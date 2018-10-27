Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

These are the largest solar farms in the world

These are the largest solar farms on the face of the planet

Kelly Hodgkins
By
china solar energy 36931392 power for electric renewable from the sun farm
36931392 – solar power for electric renewable energy from the sun, solar farm jackstudio / 123RF Stock Photo

Photovoltaic solar energy is the fastest-growing energy source in the world. Currently China, India, and the US produce the majority of the global solar power, with the Middle East coming on strong. Growth is booming — especially in the deserts of Asia and the Middle East, where huge solar farms are in the process of being built and expanded. To give you a taste of just how rapidly the adoption of solar power is expanding, we’ve profiled five of the largest solar plants currently in operation. Enjoy!

Tengger Desert Solar Park

Largest solar farm in the world

worlds largest solar farms tengger desert park

Location: China
Site Area: 43 square kilometers
Output: 1,547 MW

Known as the “Great Wall” of solar power, the Tengger Desert Solar Park is the largest solar farm currently in existence. Located in China’s Tengger Desert, the solar field occupies only 3.25 percent of the arid land in the region.  That might not sound that big, but it’s actually more than 10 times larger than New York’s Central Park, and is capable of producing 1.5 Gigawatts of power, rivaling the power capacity of most nuclear power plants. With plenty of room to expand, we expect Tengger to be a top solar power producer for years to come.

Bhadla Solar Park

Largest solar farm in India

bhadla-solar-farm
Ecoppia

Location: India
Site Area: 40 square kilometers
Output: 1,365 MW

The Bhadla Solar Park currently produces 1,365 MW, but that is about to change. The facility is expanding rapidly, and has plans to produce an additional 880 megawatts by March of 2019. Once it reaches full capacity next year, Bhadla will claim the title as the largest solar facility in the world and will help India come closer to its goal of obtaining 17% of its energy from solar power.

Longyangxia Dam Solar Park

Renewable hybrid power with solar and hydroelectric

worlds largest solar farms longyangxia dam park

Location: Tibetan Plateau, China
Site Area: 27 square kilometers
Output: 850 MW

Longyangxia Dam Solar Park was completed in 2015 and is integrated with the facility’s 1,280MW Longyangxia hydroelectric dam. Together the two power sources complement each other. Solar power helps to conserve water usage by the dam, while the hydroelectric dam balances out the variable energy production from solar cells.

Villanueva Solar

Largest in North and South America

worlds largest solar farms villanueva

Location: Coahuila, Mexico
Site Area: 24 square kilometers
Output: 828 MW

The Villanueva solar power facility has been growing steadily with the commissioning of the 427 MW Villanueva 1 park and the 327 MW Villanueva 3 park in early 2018. Enel Green Power Mexico, which oversees the plants, continues to add capacity in small chunks, with a goal of reaching 1,700 GWh per year once the facility is fully operational. This facility is part of Mexico’s commitment to supply 35 percent of its electricity from clean sources by 2024.

Kamuthi Solar Power Station

Largest solar farm in the state of Tamil Nadu

worlds largest solar farms kamuthi power station

Location: Tamil Nadu, India
Site Area: 10 square kilometers
Output: 648 MW

As of the writing of this post, the Kamuthi Solar Power Station is the sixth largest solar farm in the world. Built in a mere eight months, the plant went online in September 2016. The 2.5 million solar panels at the facility produce enough power for 750,000 people. One cool fact: the facility is cleaned daily by a fleet of robots who are charged by the solar panels they service.

Solar Star Solar Farm

Largest solar farm in the US

worlds largest solar farms star park

Location: Rosamond, California
Site Area: 13 square kilometers (5.0 sq mi)
Output: 580 MW

One of the older plants on our list, construction began on the Solar Star power plant in 2013 and was completed in 2015. The facility includes 1.7 million solar panels that can supply electricity to power the equivalent of approximately 255,000 homes. Solar Star hails from California, which leads the US with almost 23GW in solar energy and accounts for nearly 17 percent of California’s electricity supply.

