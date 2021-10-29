  1. Mobile

You can soon react to WhatsApp messages with emojis, but it’s broken right now

By

Amid the backdrop of Facebook renaming itself Meta, WhatsApp added a new way for users to get away with not indulging in small talk. As part of the company’s vision to unify the experience in all its apps, Facebook-owned WhatsApp might now allow users to respond to messages with emojis, just like on Instagram and Facebook Messenger. The only barrier, however, is that the feature is not fully functional yet.

After being spotted in August by WABetaInfo, emoji reactions are now rolling out to certain WhatsApp users. The feature is now available starting with WhatsApp’s 2.21.22.17 beta update and is apparently limited to the app’s Android version at the moment.

Just like on the other Facebook — err, Meta — apps, you can long press on a certain message bubble to choose from the six designated emojis and share reactions such as approval, love, humor, amazement, sadness, and gratitude. However, it is worth noting while you can select an emoji, the registered reaction is not visible to the person you’re sending it to at the moment. In short, the feature is only either partially implemented or broken.

I am running the latest version of the WhatsApp Beta on my phone and tried to test this feature with my colleague, Prakhar. As you can see from the screenshots below, while I can choose from one of the six emojis, the reactions are not visible to him.

whatsapp emoji reactions

So, we can either expect the company to fix this unfinished feature in the coming updates or remove it until a finalized version is rolled out.

If you would still like to try reacting to WhatsApp messages with emojis, you can sign up for WhatsApp beta on the Google Play Store, wait a few minutes for a new version to become available, and then update the app.

Editors' Recommendations

The 95 best movies on HBO Max right now

The cast of Final Destination.

LG TVs can automatically kill the soap opera effect for Prime Video content

TV showing filmmaker mode logo.

Facebook is now called Meta, except not really. Let us explain

Zuckerberg Meta

Best Windows apps for 2021

dell xps 13 2018 review version 1541544414 screen hero2

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

Best PS Plus deals for November 2021

Best PS Plus deals

Best PS5 game deals for November 2021

Ratchet fires a huge weapon in Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart.

Best PlayStation deals for November 2021

playstation 5 controller and ps5

NASA eyes weather for SpaceX’s Crew-3 launch. Here’s how it’s looking

The Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule on the launchpad ahead of the Crew-3 mission.

Amazon is having a FLASH SALE on Microsoft Office today

Office 365 Apps on an orange background.

Best Black Friday Monitor Deals 2021: What to buy today

hp omen 25i gaming monitor starts at 349 2

Best tools to stress test your CPU

liquid cool your CPU

Can Google’s Pixel 6 Pro camera beat the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra? I found out

Galaxy S21 Ultra and Pixel 6 Pro