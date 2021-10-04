  1. Mobile

Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram are down: All apps and websites impacted

By

Well here’s one way to start a Monday off on the wrong foot: Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram are all down. Yes, completely down. Heading over to Downdetector for an “is it just me?” check, reports of outages are off the charts; though the number unreturned messages from your friends were probably a good indicator.

The issue seems to be hitting the websites, apps, and related services of everything in the Facebook network. For some, apps and websites won’t load at all. Others still get an interface, but have messages fail to send and photos fail to load. Polling the Digital Trends staff and looking at an aggregation of reports, the outage is spanning across countries and global regions.

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp status

We haven’t yet seen official communication from Facebook on the outage, or know how long we could be waiting for the services to come back online.

This is a developing story

Editors' Recommendations

Best cheap GPU deals for October 2021

razer core v2 x ext gpu openl

AMD’s powerful Threadripper 5000 chips may have been delayed again

AMD Threadripper processor in a motherboard.

Beats Studio Buds just got their first price cut in Amazon sale

The Beats Studio Buds in their charging case.

12 characters we want to see in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Jimmy Neutron with a remote.

The best free antivirus platforms for Mac in 2021

Apple MacBook-review-kybrd1

Best Buy is Having a FLASH SALE on 70-inch 4K TVs Today — Hurry!

Vizio 70-inch TV on White Background

The best browser for Mac in 2021

Macbook Air (2018) Review

Best VPN deals and sales for October 2021

best vpn for small business man holding phone app creation internet protocols protection network

New World prevents players from making characters to fight server woes

new world blocking character creation mmo

The Apple Watch Series 7 finally has official pre-order and release dates

Apple Watch Series 7 sleep data.

The 100 best Android apps (October 2021)

best Android apps

The best SNES emulators for 2021

Super Mario World on SNES.

Tales of Arise: All Artifact locations and effects

A character travels across a field in Tales of Arise.