Digital Trends
Drone Reviews

AirSelfie 2 review

Airselfie 2 may as well be a GoPro stapled to a drunk hummingbird

1 of 8
AirSelfie 2 Review
AirSelfie 2 Review
AirSelfie 2 Review
AirSelfie 2 Review
AirSelfie 2 Review
AirSelfie 2 Review
AirSelfie 2 Review
AirSelfie 2 Review
Airselfie’s awesome design is largely overshadowed by its finnicky, frustrating controls
Airselfie’s awesome design is largely overshadowed by its finnicky, frustrating controls
Airselfie’s awesome design is largely overshadowed by its finnicky, frustrating controls

Highs

  • Sturdy design
  • Good image quality

Lows

  • Extremely difficult to fly
  • Abysmal app
  • No autonomous flight
  • Overpriced

DT Editors' Rating

5.0
Scores Explained
Ed Oswald
By

When it comes to selfies, there are generally two ways to get that perfect shot. You can either use the outstretched arm method, or you can enlist the help of a selfie stick. However, thanks to miracles of modern technology, we now have a third option for snapping pictures of ourselves: selfie drones.

In the past few years, a handful of companies have released flying cameras that allow you to snap selfies from the sky — and Airselfie 2 is the latest addition to this burgeoning category.

Now before we dive into this review, it’s worth mentioning that the AirSelfie 2 is not quite a drone. Since it has no autonomous features, it’s technically just a remote-control quadcopter with a camera on it. Company representatives were quick to correct us when we referred to the device as a drone when we first saw it at CES earlier this year.

Regardless of what you call it, it’s still a flying camera. But does it work? And more importantly, is it worth spending $200 on? We took one for a spin to find out.

Nuts and bolts

The AIrSelfie 2 is well executed from a construction standpoint. The casing is made from aeronautical grade aluminum, and while extremely light, it certainly feels sturdy and able to take some hard landings (which, as you’ll see, is a very necessary ability). Four turbofan propellers power the AirSelfie 2, and you should be able to fly it with a range of about 65 feet of your location according to the specs. We kept it much closer, for reasons we’ll discuss later.

AirSelfie 2 Review

There are two purchase options, one with just the AirSelfie 2 itself for $200, and another package that includes a charging case for an additional $50. Given the drone’s five minute maximum flight time, we highly recommend spending the extra $50 so you don’t need to plug it into an outlet after every use.

A Horrible App Experience

To get flying, you’ll need to power the AirSelfie 2 on and connect to its built-in 2.4GHz Wi-Fi hotspot via the AirSelfie app. Despite how simple this sounds, it’s precisely where our problems began. Our app didn’t work, but it’s because of a confusing app store experience: there’s actually two versions of the AirSelfie app.

The process of even getting the thing to work through the app was about as bad as it gets.

Save yourself the frustration and search for AirSelfie2. Use the app that appears there rather than the original AirSelfie app. Much to our chagrin, there’s no mention of the two different apps in any of AirSelfie’s documentation, and we wasted a good deal of time with the old app before we realized what was going on.

Unfortunately, the AirSelfie 2 app itself is not much better than the original. The UI is dated, and features a design that feels like it was resurrected from 2010. It’s so bad that it’s actually confusing and counterintuitive — especially if you’ve become accustomed to modern app design.

AirSelfie 2 Review

To make matters worse, AirSeflie’s app also doesn’t work with the iPhone XS Max on iOS 12. Portions of the app are completely unresponsive to taps. We had to pull out an old iPhone 7 to use the AirSelfie 2, and even after that, UI still didn’t always respond properly.

Testing it from other devices was hit and miss, and was about as bad of an app experience as we’ve had among drones. At times, the app would just suddenly lock up (such as when allowing access to your photo gallery within the app’s gallery — forcing you to manually close and restart everything before you could proceed.

AirSelfie 2 Compared To
parrot anafi drone
Parrot Anafi
dji mavic 2 pro drone press
DJI Mavic 2 Pro
dji mavic air press
DJI Mavic Air
dji spark press
DJI Spark
yuneec breeze product
Yuneec Breeze
halo drone pro prd
Halo Drone Pro
DJI Phantom 2
DJI Inspire 2
hover camera passport press
Hover Camera Passport
propel star wars battle drones prd
Propel Star Wars Battle Drones
parrot bebop 2 fpv product alt
Parrot Bebop 2 FPV
3dr solo drone
3DR Solo Drone
ehang ghostdrone 2 0 product
eHang Ghostdrone 2.0
yuneec typhoon h drone product image 0001
Yuneec Typhoon H drone
yuneec typhoon q500 4k feat
Yuneec Typhoon Q500 4K
dji phantom 2 press image
dji Phantom 2 Vision+

All in all it really feels as if this app is just not anywhere close to being ready for prime time. In a second-generation device, these things simply shouldn’t be a problem.

