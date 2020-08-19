This 27-inch Dell 4K FreeSync gaming monitor is a no-brainer at only $300

A gamer is only as good as what they can see, which means that your computer’s monitor can be, pardon the expression, the whole game. The right monitor and enhance your gaming experience and even make you a more competitive player. If that’s what you’re looking to do, a 27-inch Dell LED QHD FreeSync Monitor might be just the ticket to get your gaming where it needs to be. Right now, it’s $100 off at Best Buy, down to $300 from its regular price of $400. A better price to better your odds.

When selecting a monitor for gaming, there’s a great deal to consider, including specifications like resolution, refresh rate, or response time, which will ultimately determine the time and space in which you’ll view your images. Their performance will determine your performance, so they’re obviously key.

Dell’s big selling point here is this monitor’s use of AMD FreeSync technology to eliminate stutter and bring utterly smooth frames to your screen, no matter how fast and furious your gameplay, or how complex the graphics. This feature works hand in hand with 2K Quad HD 2560 x 1440 resolution and HD quality that will ensure ultimate precision in rendering of color and movement. Your computer is obviously going to need a great graphics card to play along, but what the FreeSync tech does is use adaptive synchronization technology to match the frame rate of the monitor to any compatible AMD graphics card. On top of all these performance highlights, there’s a 155 Hz refresh rate, which is the kind of performance you need to get the best from your games and videos.

The big bright 27-inch monitor also comes with backlit LEDs to reduce glare, as well as 160-degree horizontal and 170-degree vertical viewing angles, so it will look good from almost anywhere. There’s an 8,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio (most monitors have only 1,000:1) to make sure your images are as refined, clear, and bright as possible. And Dell built this with you in mind; there are four USB 3.0 ports, to make sure you that you can connect anything you need, all at once, and a smooth and efficient transfer of that info.

Whether you’re just starting out in the gaming world, or already a pro and just looking to upgrade the look and performance of your games, a great gaming monitor is an important step. Check out the monitor deals we’ve collected, or head to Best Buy where the 27-inch Dell LED QHD FreeSync Monitor is $100 off, down to down to $300 from its regular price of $400.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations