  1. Mobile

WhatsApp finally enables its long-awaited multidevice feature for certain users

Sahas Mehra
By

After Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg confirmed that WhatsApp would be receiving multidevice support this year, WhatsApp has finally unveiled the feature, though with certain limitations.

The new multidevice feature has been rolled out to all users on iOS and Android who are using the WhatsApp business app or WhatsApp Beta for Android with either version 2.21.23.10 or 2.21.23.

The multidevice feature allows WhatsApp to be used on up to four linked devices without connecting via a smartphone. Once the devices have been linked, messages can be sent using the WhatsApp desktop app or the web-based service app. After linking, the desktop app will be able to securely download the messages from your WhatsApp account, and personal calls and messages will be encrypted across all devices.

WhatsApp chat transfer with Lightning to USB-C cable. Credits: Whatsapp.
WhatsApp has enabled the multidevice feature. WhatsApp

However, there are certain set limitations. The first is that users are not permitted to call or message from the desktop, portal, or web to other users who have an outdated version of WhatsApp. Secondly, users can have only one phone connected to their WhatsApp number at any given point. Thirdly, if users do not use their phones for 14 or more days, then the linked devices are automatically disconnected.  Lastly, this feature is not yet available on Android tablets or iPads at the moment, though we expect that to change soon.

The multidevice feature can be enabled from the WhatsApp settings by iPhone users. Just visit the Settings tab, then choose Linked Devices > Multidevice Beta > Join Beta.  Meanwhile, Android smartphone users can tap the three-dotted menu button from the toolbar, then choose Linked Devices >Multidevice Beta > Join Beta. Both sets of users need to scan the QR code available on their secondary devices to link it with the WhatsApp account.

The company also says users can leave the beta at any point if they prefer to wait for the final, stable release. To leave the multidevice Beta, you simply need to go back to the Linked Devices section in WhatsApp settings, then tap Multidevice Beta > Leave Beta.

Editors' Recommendations

Typing into the void: The joy of one-sided conversations with K-pop idols

Message alerts from Bubble on an iPhone 13 Pro.

Should you buy a Fitbit on Black Friday 2021?

Move reminder on a Fitbit Charge 5.

Should you buy an AirTag on Black Friday 2021?

Apple Air tag close up

The best soundbars for 2021

best soundbars feature arc

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

Should You Buy an iPad Pro on Black Friday 2021?

iPad Pro on a desk with other Apple devices and accessories.

Should You Buy an iPad Air on Black Friday 2021?

iPad air sitting on table.

Should you buy Bose QC 45 headphones on Black Friday 2021?

bose announces quiet comfort 45 headphones qc45 case

Should you buy a Nintendo Switch on Black Friday 2021?

Nintendo Switch OLED.

Should you buy a PS4 on Black Friday?

A PS4 Pro sitting on a table with a controller.

Should you buy an Xbox One on Black Friday 2021?

xbox one s x deals ebay brandsmart spring sale all digital edition review 4 768x479 c

Which Roku TV should you buy on Black Friday 2021?

TCL 6-Series 65R617 Roku TV

Should you buy an Amazon Echo on Black Friday 2021?

Amazon Echo Studio Alexa Smart Speaker on a table.