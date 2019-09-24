If you are looking for an affordable alternative to the new Apple iPad, you only need to look at the previous model. You can get the 9.7-inch Apple iPad on Walmart at $81 below the normal price. This brings one of the best tablets available near its best price ever. Grab this iPad deal today so you can start exploring the new iPadOS that was just released.

Previously $330, the 9.7-inch Apple iPad Wi-Fi tablet with 32GB of storage is down to $249. It is the most affordable new option in our list of the best iPad deals. We do not know how long this offer will last, so hurry and place your order now.

When compared to the new version, last year’s Apple iPad is almost the same on the inside. We know that both have the A10 Fusion chip and possibly the same amount of RAM. This means you can expect the same level of performance from either tablet. The 9.7-inch Apple iPad also has the same Retina display you will find in the newer model. Although it is smaller, the screen offers the same quality, brightness, and sharpness as its successor.

Just like this year’s model, the 9.7-inch Apple iPad is also compatible with the iPadOS. It replaces the iOS operating system it shares with the Apple iPhone. This update improves how the iPad can integrate into your workflow, making it an excellent addition to your existing Mac workspace ecosystem. It can even become a stand-in for your laptop if you need to pump out documents while on the go. Just connect it to a third-party Bluetooth keyboard for efficient typing. Pairing it with the Apple Pencil can also turn this tablet into a notepad or sketchpad.

Pay only $249 instead of $330 when you order the 9.7-inch Apple iPad Wi-Fi tablet with 32GB of storage on Walmart today. This $80 discount on the last-generation iPad makes it a budget-friendly option for buyers looking for an iPadOS device. Hurry and order now to save on a new Apple iPad.

