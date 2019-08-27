If you need a portable workstation with reliable mobile internet connection, the 2018 Apple iPad Pro is always a great option. The Wi-Fi and cellular variant of the biggest and most powerful tablet today is currently on sale on Amazon, starting at $1,000. Start your Labor Day 2019 shopping weekend by bagging this rare Apple iPad Pro deal.

Order the 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro cellular tablet with 64GB of storage from Amazon today to enjoy a $149 discount. You can also choose the 512GB or 1TB variants and still save. Get another $50 off if you apply for an Amazon Rewards Visa card. Pair your new iPad with these great MacBook deals for a complete Apple atmosphere for your mobile workspace.

The 2018 Apple iPad Pro boasts of the biggest and best screen on a tablet. Its Liquid Retina LCD display offers a stunning 2,732 x 2,048 resolution. This premium hardware is complemented by the ProMotion technology for a smooth 120Hz screen refresh rate that is perfect both for image editing and games.

Beyond the beautiful display, the 2018 Apple iPad Pro is a brute in terms of performance. This 12.9-inch LTE tablet is powered by Apple’s A12X Bionic chip with eight cores and a neural engine. It has no problem handling intensive tasks, including working with Photoshop and Lightroom.

Easily turn the 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro into you drawing pad by pairing it with the Apple Pencil. You can also make it your mobile word processing machine with Apple’s Smart Keyboard or any other third-party Bluetooth keyboard. And since you are getting the cellular version, you can send and receive files anywhere with 4G coverage. With this tablet, you have fewer excuses for missing deadlines.

In our in-depth review, we mentioned that the 2018 Apple iPad Pro is being held back by the iOS from being a true laptop replacement. But the expected arrival of the iPadOS this fall can further improve this already excellent tablet.

When creative inspiration strikes while you are on the go, you will be glad to have the 2018 Apple iPad Pro Wi-Fi and cellular tablet with you. Head to Amazon now to get the 64GB variant for only $1,000, saving you $149. The 512GB and 1TB variants are also on sale, both at $199 below their usual prices. Hurry and order now while the deal is still available.

