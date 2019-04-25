Share

On the latest episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler and producer Adrien Warner discuss today’s hottest tech topics, including Amazon Alexa reviewers’ knowledge about where we live, Tesla’s brutal first quarter, Verizon’s addition of 20 cities to its 5G road map, a Sony 8K TV review, Mortal Kombat 11, and more.

Nibler is then joined by Sarah Lucas, head of operations for Mosa Meat, to talk about the future of food science and how cells from high-quality livestock are being used to grow the world’s first cultured hamburger.

Later in the show, Dr. Jason Wersland, founder of Theragun, sits down with Nibler to talk about the benefits of percussive therapy and how it can alleviate chronic pain.

Finally, as part of his Troubleshooting Earth Series, DT Senior Editor Matt Smith drops by to talk about the construction of massive data centers for cloud gaming, and how they could affect the environment in areas where renewable energy is not available.