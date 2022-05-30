5 Memorial Day gaming laptop deals you can’t afford to miss today

Memorial Day sales are fully underway right now and there are some truly fantastic Memorial Day gaming laptop deals happening today. If you’re looking to save big on a new gaming laptop, this is a great time to check out what’s on offer. Read on while we take you through some of the best gaming laptop deals available right now.

Dell G15 Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop — $686, was $1,019

The Dell Memorial Day sale is a pretty good place to start when it comes to great gaming laptop deals. One highlight is the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop which is ideally suited for anyone who wants to game on the move while keeping to a tight budget. For the price, you get an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. At this price, that’s a respectable bunch of specs with the laptop backing that up with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card to ensure you can play many of the latest games if you tweak the settings. In addition, the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop has a 15.6-inch full HD screen with a great refresh rate of 120Hz so you know you can enjoy silky smooth action with no motion blur, no matter what you’re playing. Alongside that are some neat Alienware-inspired features like Game Shift technology so you can enjoy a boost of power as needed. Just what you would expect from one of the best laptop brands.

MSI GF65 Gaming Laptop — $800, was $1,100

Dive into the Best Buy Memorial Day sale and you’ll see that the MSI GF65 Gaming Laptop is a sweet option at this price. Under the hood is an Intel Core i5 processor, along with 8GB of memory and a sizeable 512GB of SSD storage. In addition, you also have the benefit of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card to give you plenty of power while you game. A 15.6-inch full HD screen with a refresh rate of 144Hz further helps matters so that you get great performance even if the action unfolding is pretty fast-paced. The MSI GF65 Gaming Laptop also weighs a reasonable amount for a gaming setup, coming in at 4.1 pounds and measuring just 0.9-inches thin.

Lenovo Legion 5 — $880, was $1,100

One of the best Memorial Day laptop sales from Lenovo is this Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 6 gaming laptop. It packs in some useful hardware. This includes an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Along with that, you also get an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card that pairs up well with its 15.6-inch full HD screen. The display offers a respectable refresh rate of 120Hz along with 250 nits of brightness. The extra nice thing about the Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 6 is that it’s also thin and light making it a great device to carry around with you. Despite its slim build, it still packs in great thermal controls as well as good battery life, so you get the best of both worlds here.

Alienware m15 R6 Gaming Laptop — $1,078, was $1,550

Always a well-respected brand in gaming technology, the Alienware m15 R6 Gaming Laptop has a lot to love here. You get an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, along with 512GB of SSD storage. The latter is particularly useful when an increasing number of games requires a lot of storage space. Alongside that, you also get an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 6GB of VRAM. Boosting things further is the 15.6-inch full HD screen which offers a great response time of 3ms along with a refresh rate of 165Hz. Combined, that means no motion blur even during the fastest moving scenes, as well as quick responses when you react to the game you’re playing. The Alienware m15 R6 Gaming Laptop looks great too while bundling in advanced thermal engineering and some killer features for ensuring you get the most out of the laptop’s hardware.

Alienware x15 Gaming Laptop — $1,600, was $2,300

One of the best gaming laptops around at the moment, the Alienware x15 Gaming Laptop is a dream to use. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor paired up with a highly respectable and convenient 16GB of memory. That’s just what you need for multitasking at speed while also being able to bump up the detail level in your favorite games. That’s further helped by its 512GB of SSD storage so you can install plenty of titles, as well as its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 6GB of VRAM. The Alienware x15 Gaming Laptop also has a 15.6-inch full HD display with 165Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time so it looks great at all times while also reacting speedily too. The Alienware x15 Gaming Laptop is Alienware’s thinnest 15-inch high-performance gaming laptop so it’s great to use when out and about, while still offering superior cooling to many competitors.