And I’m not the only one with app issues: reviews on the App Store say the same thing: they’re not much better on Google Play. AirSelfie, what is going on here?

 There’s a Learning Curve, Even in ‘Easy’ Mode

Once you’ve made your way through the app store gauntlet and are ready to fly, the AirSelfie 2 has three different modes that correspond to different skill levels. Easy mode gives you basic controls (up and down, backwards and forwards, left or right), while Medium gives you the ability to steer by tilting your phone. Finally, Expert mode gives you joystick-like control of the AirSelfie 2, which don’t recommend for anyone but experienced drone pilots.

After we slogged through the above setup issues, we were hopeful for some better luck with flying the damn thing. Getting the AirSelfie 2 to fly involves placing the device in your hand, tapping the launch button to start the propellers, and gently tossing it up upwards into the air (called “TossFly”). This takes a bit of practice, and you need to keep your hand level.

As of now, the AirSelfie 2 simply isn’t ready for prime time.

Flying inside was a challenge. The ceiling in our test area was pretty low, and apparently the AirSelfie 2 requires a bit more than 8 feet of clearance for TossFly to work. High ceilings? You’re cool. Just be prepared to bounce the drone off the ceiling otherwise.

After a few tries, we finally managed to get airborne wouldn’t hitting the ceiling. Flying is a bit of a challenge, as you need to manually control the drone at almost all times in order to avoid a crash. Due to the AirSelfie’s lack of environmental sensors (there’s only one on the bottom of the device to detect the ground and your hand), it’s totally on you to make sure the device stays in the air and doesn’t drift into anything.

All things considered, the AirSelfie 2 is a bit of a chore to fly. After our piloting and app problems, we were pretty nervous to take it outside. If you’re brave enough to fly in an unconfined space, we recommend keeping it low to the ground and in calm winds. We took it for a spin on a day with 5-10 mile per hour winds, and we were worried about losing control the entire time.

We honestly didn’t try the medium and expert settings because we didn’t feel confident enough to do so.

The AirSelfie 2’s Picture Quality is a (Somewhat) Bright Spot

Despite the fact that however we are happy to report that the picture quality of the AirSelfie 2 is one of its currently few saving graces. Pictures come out quite clear, and videos not too bad either.

We’d equate the picture quality to that of a mid-level smartphone. AirSelfie says the camera itself is 12 megapixels, with 1080p at 30fps picture quality, however our results as you can see in the image were definitely not as sharp or clear, and colors seemed washed out. It was a cloudy day when the picture was taken, but we would have liked to see slightly better picture quality at this price point.

Our Take

The AirSelfie 2 feels like a product that could be so much more had some attention to detail been taken, and the app itself not released without a lot more beta testing across a variety of devices. Something went horribly wrong here in app development, and at this price that’s unacceptable.

Is there a better alternative?

At $200-$250, the AirSelfie 2 really needs to offer some type of autonomous behavior (not to mention an app that works) in order to edge out the competition. Unfortunately it doesn’t have those things, so there are a few alternatives on the market that you should most definitely consider. The DJI Spark, for example, now sells for $399 just about everywhere, and for twice the price, you’ll get much, much more. But you don’t even need to spend that: ZeroTech offers a similar drone for $150, which also includes target tracking and image stabilization — two significant features the AirSeflie 2 simply does not have.

How long will it last?

Despite its app issues, we have no questions on the manufacturing quality. The AirSelfie 2 is made of aluminum — not plastic like most cheaper drones. We think you’ll likely get plenty of use out of this bird before any potential mechanical problems. Software? That’s another story. We don’t expect to see software support for this product continue for more than a couple years at most.

Should you buy it?

While we’re big fans of the construction, design, and pocketable size of the AirSelfie 2 – as well as the quality of the images/videos it produces – there are just too many issues here to recommend this drone. A well-functioning app is an absolute necessity in drones with no autonomous capabilities, and the AirSelfie 2 does not have this. Again, two generations in, why is this a problem?

There’s one sliver of good news: most of the AirSelfie 2’s problems are software related. This means that fixing the AirSelfie 2 may be simple enough as focusing completely on app development and pushing out software that actually works, and doesn’t look like it was made for the iPhone 3G.

