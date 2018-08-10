Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

These yeast colony patches are like living Geiger counters

Dyllan Furness
By

Most people don’t think twice about the radiation when they check in for a routine X-ray. But for radiologists and workers at nuclear power plants, the risk is persistent.

To save them from side effects, workers use protective clothing and patches, called dosimeters, that keep track of radiation exposure and warn the wearer if they have reached dangerous levels. The only problem is, these patches are worn for a month or two before being shipped off for analysis. It can take another week after that before the results come in.

A faster way to measure exposure may soon be on its way, thanks to a team of researchers from Purdue University who have designed a dosimeter that can measure radiation exposure in near real time. It’s simple, made out of little more than paper and yeast, and costs pennies on the dollar. A paper detailing the device was published recently in the journal Advanced Biosystems.

The patch works by enveloping a yeast colony (the same kind used to brew beer and make bread) within freezer paper, aluminum, and tape. After being worn for a day or so, wearers place a drop of water on the patch and scan it with a system that measures how much yeast remains by how well the patch conducts electricity. Radiation kills yeast so, the less yeast, the higher the wearer’s radiation exposure.

“We put the yeast inside an electrical device, a capacitor, and when activated with water the electrical characteristic of the device changes,” Babak Ziaie, an electrical and computer engineer at Purdue and co-author of the paper, told Digital Trends. “When radiation goes through some of the yeast, it damages the yeast, so we can electrically detect radiation by detecting the response of the yeast to radiation.”

The patch’s biggest advantage is in its near real-time readout, which can help both radiologists and responses to nuclear disasters, who are exposed to much higher levels of radiation and may not have the luxury to wait weeks for results.

The patch can detect radiation doses down to one milliard, according to the researchers, which puts it close to par with conventional dosimeters. The researchers hold a patent to the device but have not yet decided on how the move forward with it commercially. Either way, it will still take several years for the device to go through regulatory approval before it comes to market.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best drone photos from around the world
dr dabber switch drdabberswitch prd
Product Review

Dr. Dabber Switch vaporizer review

At $400, the Switch might be out of the price range of many cannabis users. But no other device we’ve tested so far has even come close in terms of efficient use of product – either flower or concentrates – and overall performance.
Posted By Ed Oswald
spider microbot spiderbot
Emerging Tech

Don’t bug out: Spider-like microbots will get under your skin … in a good way

Researchers have created multifunctional microbots using to a new fabrication process that lets them build millimeter-scale machines with micrometer-scale features. They demonstrated their breakthrough with a spider-like model.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
drone herds flock of birds
Emerging Tech

Caltech is training drones to ‘herd’ flocks of birds. Here’s why

Birds can cause problems issues for airplanes. To help, engineers at Caltech have developed an algorithm that allows a single drone to herd a whole flock of birds away from an airport’s airspace.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
google glass monthly update october
Emerging Tech

There’s a new use for the failed Google Glass: Helping kids with autism

Stanford University researchers may have found the perfect application for Google’s ill-fated Google Glass smart glasses: Helping kids with autism to deal better in social situations.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Graphene
Emerging Tech

Materials scientists have found a way to make graphene twice as tough

Graphene may be stronger than steel, but its extreme thinness also means it can tear. Researchers have found a way to make it more than twice as tough, using carbon nanotubes for reinforcement.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
bw space underwater drone
Emerging Tech

This underwater camera drone can auto-follow and film while you dive

Youcan Robot's BW-Space hails itself as the world's first underwater photography drone that can recognize images and intelligently follow a target, while broadcasting live 4K video.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
parker solar probe this saturday spaceprobeto
Emerging Tech

This Saturday, a NASA probe will set out to try and ‘touch’ the sun

On August 11, a NASA probe launch will set out to take measurement of the atmosphere of the Sun, hopefully uncovering crucial details about the origins of the solar winds generated there.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
trump space force gettyimages 1013898692
Emerging Tech

To infinity and beyond? Space Force may be a real thing by 2020

In a speech at the Pentagon on Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence laid out the Trump Administration's plans to establish a Space Force by the end of Trump's first term. Has a new space race just begun?
Posted By Ed Oswald
giant lego helicopter drone takes to the skies
Emerging Tech

Watch this giant ‘Lego’ helicopter drone take to the skies

Adam Woodworth loves to build flying machines. His latest effort is a "Lego" helicopter created mainly from polystyrene foam, and which comes with a tiny drone attached to help get it airborne.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
panasonics shoe deodorizer kit will waste the whiff panasonic
Emerging Tech

Smelly shoes? Panasonic’s deodorizer kit promises to waste the whiff

Panasonic claims its new shoe deodorizer machine will remove unwanted odors and leave your footwear smelling as fresh as the day you bought it. You will need to set aside at least five hours to get the job done, though.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
airbus zephyr solar aircraft record s
Emerging Tech

Airbus Zephyr solar aircraft breaks record for longest flight

A solar-powered Airbus aircraft has broken the record for the longest continuous flight. The Zephyr S stayed aloft for nearly 26 days, taking the aircraft a step closer to becoming a viable alternative to satellite technology.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
best drone photos sky pixel 2
Emerging Tech

The best drone photos from around the world

Most of today's drones come equipped with high-end cameras, which are quickly revolutionizing the world of aerial photography as we know it. Here are some of the best drone photos from around the world.
Posted By Parker Hall
stanford university measures speed of death cell
Emerging Tech

Here’s how Stanford scientists measured the speed of death

For the first time, scientists at Stanford University have been able to observe the speed at which death spreads across a cell once the self-destruct "trigger wave" has been initiated.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
navy weaponize slime gettyimages 678117738
Emerging Tech

U.S. Navy wants to ‘weaponize slime’ to stop enemy ships

Researchers at Utah State University have been awarded a U.S. Navy contract to create synthetic weaponized slime, which could be used to fire at enemy vessels to stop them in their tracks.
Posted By Luke Dormehl