations

Related Topics: ces2018, wheelchairs, Emerging Tech
Don't Miss

Ripple's XRP saw the strongest growth of any cryptocurrency in 2017