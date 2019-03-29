Digital Trends
The 10.5-inch Apple iPad Pro is on sale on Amazon for as low as $500

Although there are a number of great Android and Windows tablets on the market today, the Apple iPad Pro remains at the top of the heap. And, in stark contrast to other iOS devices like the iPhone XS (which retails for $1,100), iPads are considerably more affordable. If you’ve been looking to get your hands on one – and don’t want to spend $900 or more on the newest iPad Pro – then Amazon currently has the excellent 10.5-inch iPad Pro on sale for a low a $500, one of the best prices we’ve seen yet.

This Apple tablet is the second generation of the iPad Pro, featuring a 10.5-inch Retina touchscreen display. This model was rolled out in 2017, and our review team named it the best tablet that money can buy. It was naturally expensive, but recent releases of the new iPad Air and iPad Mini (and Apple’s official discontinuation of the 10.5-inch Pro) provide the perfect opportunity to snatch up premium last-gen hardware at a discount.

Compared to the original iPad Pro, the second-gen model runs on a snappier hexa-core A10X Fusion CPU along with offering support for the Apple Pencil. The 10.5-inch touchscreen, a size upgrade over its 9.7-inch predecessor, features Apple’s ProMotion and TrueTone display technologies for a smoother refresh rate of 120Hz and a brightness output that’s 50 percent higher than that of the previous iPad Pro.

Our hands-on review cited the iPad Pro’s quick lag-free performance and gorgeous display as the selling points of the 10.5-inch tablet, along with its superb battery life, excellent camera, and great sound quality from the built-in speakers. The latest iPad Pros definitely boast some improvements, but the 2017 model is hardly long in the tooth and is a great upgrade pick over the standard iPad – especially at this low price.

Three models of the 2017 Apple iPad Pro are on sale on Amazon, most of which are available at their respective sale prices in four different colors (silver, gray, rose gold, and yellow gold). Not all colors are in stock for all configurations, though, so if you see the one you like, grab it quickly before it’s gone. The 64GB model is available for $500, saving you $150; the 256GB model rings in at $650, saving you $150; and the 512GB Pro is on sale for $750, giving you the biggest discount of $250 on top of a ton of internal storage.

