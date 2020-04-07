On Tuesday’s episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Niber discusses the top trending stories in tech, including more updates on the coronavirus front, autonomous vehicles delivering tests, WhatsApp cracks down on misinformation, Dragon returns to earth, the NordicTrack Fusion CST, and more.

Ramon Pastor

Nibler speaks with Ramon Pastor, interim president of 3D printing & digital manufacturing at HP Inc., about how 3D printing has moved beyond just prototypes and has printed over 18 million parts for HP in 2019.

John Velasco takes a look at some new smart home devices, including Amazon’s tiniest indoor security camera, Talo’s smart toothbrush, and a way to mute your smart speakers.