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park

Largest planned solar farm under construction

worlds largest solar farms mohammed bin rashid al maktoum park

Location: UAE
Site Area: 77 square kilometers
Output: 5,000 gigawatts planned by 2030

The 213MW Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park may pale in comparison to other facilities, but it has big plans for the future. The solar park has planned improvements that are expected to generate 1,000 MW by 2020 and an incredible 5,000 MW by 2030. Not only will it be the largest solar park in the world, but it also will have the world’s tallest solar energy tower. The 260-meter tower is part of phase four of development and will contribute 700MW to the plant’s total output.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best drone photos from around the world
electric vehicle wireless charging 120kw ev
Cars

Wirelessly charging an EV in 15 minutes sounds crazy, but it’s getting closer

Researchers at the Department of Energy want you to be able to wirelessly charge your electric vehicle in just 15 minutes. And they've recently passed a major milestone on the journey to that goal.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
best shipping container homes northern irelands first home 1
Smart Home

Think inside the box with these tricked-out shipping container homes

Believe it or not, but sustainability can be sexy. These 30 shipping container homes mesh recycled steel with a wealth of different materials, culminating in a set of spectacular homes that showcase modern design at its finest.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
watch nasa release 450000 gallons of water in just 1 minute test
Emerging Tech

Watch the moment NASA releases 450,000 gallons of water onto a launch pad

NASA's next-generation rocket will be one of the most powerful ever made and at launch will generate a colossal amount of heat and noise. Here's what it's going to do to control all that energy ...
Posted By Trevor Mogg
quench water solar powered purifier mmp12
Emerging Tech

These solar-powered water purifiers can produce 30,000 gallons of water per day

Problems with contaminated water? Quench Water & Solar's water purifiers can purify up to 30,000 gallons of fresh water per day and it's offering the technology to whoever wants it.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
myopro powered arm brace 2 setting table 6x4
Emerging Tech

Powered brace proves restoring arm functionality is no longer out of reach

The breakthrough MyoPro myoelectric powered arm brace promises to help restore functionality in the arms and hands of individuals with neuromuscular disease or injury. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
types of artificial intelligence ai explained 05
Emerging Tech

A.I. can do almost anything now, but here are 6 things machines still suck at

As A.I. becomes a more and more dominant part of our lives, it's clear that not there are still big blind spots when it comes to the tasks machines can perform. Here are six examples.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
the challenges of driverless shuttles in smart cities navya autonomous shuttle
Emerging Tech

Boxy shuttles, not cars, will be people’s first taste of autonomous vehicles

From smart cities to college campuses, several self-driving shuttle projects are in works. But these public transports of the future are facing challenges, such as vandalism and regulatory approval.
Posted By John R. Quain
episode 2 sony aibo robot dog dezeen 2364 col 1
DT Daily

DT Daily: Drone-snatching eagles, streamer Disguised Toast, and more

In the latest installment of DT Daily, we talk about the day's biggest headlines, modern drone regulations, and Sony's forthcoming robotic dog, Aibo. Streamer Disguised Toast also makes an appearance to talk Twitch.
Posted By Brandon Widder
volocopter singapore tests 2019 volocopter3
Emerging Tech

Singapore plans to open its skies to drone taxi test flights in 2019

Think that autonomous flying taxis are decades away? Think again! Volocopter is gearing up to run inner-city tests of its self-driving air taxis in Singapore in the second half of 2019.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
flycrotug micro drone
Emerging Tech

Uh-oh. Somebody taught drones how to team up so they can open doors

These diminutive Flycrotug microdrones are able to open doors or move objects 40 times their weight -- and all they need are a pair of adhesive, insect-inspired feet, and an onboard lasso.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
3D printed Halloween costumes
Emerging Tech

Need an outfit for Halloween? Check out these 3D-printed costumes

Cutting close to Halloween and missing that vital component to your costume? Maybe 3D-printed Halloween costumes are the way to go for you. Check out our list of favorites accessories.
Posted By Patrick Daniels
best drone photos sky pixel 2
Emerging Tech

The best drone photos from around the world

Most of today's drones come equipped with high-end cameras, which are quickly revolutionizing the world of aerial photography as we know it. Here are some of the best drone photos from around the world.
Posted By Parker Hall
Ford self-driving car in Washington, D.C.
Emerging Tech

Should A.I cars put passengers before pedestrians? Here’s what millions said

Should a self-driving cars value the life of its driver over that of pedestrians? The results of a large scale study show what 2.3 million people from all over the world think about it.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
coolest cooler asks backers more money 2016 04 14 01
Emerging Tech

Don’t get burned! How to back crowdfunding projects the smart way

In the world of crowdfunding, there’s no such thing as a sure thing. There's a million reasons why a project might fail. But with this handy guide, you'll be able to spot the signs of a sketchy project and decrease your chances of getting…
Posted By Drew Prindle