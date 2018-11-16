Digital Trends
DT Daily: Global internet, quantum computing prove the future is now

On today’s show, we discussed Space X’s latest project, Starlink, which aims to deliver internet around the world with our very own emerging technologies editor Drew Prindle, as well as Levitate Technologies’ latest flame-resistant exoskeleton. We also sat down with Digital Trends’ home editor Kim Wetzel to talk about the new Facebook Portal. Murray Thom from D-Wave Systems Inc. joined us to talk quantum computing.

While Elon Musk is good at promising things and not necessarily delivering on them, his plan to deliver broadband internet to the entire world may be one of his many ambitious plans that actually comes to fruition.

The FCC previously approved Musk’s SpaceX to launch up to 4425 satellites into orbit around earth, but a new plan was just recently approved that would allow for an additional 7500 satellites. With the plan only giving the aerospace manufacturer 9 years to get nearly 12,000 satellites into the air, it may not be long before you can access internet wherever you go.

And if you needed further proof that the future is now, Levitate Technologies is set to release a flame-resistant version of their Airframe exoskeleton in early 2019. The original design helped improve the musculoskeletal health of trade workers, and the flame-resistant version will now be accessible for welders and other workers dealing with extreme temperatures.

We also sat down with Kim Wetzel to take a look at the Facebook Portal Plus, a 15.6-inch device that doesn’t actually have the Facebook app installed on it. While the massive tablet comes with a built-in speaker, and Alexa compatibility, it’s a bit like a jacked-up Echo Show with less functionality. And with a $350 price tag, it seems unlikely it will take off. However, the time to try one out would be very soon, as the device and it’s various iterations are set to go on sale on Black Friday.

Finally, we were joined by Murray Thom from D-Wave Systems Inc., a company focused on making quantum computing practical and accessible through their proprietary systems.

DT Daily airs Monday through Friday at 9 a.m. PT

