Greg Nibler and Riley Winn are on-location in Maui, Hawaii, at the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit, where they take a look at all the hottest developments in the world of 5G. As the world heads toward the freedom, speed, and connectivity that a true 5G network will bring, Qualcomm is on the leading edge of innovation that will enable users all over the world to experience the reality of a true Internet of Things.

Nibler and Winn have compiled the best highlights from the first day of the summit and have boiled down the biggest news from the day with their Top 5 takeaways.

No. 1: The new chips

We get a first look at the new 765, 765G, and 865 Qualcomm chips. 5G technology won’t simply be in the latest phones from Xiaomi, Nokia, Motorola, and Oppo, but in the devices in our homes, cars, and more, and these new chips boast the processing power and speed it will take to live in a truly connected world.

No. 2: Global 5G partnerships

In order to have this connectivity, there has to be access. Qualcomm has teamed up with more than 325 partners in 109 counties in an effort to support 2.8 billion 5G connections by 2025.

No. 3: A boost in A.I. development

In addition to the expanded connectivity, 5G will enable an explosion of artificial intelligence capabilities. Because of the speed of communication and the number of devices that will be connected to the 5G network, A.I. will be able to process vast amounts of data incredibly quickly, creating a true Internet of Things.

No. 4: New sensors, better security

Qualcomm is also introducing the 3D Sonic Max sensor for fingerprint I.D. It’s 17% bigger, and allows for simultaneous two-finger reading, making devices that are more secure.

No. 5: That’s entertainment

Entertainment will also undergo a massive shift thanks to the connectivity of 5G. Musician Steve Aoki was on hand to discuss how augmented reality, virtual reality, and mixed reality will all be part of his upcoming performances.

Join us tomorrow for more coverage on Day 2 of the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit, as we continue our coverage of all the innovations and announcements highlighting the future of 5G.

Editors' Recommendations