Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Removing ‘zombie cells’ in the brain could help battle the effects of dementia

Luke Dormehl
By
zombie cell mouse model dementia senescentcells
Mayo Clinic

No, this isn’t a plot twist straight out of The Walking Dead: “Zombie cells” are a real thing, referring to cells which go into a type of suspended animation as your body gets older. Just like in any fictional zombie invasion, the longer you wait around, the more of these so-called senescent cells turn up. But here’s the good news: Stopping the accumulation of these cells could potentially help stave off or even reduce the effects of cognitive decline in the brain, including types of dementia.

“In previous studies, we and others have shown that senescent cells, which are irreversibly growth-arrest cells that acquire a distinctive pro-inflammatory phenotype, accumulate with age and at sites of pathology,” Darren Baker, a Mayo Clinic molecular biologist, who led the study, told Digital Trends. “In recent years, they have been shown to actively contribute to aging and a variety of age-related diseases. In this study, we tested whether senescent cell accumulation promoted neurodegeneration in mice.”

In their study, the researchers used a mouse model which imitated aspects of Alzheimer’s disease. This was achieved by using genetic engineering to create an altered version of the brain protein tau, which resulted in the mice losing the ability to recall new information. When the mice were given an enzyme to eliminate the buildup of senescent cells, these signs of dementia disappeared. This resulted in them regaining the ability to form memories, eliminated signs of inflammation, and more.

As exciting as this research is, however, it’s important to note that this is still early days. Science’s understanding of the exact relationship between senescent cells and human diseases is still sketchy. Baker also stressed that carrying the work over to human subjects is not in the cards for the near future.

“My laboratory is focused on the molecular understanding of senescence to aging and age-related diseases using mice as a model system,” he said. “We have shown the benefits in animals without adverse effects, but we have no idea if the same cells can be effectively or safely targeted in people.”

A paper describing the work was recently published in the journal Science.

Don't Miss

Tap Strap wearable keyboard gains support for VR applications
morocco wind farm blockchain soluna image 4
Emerging Tech

Giant wind farm in Morocco will help mine cryptocurrency, conserve energy

One of the windiest parts of Morocco is set to get a $2 billion wind farm power plant, which could help power eco-friendly cryptocurrency mining in a more environmentally friendly way.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
best 3D printers, how do 3d printers work
Emerging Tech

How do 3D printers work? Here’s a super-simple breakdown

How do 3D printers work, exactly? If you ever wondered how these magical machines create 3D objects in a matter of hours, then look no further than this dead-simple breakdown of the four most common printing technologies.
Posted By Drew Prindle
Riptide R1 Elite hands-on electric skateboard review riding turn
Emerging Tech

Sick of walking everywhere? Here are the best electric skateboards you can buy

Thanks for Kickstarter and Indiegogo, electric skateboards are carving a bigger niche than you might think. Whether you're into speed, mileage, or something a bit more stylish, here are the best electric skateboards on the market.
Posted By Drew Prindle
robot jerks make us more productive in the workplace
Emerging Tech

Robots are going to steal 75 million jobs by 2025 — but there’s no need to panic

According to the World Economic Forum, robots and A.I. will take 75 million jobs from hardworking humans by 2025. That's the bad news. The good news is that they will create far more jobs than that.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Best Cyber Monday Deals
Deals

Cyber Monday 2018: When it takes place and where to find the best deals

Cyber Monday is still a ways off, but it's never too early to start planning ahead. With so many different deals to choose from during one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, going in with a little know-how makes all the…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
ai generates new games after classics screen shot 2018 09 19 at 21 06 08
Emerging Tech

An A.I. is designing retro video games — and they’re surprisingly good

Researchers from Georgia Tech have demonstrated how artificial intelligence can be used to create brand-new video games after being shown hours of classic 8-bit gaming action for inspiration.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
amazon go chicago san francisco
Smart Home

Amazon might open 3,000 cashier-free Amazon Go stores by 2021

According to new reporting by Bloomburg, anonymous sources within Amazon say that CEO Jeff Bezos is considering opening up to 3,000 of the company's cashier-less, experimental Amazon Go stores by 2021.
Posted By Clayton Moore
mit motion sculpture lebronmit
Emerging Tech

Wormlike motion sculptures show how athletes move in 3D

Researchers at MIT have developed a system that offers athletes a unique way to visualize their bodies in motion. An algorithm scans 2D videos of a person in motion, and generates data points that can be 3D-printed into "motion sculptures."
Posted By Dyllan Furness
harvard exosuit 2018 customize to each user multi joint personalized breaks new ground op 4
Emerging Tech

Harvard’s soft robotic exosuit adapts itself to the needs of every wearer

Harvard engineers have developed a new multi-joint, textile-based soft robotic exosuit, designed to help soldiers, firefighters, and other rescue workers. Here's what makes it so exciting.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Kitty Hawk's flying protoype
Emerging Tech

These flying cars want to take your commute to new heights

The future is closer than you'd think: Companies around the world are working on flying car models, with many successful tests! Here are all the flying cars and taxis currently in development, and how they work!
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
TAP System TAP Strap Wearable Keyboard
Computing

Tap Strap wearable keyboard gains support for VR applications

TAP System's wearable keyboard gains support for virtual reality, now compatible with Windows Mixed Reality, Oculus Rift, and HTV headsets. Type and tap for up to eight hours in VR without needing to look at a physical keyboard.
Posted By Michael Archambault
robot jellyfish patrol coral reefs jellyfishrobot
Emerging Tech

Robot jellyfish could be used to patrol fragile coral reefs

Could schools of robotic jellyfish soon be patrolling the world’s oceans, monitoring fragile environments such as coral reefs? A team of United States researchers certainly thinks so.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
robot skins inanimate objects yale skin
Emerging Tech

Versatile robotic skin gives stuffed horse, other inanimate objects some giddyup

Researchers at Yale University have developed a new sensor-packed robot skin that can be wrapped around inanimate objects, such as toys, to transform them into functioning robots.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
jackrabbot 2 robot stanford 3774 1
Emerging Tech

JackRabbot 2 is Stanford’s friendly new campus-roaming social robot

JackRabbot 2 is a robot developed by researchers at Stanford University -- designed to navigate around the campus, while carrying out friendly interactions with the humans around it.
Posted By Luke Dormehl