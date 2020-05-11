  1. Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Shanghai Disney reopens, iPhone 12 rumors, and more

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler discusses the top-trending stories in tech, including Shanghai Disney and Comic-Con coronavirus updates, iPhone 12 rumors, the end of “Reply All” nightmares, a review of the Nordic Track RW Rower, and more.

Jason Martin

We then speak with Jason Martin, principal engineer in the Security Solutions Lab and manager of the Secure Intelligence Team at Intel Labs, about working to build A.I. that can create a better brain tumor detection algorithm.

We then take a closer look at the iPad Pro plus Magic Keyboard from Apple, and whether or not they can really replace a MacBook Air.

We then go to DT’s Drew Prindle, who catches us up on the best crowdfunding tech products out there with the Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet segment. This week’s finds include the Lunark Moon Base module, the TelScope Oral Health System, and the Creality CR-6 3D consumer printer.