At that point we’ll be happy to revisit this review and hopefully be able to recommend what could be a promising product. However, as of now, the AirSelfie 2 simply isn’t ready for prime time.

HTC U12 Life review
Product Review

The HTC U12 Life is a midrange contender, but it’s no champion

The HTC U12 Life is a midrange smartphone with a large 6-inch screen, plenty of battery life, and a dual lens camera, but it bears little relation to its bigger sibling. Find out if it’s worth considering in our HTC U12 Life review.
Posted By Simon Hill
Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro
Product Review

One look at the Mi 8 Pro, and you’ll wish every phone had a transparent back

Xiaomi has officially launched in the U.K., and its first major device launch is the Mi 8 Pro, a phone that looks quite a bit like the iPhone XS but with a very cool transparent back panel and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Posted By Andy Boxall
How to install Dolby Atmos ceiling speakers
Home Theater

How to install Dolby Atmos ceiling speakers

When it comes to getting the very best Dolby Atmos sound quality, ceiling speakers are a must. Installing them, however, can be a daunting task for even the most gung-ho DIYer. Don't worry - you can do it. Just follow our complete guide and…
Posted By Simon Cohen
DJI Phantom 2
Emerging Tech

Whether you fly for fun or filmmaking, these are the best drones you can buy

In just the past few years, drones have transformed from a geeky hobbyist affair to a full-on cultural phenomenon. Here's a no-nonsense rundown of the best drones you can buy right now, no matter what kind of flying you plan to do.
Posted By Drew Prindle
M3D Micro 3D printer
Emerging Tech

The best 3D printers of 2018

On the hunt for a new 3D printer? We've got your back. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned veteran, this list of the best 3D printers has what you're looking for.
Posted By Drew Prindle
teen bags 24k top prize at world drone racing championships racer winner
Emerging Tech

Aussie teen bags $24,000 top prize at World Drone Racing Championships

A 15-year-old Australian lad has been crowned the world's best drone racer after finishing top among 127 other competitors from 34 countries. Rudi Browning also picked up a $24,000 cash prize for his winning effort.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Asteroid `Oumuamua
Emerging Tech

Cigar-shaped comet may actually be an alien probe, Harvard scientists suggest

The story of the cigar-shaped comet called 'Oumuamua just got a little bit weirder now that researchers from the Harvard Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics released a study claiming the outer-space object may be an alien probe.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
camera melts during rocket launch
Emerging Tech

These 11 catastrophic rocket crashes highlight just how difficult space travel is

Space is a tricky business. Failure is common and often results in an explosion, a fiery crash and sometimes the loss of lives. Our video compilation of the worst rocket crashes shows just how catastrophic a mission failure can be.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
human urine bio bricks university cape town dezeen 1704 4
Emerging Tech

Follow the yellow brick road? New pee-based ‘bio-bricks’ cut construction costs

University of Cape Town graduate students recently revealed the results of a long-term project: bio-bricks created from human urine, sand, and bacteria. Bio-bricks harden at room temperature and can be made in any shape and strength.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Business

Bags with brains: Smart luggage and gadgets are making travel smoother

The bag you use to tote your stuff can affect the experience of any trip. In response, suitcases are wising up, and there are now options for smart luggage with scales, tracking, and more. Here are our favorite pieces.
Posted By Kailla Coomes, Les Shu
china news virtual newsreader real and presenters
Emerging Tech

Virtual newscaster wants to know: Is this the real me or just a fantasy?

China's state news agency introduced a virtual newsreader. The voices, lip movements, and expressions of real news presenters are used to synthesize the virtual readers. The agency says virtual readers will cut production costs.
Posted By Bruce Brown
hublot big bang meca 10 p2p bitcoin news
Wearables

Hublot’s newest luxury watch costs $25,000, and you can only pay in Bitcoin

The Hublot Big Bang Meca-10 P2P is the latest luxury timepiece from the watch brand, and is a special limited edition made to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Bitcoin. Eager buyers must use the cryptocurrency to buy one.
Posted By Andy Boxall
best drone photos sky pixel 2
Emerging Tech

The best drone photos from around the world

Most of today's drones come equipped with high-end cameras, which are quickly revolutionizing the world of aerial photography as we know it. Here are some of the best drone photos from around the world.
Posted By Parker Hall
unobrush smart toothbrush cleans in six seconds
Deals

This smart toothbrush will clean all your teeth in just 6 seconds

No more one-size-fits-all toothbrushes with bristles too soft for deep cleaning or too hard on your gums. The Unobrush ergonomic toothbrush is designed to fit every type of mouth - you just bite down and it forms to every tooth.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff