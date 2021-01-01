Best iPhone 12 Deals for January 2021: iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

The iPhone 12 family has only recently hit the market, but it’s never too early to start looking for smartphone deals on new flagships like these — and with four models to choose from, you’ve got more options than ever when it comes to finding the right iPhone for your needs. Whether you’re after iPhone 12 deals, iPhone 12 Pro deals, or discounts on the pocket-sized iPhone Mini, we’ve got them all right here in one place. These iPhone deals can save you enough that you might want to consider checking out some discounted Apple Watches as well.

iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 12 Mini vs. iPhone 12 Pro

Apple changed up the game a bit with this year’s flagship releases, rolling out a total of four new devices: The iPhone 12, the pocket-sized iPhone Mini, the premium iPhone 12 Pro, and the beefy iPhone Pro Max. This release strategy marks the first time that Apple fans have four new iPhones to choose from and likely comes in response to users clamoring for cheaper and smaller phones in a market where flagships regularly launch with $1,000-plus price tags. All four devices run on Apple’s new A14 Bionic chip, the primary differences between each model being available storage, RAM, and camera modules.

The iPhone 12 is the standard flagship of the family and heir to the iPhone 11 and iPhone 8. It retails for $799 (although you can get it for much cheaper if you take advantage of ongoing iPhone 12 deals like those above) and offers excellent all-around hardware performance, a very nice dual-lens camera, 5G connectivity, and a great battery life. It sports a 6.1-inch OLED touch display, putting it in the “just right” size category. Owing to its well-rounded design and attractive price point, the iPhone 12 is the one we recommend for most people.

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are Apple’s more premium flagship offerings, succeeding the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone XS models. The iPhone 12 Pro is the same size as the iPhone 12 with its 6.1-inch touchscreen, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max is the biggest of the lot, packing a whopping 6.7-inch display for those who like to live large. Prices for the iPhone 12 Pro start at $999. The up-sized iPhone 12 Pro Max will set you back at least $1,099 — but these devices, being the most expensive, also offer the biggest savings potential when shopping for iPhone 12 deals.

The iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max boast a few notable upgrades over the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini, namely increased storage options (up to 512GB), a boosted 6GB of RAM instead of 4GB, and an enhanced triple-lens camera module. Choosing between the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will boil down to whether or not you feel those hardware and camera improvements are worth the $200-plus premium you’ll pay over the standard iPhone 12.

In an age where virtually every new smartphone has a screen larger than six inches, many users have been waxing nostalgic for the smaller devices of years gone by. Apple heeded this call with the 4.7-inch iPhone SE earlier this year and answered it yet again with the iPhone 12 Mini. This one features a 5.4-inch edge-to-edge OLED display, and since it lacks those “forehead and chin” bezels, it’s about the same overall size as the iPhone SE despite having a bigger screen. If you’re trying to decide between the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini, your choice can be determined simply by which size you prefer — under the hood, they’re virtually the same phone, although the Mini is a bit cheaper with an MSRP of $699.

