Best iPhone 12 Deals for January 2021: iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

The iPhone 12 family has only recently hit the market, but it’s never too early to start looking for smartphone deals on new flagships like these — and with four models to choose from, you’ve got more options than ever when it comes to finding the right iPhone for your needs. Whether you’re after iPhone 12 deals, iPhone 12 Pro deals, or discounts on the pocket-sized iPhone Mini, we’ve got them all right here in one place. These iPhone deals can save you enough that you might want to consider checking out some discounted Apple Watches as well.

Today’s Best iPhone 12 Deals

WITH TRADE-IN
Expires soon

Apple iPhone 12 Mini (Verizon)

Up to $550 off
With its nearly bezel-less 5.4-inch display, the new iPhone 12 Mini is the perfect pocket-sized companion for those who are tired of the big phone trend.
Buy at Verizon
WITH TRADE-IN
Expires soon

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (Verizon)

Up to $550 off
Current or new Verizon customers can score Apple's biggest, baddest new phone, the iPhone 12 Pro Max, for a nice discount by either trading in a device or buying two and getting the second one free.
Buy at Verizon
WITH UNLIMITED PLAN
Expires soon

Apple iPhone 12 (AT&T)

For $3.33 per month with trade-in
AT&T has a great offer going right now on the new iPhone 12, letting you score one for barely any money at all, as long as you have a device to trade in.
Buy at AT&T
WITH UNLIMITED PLAN
Expires soon

Apple iPhone 12 Pro (AT&T)

Up to $700 back with trade-in
The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro strikes a nice balance in size, price, and performance between the standard iPhone 12 and more pricey (and larger) iPhone 12 Pro Max.
Buy at AT&T
Expires soon

Apple iPhone 12 (Xfinity)

Up to $250 back
New customers who switch to Xfinity and port-in their number can take $250 off the new iPhone 12, while existing customers can get a $250 gift card with their pre-order.
Buy Now
WITH UNLIMITED PLAN
Expires soon

Apple iPhone 12 Mini (AT&T)

Up to $700 back with trade-in
It's official: Small phones are back. The iPhone 12 Mini follows the iPhone SE as a return to more pocket-friendly devices, and this pre-order offer from AT&T lets you score one for as little as $0.
Buy at AT&T
Expires soon

Apple iPhone 12 and 12 Mini

Up to $250 back with trade-in
Apple's stunning new iPhone 12 and pocket-friendly iPhone 12 Mini are available for order, and if you have a device to trade, then you can get one of these new iOS flagships at a discount.
Buy at Apple
WITH TRADE-IN
Expires soon

Apple iPhone 12 Pro (Verizon)

Up to $440 back with trade-in and new line
It's hip to be square (again): The new iPhone 12 Pro brings some classic style back to Apple's sleek flagships, and Verizon has some nice rebate offers for both new and existing customers.
Buy at Verizon
WITH NEW OR UPGRADED LINE
Expires soon

Apple iPhone 12 (AT&T/Verizon, All Models)

Up to $900 back with trade-in
If you're an AT&T or Verizon customer, you can score up to $900 back in bill credits towards any iPhone 12 model when you trade in an old device and add or upgrade a line.
Buy at Walmart
WITH UNLIMITED PLAN
Expires soon

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (AT&T)

Up to $700 back with trade-in
If you want Apple's latest flagship and love big phones, then the iPhone 12 Pro Max is the one for you with its stunning 6.7-inch Super Retina touch display.
Buy at AT&T
WITH TRADE-IN
Expires soon

Apple iPhone 12 (Verizon)

Up to $550 back with trade-in
Verizon customers can get a very nice bill credit rebate on the new iPhone 12, but if you switch and bring a trade-in, you can save even more.
Buy at Verizon

iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 12 Mini vs. iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Apple changed up the game a bit with this year’s flagship releases, rolling out a total of four new devices: The iPhone 12, the pocket-sized iPhone Mini, the premium iPhone 12 Pro, and the beefy iPhone Pro Max. This release strategy marks the first time that Apple fans have four new iPhones to choose from and likely comes in response to users clamoring for cheaper and smaller phones in a market where flagships regularly launch with $1,000-plus price tags. All four devices run on Apple’s new A14 Bionic chip, the primary differences between each model being available storage, RAM, and camera modules.

The iPhone 12 is the standard flagship of the family and heir to the iPhone 11 and iPhone 8. It retails for $799 (although you can get it for much cheaper if you take advantage of ongoing iPhone 12 deals like those above) and offers excellent all-around hardware performance, a very nice dual-lens camera, 5G connectivity, and a great battery life. It sports a 6.1-inch OLED touch display, putting it in the “just right” size category. Owing to its well-rounded design and attractive price point, the iPhone 12 is the one we recommend for most people.

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are Apple’s more premium flagship offerings, succeeding the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone XS models. The iPhone 12 Pro is the same size as the iPhone 12 with its 6.1-inch touchscreen, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max is the biggest of the lot, packing a whopping 6.7-inch display for those who like to live large. Prices for the iPhone 12 Pro start at $999. The up-sized iPhone 12 Pro Max will set you back at least $1,099 — but these devices, being the most expensive, also offer the biggest savings potential when shopping for iPhone 12 deals.

The iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max boast a few notable upgrades over the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini, namely increased storage options (up to 512GB), a boosted 6GB of RAM instead of 4GB, and an enhanced triple-lens camera module. Choosing between the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will boil down to whether or not you feel those hardware and camera improvements are worth the $200-plus premium you’ll pay over the standard iPhone 12.

In an age where virtually every new smartphone has a screen larger than six inches, many users have been waxing nostalgic for the smaller devices of years gone by. Apple heeded this call with the 4.7-inch iPhone SE earlier this year and answered it yet again with the iPhone 12 Mini. This one features a 5.4-inch edge-to-edge OLED display, and since it lacks those “forehead and chin” bezels, it’s about the same overall size as the iPhone SE despite having a bigger screen. If you’re trying to decide between the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini, your choice can be determined simply by which size you prefer — under the hood, they’re virtually the same phone, although the Mini is a bit cheaper with an MSRP of $699.

