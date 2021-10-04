Well here’s one way to start a Monday off on the wrong foot: Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram are all down. Yes, completely down. Heading over to Downdetector for an “is it just me?” check, reports of outages are off the charts; though the number unreturned messages from your friends were probably a good indicator.

The issue seems to be hitting the websites, apps, and related services of everything in the Facebook network. For some, apps and websites won’t load at all. Others still get an interface, but have messages fail to send and photos fail to load. Polling the Digital Trends staff and looking at an aggregation of reports, the outage is spanning across countries and global regions.

We haven’t yet seen official communication from Facebook on the outage, or know how long we could be waiting for the services to come back online.

This is a developing story

Editors' Recommendations